ComicBook
New Lord of the Rings Game Announced
A new video game tied to Middle-earth and The Lord of the Rings has today been announced to be in development. Although details on the project are still incredibly sparse, this game itself is being published by Private Division, which is the label behind projects like The Outer Worlds and Hades. And as for the game's developer, it happens to be coming from a studio that has direct ties to The Lord of the Rings film franchise.
ComicBook
PlayStation Seemingly Preparing to Release Dedicated PC Launcher
It looks like Sony is gearing up to release a dedicated launcher for its PlayStation games that continue to come to PC. In recent years, Sony has started to ramp up its presence in the PC space and has ported titles like God of War, Days Gone, Horizon Zero Dawn, and most recently, Marvel's Spider-Man to the platform. And while Sony has already said in the past that it doesn't plan to slow down with these PC releases, it seems as though PlayStation could soon get its own launcher.
ComicBook
New Steam Leak May Hint at Remaster of Classic Shooter
A new leak associated with Valve's Steam platform on PC may have just teased that a classic shooter from id Software is about to get remastered. In the coming days, Bethesda is gearing up to hold its annual QuakeCon event. Taking place from August 18th until the 20th, Bethesda will be coming together with fans online to celebrate all things related to id Software and the publisher at large. And while we don't yet know what announcements might be made during the event, it seems like one reveal has now potentially been let loose a bit early.
ComicBook
Gotham Knights Has Gone Gold
WB Games Montreal has today revealed that its upcoming Batman video game Gotham Knights has officially gone gold. Originally slated to release back in 2021, WB Games ended up later pushing back the open-world co-op title to a new window in 2022. And while the project has taken a bit longer to arrive than some fans would have liked, Gotham Knights is now essentially guaranteed to launch on its October release date.
The FADER
Grimes considers permanent vampire fangs and elf ears
Grimes has always been open about her interest in fantasy and cosplay. She’s now announced her intention to take things up a notch by making permanent alterations to her teeth and ears to help give her the appearance of a vampire and elf, respectively. She shared the news in a roundabout way, asking her Twitter followers Monday night to recommend plastic surgeons with experience performing these types of procedures.
ComicBook
Toonami and Adult Swim's Original Anime Shares Release Date
It looks like Toonami is about to release another original anime, and Adult Swim is ready to hype fans up for the premiere! If you did not know, the late-night anime block has rolled out a number of original titles from FLCL to Blade Runner: Black Lotus and more. And according to new reports, Housing Complex C will join the team with a fall release.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball x Fortnite Is Helping Gamers Make Anime's Wildest Crossovers
The unthinkable has happened, with the worlds of Dragon Ball Super and Fortnite colliding. With the popular battle royale video game already having countless characters from across the realms of pop culture and anime, players are taking the opportunity to create some of the wildest crossovers using the skins that are available to them. Here are just a few of the biggest crossovers that have arisen thanks to the inclusion of Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, and Bulma into the world of Fortnite.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan's Armored Titan Readies to Fight With Awesome Cosplay
One awesome cosplay is ready for Reiner Braun's Armored Titan power to come back for Attack on Titan's final season! The second part of the anime's fourth and final season wrapped up earlier this year, but left fans on a huge cliffhanger. It was announced shortly after that the series would be returning for a full and potentially final, final Part 3, and thus fans have been waiting to see more ever since. But there are still many characters left hanging in the balance as Eren Yeager's Final Titan power has begun to destroy the rest of the world.
ComicBook
Numerous Marvel First Appearance Comics Sell for Over 6 Figures
Classic Marvel Comics are only getting more valuable as the years go on, and now reports are in that numerous Marvel Comics first appearances are selling for over six figures! Three valuable Marvel Silver Age comics featuring the Fantastic Four, Spider-Man and the X-Men have each sold for over $100,000 in Heritage Auctions' Key Comics Showcase Auction held earlier this month.
ComicBook
Batman vs Robin Trailer Released
The pulse-pounding trailer for the DC miniseries Batman vs. Robin has arrived. Writer Mark (Batman/Superman: World's Finest) and artist Mahmud Asrar (Conan the Barbarian) are pitting The Dark Knight and The Boy Wonder against each other in the five-issue limited series that spins out of Waid's Batman/Superman title and the "Shadow War" crossover between Batman, Robin, and Deathstroke Inc. The trailer promises, "A Wayne Will Rise, and A Wayne Will Fall," which should be enough of a tease to whet the appetite of DC fans. Each of the five issues will be oversized at 48 pages.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Fan Perfectly Animates Denji's Comeback: Watch
Chainsaw Man is finally set to arrive on the small screen this fall. While the anime adaptation will be making a splash, the manga is continuing via the second chapter of the series following a new protagonist. Now, one fan animator has decided to create a video that focuses on the Chainsaw Devil's comeback, as Tatsuki Fujimoto has been focusing on the story of a high-schooler named Asa Mikata and her relationship with the terrifying force known as the War Devil.
ComicBook
Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Sets Season 3 Episode Count, Reveals Synopsis
Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun will be coming back for its highly anticipated third season later this Fall, and it has set the stage for its premiere by not only revealing the first synopsis, but how many episodes the new season will be sticking around for! The second season ended with the end of the first term for Iruma-kun and the others, and there was a major cliffhanger teasing what could be coming to the series next given that Iruma and his class were tasked with reaching a certain rank in order to keep up their current classroom situation. Now we have gotten a much better idea what to expect.
ComicBook
Marvel's Midnight Suns: Wolverine Gameplay Trailer Released
Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K are continuing to release new character-specific trailers for the upcoming video game despite the title's recent delay. The Marvel-branded video game is now set to release at some point before March 31, 2023 for a number of platforms, but no definitive release date has been announced. For now, however, fans will have to be satisfied with new trailers every so often like the one focusing on Wolverine's gameplay in the upcoming turn-based, tactical video game.
dotesports.com
Here’s everything new in Madden 23
It’s officially football season, because Madden 23 is finally here. With yearly releases, many players decry the series for being the same title each year. But there are improvements to the age-old formula that the developers work hard on to add a twist to the game so it’s not merely just a roster update every August.
NFL・
Popular WW2 Shooter Changes Name And Releases Free On Steam Today
It’s not unusual for games to go free-to-play. PUBG: Battlegrounds decided to make the big jump earlier this year, as did Knockout City. Much more recently, Fall Guys followed suit with epic results, garnering 20 million players in its first 48 hours of free-to-play. Well, you can now add Battalion 1944 to the list.
ComicBook
New Tales From the Borderlands Release Date Leaked via Amazon
The release date for New Tales from the Borderlands, which is the upcoming adventure game from Gearbox Software, has leaked ahead of an official announcement from the studio. Earlier this year, Gearbox revealed that it would soon be releasing a follow-up Tales from the Borderlands game that would center around a new cast of characters. And while nothing from the project has been shown off just yet outside of a teaser image, it looks like the game is set to release in a little over two months.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Adds 12 New PS5 and PS4 Games for Subscribers
Sony has today added 12 new games to PlayStation Plus for subscribers to play across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles. At the start of this month, PS Plus Essential members were able to begin downloading August's three new titles which included Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Little Nightmares. And while this lineup at a baseline level was quite strong for the month, those who are subscribed to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium can now look to get their hands on an even larger number of games.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay is Perfect for Mt. Lady's Season 6 Comeback
My Hero Academia is one of the many massive action franchises returning later this year with new episodes, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Mt. Lady's return to action in Season 6! The sixth season of the highly anticipated action series will be picking up right where the fifth season left off as Izuku Midoriya and a huge roster of heroes are going to be taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front in a huge new assault. This was the bloodiest conflict from Kohei Horikoshi's manga series for quite some time, and that's why it's exciting to see how the anime will bring it all to life.
dotesports.com
The worst Call of Duty games of all time, ranked
Call of Duty is one of the most successful entertainment franchises in history. But it’s not all gravy. When you release a new entry every single year for nearly two decades, you’re bound to have some misses along with the hits. Titles like Black Ops 2, Call of Duty 4, Modern Warfare 2, Black Ops III, and others are remembered fondly by most. Others, not so much.
ComicBook
Assassin G: Check Out He Tao's Character Sketches For New Shared Wuxia Universe
This week, Immortal Studios launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund the first comic book-based shared universe of Wuxia martial arts-fantasy stories, with a series of interconnected comic books inspired by the storytelling of Shiao Yi, in the form of the new title Assassin G. From Jen Troy, a writer for the CW's Supergirl, and artist He Tao, with coloring by Hi-Fi Design and lettering by AndWorld Design. Assassin G presents the deadly saga of vengeance between warring factions in the martial underworld in the early 1980s. The novel that inspired Assassin G, by Wuxia master Shiao Yi, 甘 19 妹 (Gan the 19th Sister), is known as one of the preeminent IPs in the Chinese-speaking world which has been adapted for television four times, and this new series will mark the story's first comic book and English language adaptation. The Assassin G Kickstarter campaign is now live.
