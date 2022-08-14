Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Toonami and Adult Swim's Original Anime Shares Release Date
It looks like Toonami is about to release another original anime, and Adult Swim is ready to hype fans up for the premiere! If you did not know, the late-night anime block has rolled out a number of original titles from FLCL to Blade Runner: Black Lotus and more. And according to new reports, Housing Complex C will join the team with a fall release.
ComicBook
New Lord of the Rings Game Announced
A new video game tied to Middle-earth and The Lord of the Rings has today been announced to be in development. Although details on the project are still incredibly sparse, this game itself is being published by Private Division, which is the label behind projects like The Outer Worlds and Hades. And as for the game's developer, it happens to be coming from a studio that has direct ties to The Lord of the Rings film franchise.
ComicBook
Marvel's Midnight Suns: Wolverine Gameplay Trailer Released
Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K are continuing to release new character-specific trailers for the upcoming video game despite the title's recent delay. The Marvel-branded video game is now set to release at some point before March 31, 2023 for a number of platforms, but no definitive release date has been announced. For now, however, fans will have to be satisfied with new trailers every so often like the one focusing on Wolverine's gameplay in the upcoming turn-based, tactical video game.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Revelations Announced
A new Marvel Comics one-shot will look at the present, the past, and the future of the Star Wars galaxy in comics. StarWars.com has announced Marvel's Star Wars: Revelations, a special one-off issue that will set a course for the future of Marvel's Star Wars series, currently set after Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Written by Marc Guggenheim (Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca, Star Wars: Age of Rebellion Special) and illustrated by Salvador Larroca (Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Krrsantan: Star Wars Tales), Paco Medina (The Amazing Spider-Man, Fantastic Four), and more, the issue with cover artwork by Phil Noto (Star Wars: Obi-Wan) releases this November.
ComicBook
McDonald's Announces New Pokemon Happy Meals
McDonald's has officially announced the return of Pokemon Happy Meals. Starting tomorrow, August 16th, Pokemon fans will be able to purchase McDonald's Happy Meals that contain a brand new "Match Battle" game that comes with a Pokemon Trading Card Game pack with 4 cards, a spinner, and a Pokemon-themed coin. Pokemon featured in the card set include Pikachu, Smeargle, Bewear, Rowlet, Victini, Drampa, and Cutiefly. Interestingly, the set seems to focus on "Gen 7" Pokemon, with nearly a third of the Pokemon in the mini-card set coming from Pokemon Sun and Moon. The Match Battle game is designed to help teach players how to play the Pokemon Trading Card Game.
ComicBook
Numerous Marvel First Appearance Comics Sell for Over 6 Figures
Classic Marvel Comics are only getting more valuable as the years go on, and now reports are in that numerous Marvel Comics first appearances are selling for over six figures! Three valuable Marvel Silver Age comics featuring the Fantastic Four, Spider-Man and the X-Men have each sold for over $100,000 in Heritage Auctions' Key Comics Showcase Auction held earlier this month.
ComicBook
Burberry Debuts Special Manga Collaboration
There is no denying the growing popularity of manga globally at this point. With sales often dominating top comics, the Japanese industry is expanding its reach in every way. From anime adaptations to merch deals, manga publishers are in the business of collaboration, and it seems Burberry is getting in on the action!
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Fan Perfectly Animates Denji's Comeback: Watch
Chainsaw Man is finally set to arrive on the small screen this fall. While the anime adaptation will be making a splash, the manga is continuing via the second chapter of the series following a new protagonist. Now, one fan animator has decided to create a video that focuses on the Chainsaw Devil's comeback, as Tatsuki Fujimoto has been focusing on the story of a high-schooler named Asa Mikata and her relationship with the terrifying force known as the War Devil.
ComicBook
One-Punch Man to Share "Big Announcement" Soon
One-Punch Man oversees one of the most devoted fandoms in anime, and it is still growing. Thanks to its wild fights and stunning art, the hit superhero series is a favorite with fans, and artist Yusuke Murata is to thank for those visuals. Soon, the illustrator will bring the manga's ongoing arc to a close after years of work. And according to Murata, the release will go live alongside a rather big announcement.
ComicBook
PlayStation Seemingly Preparing to Release Dedicated PC Launcher
It looks like Sony is gearing up to release a dedicated launcher for its PlayStation games that continue to come to PC. In recent years, Sony has started to ramp up its presence in the PC space and has ported titles like God of War, Days Gone, Horizon Zero Dawn, and most recently, Marvel's Spider-Man to the platform. And while Sony has already said in the past that it doesn't plan to slow down with these PC releases, it seems as though PlayStation could soon get its own launcher.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan's Armored Titan Readies to Fight With Awesome Cosplay
One awesome cosplay is ready for Reiner Braun's Armored Titan power to come back for Attack on Titan's final season! The second part of the anime's fourth and final season wrapped up earlier this year, but left fans on a huge cliffhanger. It was announced shortly after that the series would be returning for a full and potentially final, final Part 3, and thus fans have been waiting to see more ever since. But there are still many characters left hanging in the balance as Eren Yeager's Final Titan power has begun to destroy the rest of the world.
