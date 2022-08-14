Read full article on original website
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Wendy Williams Appears Frail & Confused In New Video
Wendy Williams was spotted out and about, though her rare public sighting was certainly cause for concern.In a new video of the embattled star taking on New York City, she was seen stepping out with a man who identified himself as her manager, William Selby. Wearing extremely short jean shorts, a black t-shirt and shimmering sneakers, an extremely frail Williams was seen walking back and forth from her car and apartment building.As she walked towards her car, which was surrounded by paparazzi, the wide-eyed embattled talk show host had a huge smile plastered on her face. When asked how she...
A carriage horse collapsed in the middle of the street in Manhattan, reigniting calls for a ban in NYC
Videos showing a horse collapsed in the middle of the street during rush hour and police watering down the fallen horse had animal rights groups protesting outside of City Hall on Thursday. The Wednesday incident reignited calls for the city to ban horse carriages in New York City. "Yet another...
Viral video shows man wrestling shark on New York beach
Video of a man wrestling with a shark off the New York coast is going viral, especially amid record-setting shark sightings, attacks and beach closures in the area. The incident happened Sunday morning, according to a videographer at Smith Point County Park in Shirley on Long Island. You can hear...
This New Jersey Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
Sunflower season is finally upon us. Every summer, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
Essence
This Black Female Entrepreneur Opened One Of Brooklyn’s Hottest Restaurants During The Height Of The Pandemic — Here’s How She Did It
Ria Graham is a hospitality veteran who has been able to use her years of experience in the hospitality industry to create one of the hottest new restaurants in New York. Boy meets girl. They fall in love and get married. Boy and girl build a restaurant empire — and the rest is history.
This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret Beach
From sandy oceanfronts to lakes hidden deep in the woods, the state of New Jersey offers a remarkable number of beautiful places just waiting to be discovered. If you're interested in exploring one of these places, a unique trail in Egg Harbor called The Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Loop allows you to walk along a well-maintained trail that leads to a scenic overlook and secluded beach. Keep reading to learn more.
Wisconsin Kid With The Sweetest Mullet I’ve Ever Seen Has Qualified For The USA Mullet Championship
It’s that time of year again… Hell yeah, brother. pic.twitter.com/fgLEHqgY3W — Whiskey Riff (@WhiskeyRiff) August 17, 2022 And we’re talking about a competition that pisses excellence and bleeds red, white, and blue. The official Mullet Championship for kids. Every year, kids from across the country with the lucky ability to grow some Billy Ray Cyrus style mullets, submit their pictures to small business owner Kevin Begole and his committee, to choose who has the best luscious locks in America. Begole […] The post Wisconsin Kid With The Sweetest Mullet I’ve Ever Seen Has Qualified For The USA Mullet Championship first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Angelina Jolie told FBI officials that Brad Pitt 'grabbed her by the head' in a 2016 altercation aboard a private jet before their split, according to reports
Jolie alleged Pitt "pushed her into the bathroom wall," the FBI report stated, according to Rolling Stone. No charges were filed.
Animal activists outraged after NYC carriage horse collapses
A controversial video shows police officers trying to cool down a working horse with water and ice after he collapsed on a New York City street. NBC News’ Steven Romo reports on how animal activists are sounding the alarm over whether the popular tourist attraction of horse-drawn carriages should be banned. Aug. 12, 2022.
A spate of horrific attacks in New York has people fearful of returning to work
Companies in New York City face another setback as they push workers to come back to work: Employees are saying they don't feel safe in the city anymore.
