HOPKINTON, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police responded to a fatal crash involving a drunken, wrong-way driver on I-495 in Hopkinton that left one car crushed. Officials said a man was killed when a Ford Van was driving south on the northbound side of 495 and hit a car head-on that was driving in the correct direction. A tractor-trailer that was behind the car saw the crash unfold in front of him and could not stop in time before hitting the car from behind, according to state police.

HOPKINTON, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO