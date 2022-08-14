ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Vegas man faces death penalty in boy’s body-in-freezer case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty at trial of a Las Vegas man accused of killing his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son and hiding the body in a freezer — where police found it when the boy’s sister gave notes to her teacher saying her mother was being held captive at the man’s home.
