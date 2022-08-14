ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Charlie Puth Shares The Track He Thinks Is The 'Best Song Out Right Now'

By Rebekah Gonzalez
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24H2uG_0hGtQxb200
Photo: Getty Images

Charlie Puth has some strong feelings about a song that just dropped on Friday, August 12th. The hitmaker took to his Instagram Story to share a listening link for Nicki Minaj' s new song "Super Freaky Girl." He also called it the "best song out right now."

The newly released track samples the late Rick James' 1981 classic "Super Freak ," but adds a modern twist. Even the official Twitter account for the late musician agrees with Puth as they responded to Nicki's announcement with "Banger." The track serves as Nicki's first solo single since 2019's "Megatron."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zB6wu_0hGtQxb200

The iconic rapper will be performing at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival this September, and fans can tune in and watch live via an exclusive stream each night on September 23rd and 24th on The CW app and CWTV.com . The CW Network will also broadcast a two-night television special this October. Additionally, the festival will be broadcast live for fans via iHeartRadio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, and on the iHeartRadio app. Tickets are available here .

As for Puth, he's gearing up to release his first full-length album since 2018. Last month, the singer-songwriter announced his third album titled Charlie . In the statement, he revealed: "This album was born on the internet, and I’ve had so much fun making it in front of all of you this past year. 2019 me used to think that in order to be an artist, you had to hide away and talk to nobody to make your art." Charlie continued, "Turns out you make MUCH better art when you involve millions of people in the process."

Charlie's first single "Left and Right" featuring BTS member Jungkook was released on June 24th.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Meghan Markle Slammed as "Woke Kardashian" In Scathing Hit Piece

Meghan Markle has been the target of just about every sort of slander imaginable during her years in the international spotlight. So you almost have to hand it to the muckraking tabloid hacks who keep coming up with new insults to hurl at the Duchess in the absence of anything insightful or relevant to say.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Rick James
Person
Charlie Puth
HollywoodLife

Kelsey Grammer’s Wife: Everything To Know About Spouse Kayte, ‘RHOBH’ Ex Camille & Other Wives

Kelsey Grammer, 67, is a TV legend thanks to his time as Dr. Frasier Crane on Cheers from 1982 to 1993 and spin-off Frasier, which ran until 2004. While Dr. Crane had many romantic trysts on-screen, Kelsey went through several marriages, including one to ex Camille Meyer, 53, on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, in his personal life. Learn more about the six time Emmy Award winner’s four wives right here.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Cw#The Cw Network#Iheartradio Stations
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck’s Parents: Everything To Know About His Mom & Dad

Ben Affleck, 50, was born to Chris Anne Boldt and Timothy Affleck on August 15, 1972. His parents raised him in Cambridge, Massachusetts, which led to a close friendship between Ben and the actor Matt Damon. Although Chris and Timothy divorced back in 1984, the two were together for the first 11 years of Ben’s life. Keep reading to learn all about the famous actor’s parents!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

172K+
Followers
19K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy