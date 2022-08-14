ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coconut Creek, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WacoTrib.com

Alligator kills SC woman in 2nd deadly attack of summer

BLUFFTON, S.C. (AP) — A woman in South Carolina was killed by an alligator Monday — the second such attack this year, authorities said. The woman's body was discovered at the edge of the water near a pond in a gated community in the town of Bluffton by a resident, who told deputies that the reptile appeared to be guarding the body, The Island Packet quoted Beaufort County Sheriff's Maj. Angela Viens as saying.
BLUFFTON, SC
WacoTrib.com

Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson....
OXFORD, MS
WacoTrib.com

Widow of man who died at WI vet's home sues state, others

UNION GROVE, Wis. (AP) — The widow if a man who died at a Wisconsin veterans nursing home is suing the state as well as some of the facility's employees who she said failed to properly care for her husband. Luane Krall, in her lawsuit, said staff failed to...
UNION GROVE, WI
WacoTrib.com

Debris collection set for flooded areas of West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials in one West Virginia county hit by recent flooding are starting the task of removing residential debris. Curbside debris collection will begin Wednesday in flood-ravaged neighborhoods of eastern Kanawha County where up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain fell on Monday, the county commission said in a news release. Among the hardest hit areas were Hughes Creek, Kelleys Creek and Campbells Creek.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Broward County, FL
Coconut Creek, FL
Crime & Safety
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Coconut Creek, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WacoTrib.com

DNR: Indiana fish kill likely due to heat, natural events

FREMONT, Ind. (AP) — Hundreds of fish found dead in a northeastern Indiana lake likely died from natural events tied to recent hot weather, state wildlife officials said. Fisheries biologists with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources visited Clear Lake on Aug. 4 after residents reported numerous dead fish in the lake near the Steuben County town of Fremont, The Journal Gazette reported.
INDIANA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Boil-water alert could last 2 weeks for some in SE Michigan

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A boil-water advisory could last up to two weeks for more than 130,000 people in southeastern Michigan as crews repair a water pipe break, officials said Monday. “One week for the repairs and an additional week for water quality testing,” the Great Lakes Water...
MICHIGAN STATE
WacoTrib.com

Editorial Roundup: Illinois

Arlington Heights Daily Herald. August 12, 2022. Editorial: Investment downstate is investment in all of us. Illinois is a remarkable state. From a glittering, world class city and the industrial and economic powerhouse that is the north, through some of the deepest, richest farmland in the world, to the very bottom, where two mighty rivers converge and create a wild, unglaciered landscape completely unlike the rest of the state.
ILLINOIS STATE
WacoTrib.com

Flash flooding, water rescues reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency in two southern counties hit by flooding from heavy rains Monday. Justice's declaration in Fayette and Kanawha counties allows the National Guard to respond to hard-hit areas. The flooding led to several water rescues and...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Associated Press
WacoTrib.com

'River Dave,' banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A hermit known as River Dave — whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave — has found a new home in Maine. David Lidstone, 82, has...
MAINE STATE
WacoTrib.com

Housing grant will aid those leaving Tennessee prisons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Correction announced on Monday it has received a $200,000 grant to help temporarily house indigent offenders who are leaving prison. The program expands an existing partnership with the Tennessee Housing Development Agency, according to a news release. In the past, housing...
TENNESSEE STATE
WacoTrib.com

Editorial Roundup: Indiana

Indianapolis Business Journal. August 12, 2022. When Indiana punches above its weight class or fixes government missteps, it’s usually because the state’s most influential corporate citizens have helped lead the way. In the 1960s, J. Irwin Miller, the longtime CEO at diesel engine maker Cummins, was one of...
INDIANA STATE
WacoTrib.com

California interior swelters; electricity conservation urged

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Forecasters warned Tuesday that a large swath of California’s interior will experience dangerously high temperatures and the state's power grid operator called for voluntary energy conservation. The heat spell will largely impact the Central Valley but will also extend out to interior portions of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WacoTrib.com

Gov. Gordon wins Wyoming GOP primary in bid for 2nd term

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Gov. Mark Gordon has a clear path to reelection after winning the Republican primary in Wyoming on Tuesday, while state Rep. Chuck Gray won the GOP primary for secretary of state. A competitive state superintendent of public instruction primary featured Republicans Megan Degenfelder and Brian Schroeder but was too early to call.
WYOMING STATE
WacoTrib.com

Californians urged to conserve electricity amid heat wave

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Forecasts for more scorching heat and monsoon moisture brought calls for Californians to conserve electricity Wednesday, and warnings that lightning, thunderstorm winds and parched vegetation were a recipe for wildfires. The heat wave was expected to be most extreme in the state's interior, chiefly the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WacoTrib.com

WVa providing free COVID tests, vaccines at schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's health agency has bought 16 vans to provide free COVID-19 testing and vaccines at school and community events, officials said. A grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention paid for the vans, the state Department of Health and Human Resources said in a news release Monday. Some of the vans have already been deployed to health departments. Others will be delivered in the coming months.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WacoTrib.com

Maryland gambling revenue sets new record in fiscal year

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland raised a record $1.5 billion for the state from gambling revenue in the last fiscal year, the lottery announced Monday. The new all-time state record includes money raised by the lottery, the state's six casinos, sports betting and fantasy sports wagering. The revenue for the last fiscal year beat the amount raised in the previous one by $120 million, the lottery said. Maryland's fiscal runs from July 1 to June 30.
MARYLAND STATE
WacoTrib.com

Certification of Vermont primary election results delayed

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The certification of last week's primary election results in Vermont has been delayed by a technical issue, the secretary of state's office announced Tuesday. The statewide and federal primary election canvassing was expected to take place Tuesday. The secretary of state's office said a state...
VERMONT STATE
WacoTrib.com

Trial starts in challenge to new Montana voting laws

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Native Americans who must travel long distances to election offices and cope with unreliable and infrequent mail delivery are further disenfranchised under election laws approved last year, a lawyer said Monday during opening statements in a trial challenging the laws' constitutionality. Jacqueline De León, an...
MONTANA STATE
WacoTrib.com

North Dakota recreational pot measure approved for ballot

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Supporters of legalizing recreational marijuana in North Dakota have succeeded in bringing the matter to a public vote in November. The group, New Approach North Dakota, submitted more than the required 15,582 valid petition signatures to get a measure on the November general election ballot, Secretary of State Al Jaeger announced Monday. Supporters submitted 26,048 signatures, and 23,368 were deemed valid, he said.
POLITICS
WacoTrib.com

NJ gambling revenue up 6.7% in July, but 5 casinos still lag

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both types of gambling outlets won $480.7 million in July, an increase of 6.7% from a year ago. But the resorts nine casinos continue to struggle to return to...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy