58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Man dies after being struck head-on by drunken, wrong-way driver on I-495 in Hopkinton
HOPKINTON, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police responded to a fatal crash involving a drunken, wrong-way driver on I-495 in Hopkinton that left one car crushed. Officials said a man was killed when a Ford Van was driving south on the northbound side of 495 and hit a car head-on that was driving in the correct direction. A tractor-trailer that was behind the car saw the crash unfold in front of him and could not stop in time before hitting the car from behind, according to state police.
Police identify victim of deadly hit-and-run on I-290 in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — Police have identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run in Worcester Saturday night. Jamal Mustapha, 27, was struck on I-290 westbound shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Mustapha had been hit by multiple vehicles, according to State Police. “Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim had been struck...
Driver charged with OUI in crash that killed 18-year-old motorcyclist on Cape Cod
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — An Ipswich man has been charged with drunk driving and leaving the scene of a crash that killed a young motorcyclist on Cape Cod. Richard Collins, 71, was arrested in Osterville shortly after the crash, which happened around 11:53 a.m. Tuesday at Falmouth Road and Rt. 28 in Marstons Mills.
1 Killed in Fiery Westford Crash
One person was killed in a fiery crash in Westford, Massachusetts, that resulted in part of Route 110 being closed in both directions Tuesday night. Westford police confirmed that the sole occupant of the car died in the crash, which also resulted in a vehicle fire. The Massachusetts Department of...
27-year-old Massachusetts father of 4-year-old identified as man killed in highway pedestrian crash
Officials have released the name of a young Massachusetts father that was killed this past weekend after being struck by multiple vehicles. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly after 11:30 p.m. last night Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police-Holden Barracks responded a report of a pedestrian struck on Route 290 westbound west of exit 20 in Worcester. Upon arrival Troopers determined that 27-year-old Jamal Mustapha from Worcester, had been struck by multiple vehicles.
Fundraiser started to purchase headstone for 13-year-old victim of deadly Chandler Street Crash in Worcester
The family of the 13-year-old girl who was killed in a three-car crash on Chandler Street in Worcester on July 23 is fundraising to pay for her headstone. Sonia Garcia, the girl’s aunt, started a GoFundMe page on Aug. 10. “Leanny was an amazing 13-year-old and at that young...
Just one station: A 16-year-old in the hospital after being hit by police cruiser
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Jesse Doyon, the 16-year-old Uxbridge High schooler, should be starting school in two weeks but will likely still be in the hospital after being struck by a Uxbridge Police cruiser. “The first time that he recognized me was today, and he just wanted me to get...
Trooper, pedestrian struck by alleged drunk driver in Mansfield
MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A state trooper was struck by an alleged drunk driver while responding to a separate crash in Mansfield on Monday, according to officials. Just before 11 p.m. Monday, a trooper received a report of a collision in the area of Depot Road and Route 32 (River Road) in Mansfield. A car […]
Motorcyclist crashes with truck in Johnston
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A motorcyclist crashed with a truck in Johnston Tuesday morning. Police said the motorcycle hit the truck taking a left hand turn just after 7 a.m. on Hartford Avenue. The man was launched 135 feet away from the site of initial impact. The motorcyclist was...
UPDATED: Police Investigating Fatal Friday Night Motorcycle Crash in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Framingham Police are investing a fatal crash that occurred in Framingham on Friday night on Salem Street. The man driving a motorcycle in the crash that happened on Friday, has died, said Framingham Police this morning, August 14. Police did...
Cyclist Dies After Crash Into Vehicle Door While in Somerville Bike Lane, DA Says
A man who was riding a bicycle has died after a crash on Friday in Somerville, Massachusetts. The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office says 70-year-old Stephen Conley of Somerville was in the bike lane on Broadway. The driver of a parked Land Rover opened his door, and Conley crashed into it.
Police: Door opened into pickup truck led to massive brawl, stabbings at Winchester beach
WINCHESTER, Mass. — A door that was opened into the side of a pickup truck led to a massive brawl at a beach in Winchester on Sunday night, authorities said. Troopers responding to a report of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in the area of Mystic Valley Parkway found several people suffering from various injuries.
Driver Cited After Car Strikes Pole on Edgell Road
FRAMINGHAM – A driver was transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham following a crash on Edgell Road Sunday morning, August 14. The single-vehicle crash happened at 9:47 a.m. at 769 Edgell Road. A vehicle crashed into a telephone pole, said police. The driver was cited for marked lanes...
Officials announce name of Massachusetts bicyclist that died from injuries after driver opened car door
SOMERVILLE – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Somerville Chief of Police Charles Femino have confirmed the investigation in fatal collision involving a bicyclist that occurred on Friday at approximately 11:20 a.m. in the area of 1055 Broadway in Somerville. The preliminary investigation suggests that the cyclist, identified as...
Uxbridge Police cruiser involved in weekend pedestrian accident
UXBRIDGE, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a police cruiser was involved in a pedestrian accident on Saturday night, according to law enforcement officials. Uxbridge Police say the crash happened on E. Hartford Avenue around 10:34 p.m. and an on-duty cruiser was involved. The victim’s condition is unknown at...
Thief Breaks Into SMOC & Steals 2 Air Conditioners & Leaf Blower
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a breaking & entering at South Middlesex Opportunity Council (SMOC) in Framingham. The breaking & entering was reported at 8:43 a.m. at 7 Bishop Street. on Monday, August 15. “It appears suspect was able to make entry into a warehouse by smashing a...
5 arrested, multiple people stabbed after argument over open car door at Massachusetts beach
A large fight over an open car door resulted in several people stabbed and five people arrested Sunday night at a beach in Winchester.
Teenager pulls 2-year-old out of Abington, Massachusetts, swimming pool
ABINGTON, Mass. — A 2-year-old Massachusetts child was rushed to a Boston area hospital after being rescued from a backyard swimming pool by a family friend. The victim then had CPR performed on them by the family friend. The event unfolded Monday afternoon in the backyard of a home...
UPDATED: Natick & Multiple Departments Extinguish Brush Fire Near Broadmoor Wildlife Sanctuary
NATICK – Natick and several MetroWest fire departments extinguished a brush fire near the Broadmoor sanctuary tonight, August 16. Firefighters were called to South Street just before 8 p.m. Firefighters extinguished the fire around 10 p.m. and left the scene around midnight. Framingham, Ashland, Sherborn, Wayland, Hopkinton, and Dover...
