14news.com

Pedestrian seriously hurt in Owensboro hit and run

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police are investigating a hit and run, where they say a pedestrian was seriously hurt. It happened around 4:45 p.m. Monday the 200 block of Sutton Lane. Police wouldn’t give many details, but family members tell us the driver took off, leaving the pedestrian behind....
OWENSBORO, KY
wnky.com

WCSO looking for man in connection with theft

ALVATON, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is in search of a man they say is involved in property damage and theft. According to WCSO, the man pictured above damaged the door and stole from the Boyce Community Center on Woodburn Allen Springs Road early on Saturday morning.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WTVW

Have you seen them? Police seek local theft suspect’s identity

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are now hoping to identify a person they accuse of stealing items from numerous vehicles in Hopkins County. The Madisonville Police Department says the thefts happened early Saturday morning around 4:05 in the area of Hillcrest Drive East and South Drive. The department shared images of the accused individual on social media the next day.
MADISONVILLE, KY
14news.com

Dispatch: Person hit by car in Vanderburgh Co.

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Traffic is moving again on Highway 57 at Kansas Road in Vanderburgh County. Officials say a person was hit by a car just after 5:30 Wednesday morning. They say the vehicle was heading east on Kansas toward 57 when the crash happened. We saw authorities...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
clayconews.com

KSP MURDER INVESTIGATION AFTER DECEASED MALE LOCATED BY DEPUTIES IN LOGAN COUNTY, KENTUCKY

LEWISBURG, KY (August 15, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Thursday, August 12th just before 11:00 PM, KSP Post 3 was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation in the Lewisburg community. Logan County deputies had responded to 3904 Deer Lick Road and located a deceased male near his residence.
LEWISBURG, KY
14news.com

Dispatch: EPD investigating shots fired incident on S. Linwood Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms the Evansville Police Department is investigating after a shots fired incident on South Linwood Avenue. Dispatch says that incident was originally reported to be in the 700 block of Covert Avenue just after 7 p.m. Officials with EPD says the shots were actually...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Family sets funeral arrangements for Heather Davidson

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral arrangements have been set for the woman troopers say was killed by her boyfriend over the weekend. Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called dispatch on Saturday saying he strangled his girlfriend, 31-year-old Heather Davidson, to death. [Previous Story: KSP: Man facing murder charge...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Pedestrian hit by car in Vanderburgh County

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) – A person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after an early morning crash in Vanderburgh County. Crews were called to the scene at Hwy 57 and Kansas Road around 5:30 a.m. for an accident with injuries. We’ve since learned it appears a vehicle hit a pedestrian. Traffic in […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wpsdlocal6.com

Man found dead at factory in Calvert City

CALVERT CITY, KY — A death investigation is underway at CC Metals and Alloys in Calvert City, Kentucky. The Marshall County coroner confirmed to Local 6 on Tuesday that a man was found dead at the factory. We're working to learn more about how the man died. Wednesday, CCMA...
CALVERT CITY, KY
14news.com

Evansville family and Webster Co. community react to loss of murder victim

DIXON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Evansville family and Webster County community members are still in shock about a murder that happened over the weekend in their area. On Saturday, troopers with the Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called Webster County Dispatch and told operators that he strangled his girlfriend to death. Once officials arrived on scene, they say they found the dead body of 32-year-old Heather Davidson.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Two arrested in Evansville shooting incident, police say

EVANSVILLE, IN
westkentuckystar.com

Benton Police warn about potential Spectrum scam

On Monday, the Benton Police Department warned the public of a potential scam. They said they had been notified that someone was calling, posing to be a representative from Spectrum, and offering to lower customers' monthly bills. Police said the scammer is asking for money to be sent to them up front.
BENTON, KY

