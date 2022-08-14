ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

Man dies after being struck head-on by drunken, wrong-way driver on I-495 in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police responded to a fatal crash involving a drunken, wrong-way driver on I-495 in Hopkinton that left one car crushed. Officials said a man was killed when a Ford Van was driving south on the northbound side of 495 and hit a car head-on that was driving in the correct direction. A tractor-trailer that was behind the car saw the crash unfold in front of him and could not stop in time before hitting the car from behind, according to state police.
HOPKINTON, MA
nbcboston.com

1 Killed in Fiery Westford Crash

One person was killed in a fiery crash in Westford, Massachusetts, that resulted in part of Route 110 being closed in both directions Tuesday night. Westford police confirmed that the sole occupant of the car died in the crash, which also resulted in a vehicle fire. The Massachusetts Department of...
WESTFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

27-year-old Massachusetts father of 4-year-old identified as man killed in highway pedestrian crash

Officials have released the name of a young Massachusetts father that was killed this past weekend after being struck by multiple vehicles. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly after 11:30 p.m. last night Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police-Holden Barracks responded a report of a pedestrian struck on Route 290 westbound west of exit 20 in Worcester. Upon arrival Troopers determined that 27-year-old Jamal Mustapha from Worcester, had been struck by multiple vehicles.
WORCESTER, MA
WTNH

Trooper, pedestrian struck by alleged drunk driver in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A state trooper was struck by an alleged drunk driver while responding to a separate crash in Mansfield on Monday, according to officials. Just before 11 p.m. Monday, a trooper received a report of a collision in the area of Depot Road and Route 32 (River Road) in Mansfield. A car […]
MANSFIELD, MA
ABC6.com

Motorcyclist crashes with truck in Johnston

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A motorcyclist crashed with a truck in Johnston Tuesday morning. Police said the motorcycle hit the truck taking a left hand turn just after 7 a.m. on Hartford Avenue. The man was launched 135 feet away from the site of initial impact. The motorcyclist was...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Door opened into pickup truck led to massive brawl, stabbings at Winchester beach

WINCHESTER, Mass. — A door that was opened into the side of a pickup truck led to a massive brawl at a beach in Winchester on Sunday night, authorities said. Troopers responding to a report of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in the area of Mystic Valley Parkway found several people suffering from various injuries.
WINCHESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Driver Cited After Car Strikes Pole on Edgell Road

FRAMINGHAM – A driver was transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham following a crash on Edgell Road Sunday morning, August 14. The single-vehicle crash happened at 9:47 a.m. at 769 Edgell Road. A vehicle crashed into a telephone pole, said police. The driver was cited for marked lanes...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials announce name of Massachusetts bicyclist that died from injuries after driver opened car door

SOMERVILLE – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Somerville Chief of Police Charles Femino have confirmed the investigation in fatal collision involving a bicyclist that occurred on Friday at approximately 11:20 a.m. in the area of 1055 Broadway in Somerville. The preliminary investigation suggests that the cyclist, identified as...
SOMERVILLE, MA
