Wine Dinner with local winemakers celebrates 10 years of Wisconsin Ledge AVA
(WFRV) – Pop a bottle of bubbly, it’s time to celebrate ten years of the Wisconsin Ledge AVA. Retired Rambler Steve De Baker stopped by Local 5 live with a look back at the last decade plus details on the ‘A Wine Dinner with Local Winemakers’ event.
Food and family fun at the Oconto County Fair
(WFRV) – The Oconto County Fair is underway, with the main entertainment lineup kicking off Thursday, August 18. A member of the fair board stopped by Midwest Farm Weekly to talk about improvements to the fair, many suggested by the community. To see a full schedule of fair events visit https://ocontocountyfair.org/
INTERVIEW: “Rock the Dock” returns
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This weekend, Green Bay’s CityDeck reverberates with the sounds of “Rock the Dock.”. The music festival Saturday, August 20, features three stages, food and drink stands, and multiple vendors lining the deck along the riverfront. And this year, organizers have planned something special in addition to the music.
Downtown Creates: Paint Out this Friday in Appleton
(WFRV) – From beauty artists to murals, you can leave your mark on downtown Appleton this weekend. Local 5 Live gets a preview of the ‘Downtown Creates: Paint Out’ event happening this Friday. Details from appletondowntown.org:. JOIN US AS DOWNTOWN APPLETON ARTISTS, RETAIL SHOPS, RESTAURANTS AND MORE...
‘Rock Cancer’ music event this Saturday in Little Chute
(WFRV) – It’s a popular summer music event that has true meaning behind it. Jim and Sue Spierings tell Local 5 Live viewers what’s on schedule for 2022 and how you can join in to ‘Rock Cancer’. Rock Cancer is Saturday, August 20 from Noon...
Sip, Shop, Socialize at Fresh and Fancy on the Farm this week in De Pere
(WFRV) – It’s time to get fresh and fancy on the farm. Local 5 Live gets details on a fun event coming up at P’ri CBD along with some vendors who join in on the event. Fresh and Fancy on the Farm is Thursday, August 18 from 5:30 – 8 pm at P’ri CBD, 861 Overland Road in De Pere.
Small town pride: Seymour, Home of the Hamburger
I enjoy local events. This past weekend I attended Seymour’s Burger Fest. My son Rob, his wife Tara, and my grandchildren Caleb,12, and Aryana, 10, joined me. Originally, Rob thought he and his family would camp in my backyard for an overnight stay and take in festivities Friday evening and all day Saturday. At a week’s distance, the weather looked to be perfect, but as the date approached, weather reporters predicted rain early Saturday morning.
Ice cream drink recipes from The Wildflower Supper Club
(WFRV) – They are known for their ice cream drinks, and Cassondra from The Wildflower Supper Club in Kewaunee visited Local 5 Live to show you how to make two of their house favorites at home. Grasshopper. 3 scoops of Kewaunee Custard Vanilla. 1.5 ounces Creme de Cocoa. 1...
Welcome to the Neighborhood: Tight Barrel Distillery in Menasha
(WFRV) – It’s a whiskey kind of weekend! There’s a new place to grab a drink in Menasha with liquor distilled right on premise. Jarred Sovey stopped by Local 5 Live with details on Tight Barrel Distillery with where more than 12 taps flow with Bare Bones Brewery and delicious menu items.
Join the Walk to End Epilepsy this Sunday in Appleton
(WFRV) – It’s not just a stroll through a cool area space, it’s a walk to end epilepsy. April and Kristin visited Local 5 Live from The Epilepsy Foundation along with Anna with her experience as a walker and spokesperson for the event. The Walk to End...
Preview of the Oshkosh Jazz Festival
(WFRV) – It’s a day full of outdoor music, and it’s free. Local 5 Live gets a sneak peek of the Oshkosh Jazz Festival coming up later this month. Oshkosh Jazz Festival is happening Saturday, August 27 from 1 – 8:30 pm. Details from oshkoshjazz.com:
Get lost in Goo Goo Dolls performance coming to northeast Wisconsin
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – As part of their “Chaos in Bloom” tour, the rock band Goo Goo Dolls is gracing a local stage for a performance in northeast Wisconsin. According to the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, it is partnering with Frank Productions Concerts Live to bring the hit band to Appleton.
Brow. Beauty. Bar. in Green Bay enhances your look for fall
(WFRV) – Perfect brows are still one of the biggest beauty trends of the season and whether you need help shaping or an enhancement to fill in sparse brows, Brow. Beauty. Bar is the place to go. Maricela Vera visited Local 5 Live with a look at some of...
Back to school shopping at Goodwill
(WFRV) – It’s time to start back to school shopping and at Goodwill, there’s always something new in store at a fraction of the cost. Local 5 Live visited the Ashwaubenon location with a peek at what you can find in store helping you get ready for the new school year.
'It’s been a lifetime passion': Small Wisconsin cheesemaker wins big award
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. – A small Northeast Wisconsin cheesemaker recently made a big splash on an international stage. Ben Shibler and his team at Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kewaunee won first place for string cheese and third place for cheese curds and mozzarella whips at the 2022 American Cheese Society Awards.
‘The Power of the River’ documentary premieres in De Pere
(WFRV) – There’s a new feature-length documentary from filmmaker Dan Larson. Dan visited Local 5 Live along with George Schroeder from The Hearthstone Historic House Museum with details on ‘The Power of the River’ and how you can watch. How to buy tickets. Tickets for the...
First 500 guests get free admission to NEW Zoo
Piggly Wiggly is paying for admission for the first 500 guests to the NEW Zoo on August 20, seniors will get in free all day on August 21.
Get your fall fix: Festivities galore at The Little Farmer in Fond du Lac Co.
MALONE, Wis. (WFRV) – Fall is right around the corner, and with fall comes so many traditions that we all know and love. One family farm just north of Fond du Lac, which is part of so many Wisconsinite’s traditions, opens soon. The Little Farmer, LLC opens for...
Appleton opens area’s largest lighted pickleball complex
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Appleton opened its pickleball complex on Tuesday, which is the largest one in the area with lights. The complex is at Telulah Park and a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at 10 a.m. The facility is open to people of all ages and abilities.
Sheboygan Food Scene Praised in Milwaukee Magazine
The food scene in the Lakeshore area has been on the rise over the past several years. In Manitowoc, restaurants like Holla and the Courthouse Pub have given the Clipper City some higher-end options, while Brix and Ryan’s on York have elevated the traditional bar food to new levels.