ComicBook
Batman vs Robin Trailer Released
The pulse-pounding trailer for the DC miniseries Batman vs. Robin has arrived. Writer Mark (Batman/Superman: World's Finest) and artist Mahmud Asrar (Conan the Barbarian) are pitting The Dark Knight and The Boy Wonder against each other in the five-issue limited series that spins out of Waid's Batman/Superman title and the "Shadow War" crossover between Batman, Robin, and Deathstroke Inc. The trailer promises, "A Wayne Will Rise, and A Wayne Will Fall," which should be enough of a tease to whet the appetite of DC fans. Each of the five issues will be oversized at 48 pages.
ComicBook
Netflix Reveals Enola Holmes Sequel Poster
Enola Holmes' sequel has a brand new poster from Netflix. In the image, you can see a number of the characters looking off in the distance in the throng of a crowd. Of course, Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill are in the mix. But, they're joined by other faces as well. Helena Bonham Carter, Adeel Akhtar, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, David Thewlis, Hannah Dodd, and more are also in tow. Netflix was very pleased by the first movie's performance once it released to a thankful fanbase. Now, they're hoping that more mysteries could pave the way for another big hit on the streaming service. Things have ramped up for the company as they navigate new territory as the streaming landscape expands out even further. Still, viewers flock toward stars like Brown and Cavill even among a sea of options. Marry that kind of draw with an established property like Sherlock Holmes and you have a very potent mix. You can check out the poster for yourself right here down below.
ComicBook
WWE Thinks Raw & Smackdown Rights Might Go To Netflix Or Other Streaming Service
WWE hosted its latest quarterly earnings presentation on Tuesday morning, hosted by Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Frank Riddick. The presentation included McMahon celebrating the improved viewership for the past quarter's premium live events compared to the previous year as well as the improved viewership for Monday Night Raw. Khan then brought up the upcoming television rights renewals for both Raw and SmackDown, which are currently partnered with NBCUniversal and FOX respectively. Khan claimed that the group of potential bidders for the two shows has gotten even more crowded since the last round of negotiations and once again brought up Netflix as a potential bidder.
ComicBook
Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Sets Season 3 Episode Count, Reveals Synopsis
Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun will be coming back for its highly anticipated third season later this Fall, and it has set the stage for its premiere by not only revealing the first synopsis, but how many episodes the new season will be sticking around for! The second season ended with the end of the first term for Iruma-kun and the others, and there was a major cliffhanger teasing what could be coming to the series next given that Iruma and his class were tasked with reaching a certain rank in order to keep up their current classroom situation. Now we have gotten a much better idea what to expect.
ComicBook
Assassin G: Check Out He Tao's Character Sketches For New Shared Wuxia Universe
This week, Immortal Studios launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund the first comic book-based shared universe of Wuxia martial arts-fantasy stories, with a series of interconnected comic books inspired by the storytelling of Shiao Yi, in the form of the new title Assassin G. From Jen Troy, a writer for the CW's Supergirl, and artist He Tao, with coloring by Hi-Fi Design and lettering by AndWorld Design. Assassin G presents the deadly saga of vengeance between warring factions in the martial underworld in the early 1980s. The novel that inspired Assassin G, by Wuxia master Shiao Yi, 甘 19 妹 (Gan the 19th Sister), is known as one of the preeminent IPs in the Chinese-speaking world which has been adapted for television four times, and this new series will mark the story's first comic book and English language adaptation. The Assassin G Kickstarter campaign is now live.
ComicBook
Gotham Knights Has Gone Gold
WB Games Montreal has today revealed that its upcoming Batman video game Gotham Knights has officially gone gold. Originally slated to release back in 2021, WB Games ended up later pushing back the open-world co-op title to a new window in 2022. And while the project has taken a bit longer to arrive than some fans would have liked, Gotham Knights is now essentially guaranteed to launch on its October release date.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Star Felt Cheated Out of a Movie
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine maintains a dedicated fan following years after the show went off the air, leading to the crowd-funded documentary What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. More recently, Star Trek: Lower Decks creator Mike McMahan confirmed that the USS Cerritos crew will be spending an entire episode at the Deep Space 9 space station in its upcoming third season. Penny Johnson Jerald, now one of the stars of The Orville: New Horizons, appeared in 15 episode of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, guest-starring as Kasidy Yates, the captain of a freighter who falls in love with Capt. Benjamin Sisko. Speaking to Heavy, Johnson Jerald looked back on her time playing the character.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay is Perfect for Mt. Lady's Season 6 Comeback
My Hero Academia is one of the many massive action franchises returning later this year with new episodes, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Mt. Lady's return to action in Season 6! The sixth season of the highly anticipated action series will be picking up right where the fifth season left off as Izuku Midoriya and a huge roster of heroes are going to be taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front in a huge new assault. This was the bloodiest conflict from Kohei Horikoshi's manga series for quite some time, and that's why it's exciting to see how the anime will bring it all to life.
ComicBook
Top Gun: Maverick 4K UHD Blu-ray Pre-Orders: Release Date and Special Features Revealed
Top Gun: Maverick has been an absolute juggernaut at the box office, passing $1 billion worldwide and recently outperforming both The Avengers and Titanic domestically. It's the movie that we all needed right now, and Paramount has revealed that you'll be able to watch it whenever you want on Blu-ray starting on November 1st. They've also revealed the list of special features that you'll be able to enjoy. This Day 1 purchase if there ever was one. If you agree, pre-orders for Top Gun: Maverick are live on Blu-ray in several different flavors. All of the details you need can be found below.
