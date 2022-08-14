Wendy Williams was spotted out and about, though her rare public sighting was certainly cause for concern.In a new video of the embattled star taking on New York City, she was seen stepping out with a man who identified himself as her manager, William Selby. Wearing extremely short jean shorts, a black t-shirt and shimmering sneakers, an extremely frail Williams was seen walking back and forth from her car and apartment building.As she walked towards her car, which was surrounded by paparazzi, the wide-eyed embattled talk show host had a huge smile plastered on her face. When asked how she...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO