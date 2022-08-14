ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Schiff questions if Trump declassified documents seized by FBI

By Zach Schonfeld
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GuWw3_0hGtQaXZ00
Tweet

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) on Sunday questioned former President Trump’s defense that he had declassified documents seized by the FBI at his Mar-a-Lago estate last week.

“We should determine whether there was any effort during the presidency to go through the process of declassification,” Schiff told CBS “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan.

“I’ve seen no evidence of that, nor have they presented any evidence of that,” Schiff added.

After the agency said it seized 11 sets of classified documents, Trump wrote on Truth Social that “it was all declassified,” referencing a sitting president’s wide authority to declassify documents.

Fox News on Friday evening read a statement from the former president’s office claiming how the documents were declassified.

“President Trump, in order to prepare for work the next day, often took documents, including classified documents, from the Oval Office to the residence,” the statement read. “He had a standing order that documents removed from the Oval Office and taken into the residence were deemed to be declassified the moment he removed them.”

Schiff on CBS noted that the FBI is examining potential violations of federal law that do not rely on the documents being classified.

“A former president has no declassification authority,” Schiff said. “The idea that 18 months after the fact Donald Trump could simply announce, ‘Well, I’m retroactively declassifying’ or ‘Whatever I took home had the effect of declassifying them,’ is absurd.”

The Democrat also condemned many GOP lawmakers’ attacks of the Department of Justice and the FBI since the search, which include some calls to defund the agency.

“The reaction of many of my Republican colleagues and those around the former president to attack the FBI over this and endanger FBI agents is just another damaging level of irresponsibility,” Schiff told Brennan.

Comments / 167

Raymond o carrizales Carrizales
3d ago

Schiff is the man that has tried to claim many schemes against Mr Trump and have been proven to be false...what's he malproducing now???or planting?

Reply(2)
47
Kelly House
3d ago

This is the same person who claimed for all of Trump's presidency that their "evidence" proved Trump colluded with Russia. The same evidence that has now been proven to be falsified, paid for by Hillary, and pushed by Hillary and the rest of the left. Russia Russia Russia dossier hoax proves that the left will lie, manipulate, falsify information, and REPEATEDLY push it through the media in an attempt to get rid of the person who can expose them all for their corruption.....

Reply(18)
66
Saphire P.
3d ago

It's Terrible when Criminals try to set up others! Dumacrats are very 😈 Evil but Karma will Greet them All in the end!!

Reply(4)
30
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Margaret Brennan
Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Declassified#Fbi#Cbs#Truth Social#Fox News#The Oval Office
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CNN

Criminal defense attorney predicts Sen. Graham's response to GA grand jury subpoena

A federal judge in Atlanta has denied Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) motion to reject a subpoena, ruling that he must testify before a Fulton County grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. CNN’s Bianna Golodryga and Jim Sciutto talk with criminal defense attorney Page Pate who explains the likely next steps for the senator.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Melania Trump Not Telling the Truth About Jan. 6, Stephanie Grisham Says

Stephanie Grisham, the ex-chief of staff for Melania Trump, has disputed her former boss's account of what happened on the day of the U.S. Capitol riot. Grisham's comments were in response to an interview the former first lady gave Fox News Digital in which she said she been "unaware" of what had been going on as the riot took place on January 6, 2021 because she was busy in the White House.
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

664K+
Followers
78K+
Post
496M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy