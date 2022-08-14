Read full article on original website
biztoc.com
Will Shiba Inu Reach $1? No, But New Cryptocurrency Meme Coin Tamadoge Might
Investors are wondering whether the most popular meme coins like Shiba Inu will reach $1. The ongoing crypto correction is enticing traders to look at multi-utility cryptocurrencies. Tamadoge is an upcoming play-to-earn (P2E) platform and one of the best new crypto to invest in. TAMA is the native cryptocurrency &...
CoinTelegraph
Shiba Inu eyes 50% rally as SHIB price enters ‘cup-and-handle’ breakout mode
Shiba Inu (SHIB) broke out of its prevailing cup-and-handle pattern on Aug. 14, raising its prospects of securing additional gains in the coming weeks. A cup-and-handle appears when the price falls and rises in a U-shaped trajectory in the first stage, followed by a swift move sideways or downward in the second. Notably, the price trend develops under a common resistance level.
Why is Shiba Inu’s coin up 25% today? Rumors of a crypto game and Ethereum’s upgrade are powering its bull run
Dog owners arrive with Japanese Shiba Inu dogs on the first day of the Crufts dog show at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, central England, on March 10, 2016. The cold, crypto winter may finally be over for at least one dog-themed coin. The price of Shiba Inu coin,...
ambcrypto.com
Binance Coin [BNB]: Will these signals lead the light to $400
In July, the exchange token of the largest crypto exchange, Binance Coin [BNB], struggled. Despite reviving from its low levels in June, when it went as low as $192, BNB could not revert to its price in May. However, investors would have given BNB its accolades for its July performance...
biztoc.com
The Next Crypto with Potential to Pump Like Shiba in 2022
Meme coins were one of the hottest sectors in crypto during 2021. This has led Investors everywhere to look for a new cryptocurrency with potential like Shiba Inu and we’ve found it. Tamadoge is one crypto with the potential to grow massively. The meme coin could be the next crypto to pop in the coming months.
u.today
Peter Brandt: Shiba Inu Completes H&S Pattern
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum [ETH] short-term traders can celebrate next week if…
Ethereum rallying is a sign of prosperity for pretty much every altcoin. But what if that signal fails to sustain and takes a trip back down?. That is the issue with Ethereum right now. Despite forming a two-month high last week, it is now looking at a possible downtrend. Ethereum...
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin: Millions Of People Have Crypto Wallets To Trade Monkey Pictures
Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin has once again taken a dig at NFT project Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and its community of followers. What Happened: Speaking at the Blockchain Futurist Conference in Toronto, Buterin commented on how the current use cases for private keys on a blockchain had seemingly deviated from their intended purpose.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin Cash [BCH]: Despite rally, on-chain activity tells a different tale
Trading at above $24,000 at press time, the king coin Bitcoin (BTC) appreciated by over 20% in the past month. Understandably, the rest of the market followed its lead, with most cryptos hiking too. Bitcoin Cash (BCH) was no exception to the same, rallying by 40% in the last 30...
ambcrypto.com
Cardano [ADA]: A breach and something more in the works perhaps?
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Over the past six weeks, the ascending channel (white) setup has accelerated Cardano [ADA]’s efforts to break the $0.55-resistance. Also, the consistent sway above the basis line (green) of the Bollinger bands (BB) reflected a near-term buying advantage.
u.today
Shiba Inu Might Just Be Getting Started: David Gokhshtein
ambcrypto.com
Caught between Bitcoin put/call options? Let this be your guide
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency has been in recovery mode for quite some time now. On CoinMarketCap, BTC jumped briefly above the $25k on 14 August before settling onto the $24.9k mark at press time. Evidently, the spot market showcased a relief sign. However, activity on BTC options suggested otherwise. Are...
Motley Fool
3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2032
If you want a sure bet, start with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. If you want higher returns, this chipmaker and software-as-a-service leader have lots of growth opportunities. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
International Business Times
Futures Trader Expects Shiba Inu's Incoming Bull Run; Analysts Predict $0.00002408 2023 Price
Shiba Inu showcased a whopping 37% price surge over the weekend, but it appears the bull run is not yet over as analysts predict another incoming bull run and a possible price of $0.0000249 per token this year and $0.00002408 in 2023. They say good things come to those who...
u.today
Whales Grab $33 Million in SHIB Over Past 24 Hours But There’s a Catch
ambcrypto.com
Investors, look at ‘Burning’ SHIB’s latest buying spree on Coinbase
The crypto-market’s latest recovery efforts have pushed many of the industry’s top cryptocurrencies to monthly highs. However, the case of popular memecoin Shiba Inu [SHIB] seems a little different. Not only has SHIB found it hard to register a double-digit uptick over the last seven days, but it has also struggled to hike by single digits.
u.today
Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Post Gains as Meme Cryptocurrencies' Trading Volumes Spike 151%
ambcrypto.com
Is $0.1 on the cards for Dogecoin holders? Answer might surprise you
If there is one thing Dogecoin [DOGE] investors may have agreed upon lately, it might be to push the meme token to $0.1. This is because the Elon Musk-backed cryptocurrency has defied all odds despite the momentum of the entire crypto market. With Bitcoin [BTC], Ethereum [ETH], and other top...
ambcrypto.com
SOL’s NFT dominance sees new $1B highs- thanks to YOU
The market’s 9th largest cryptocurrency (SOL) has seen it all here. From heading north and hitting new ATHs to diving south by succumbing to network outages. However, one aspect of SOL’s dominance continues to see bullish strides within different playgrounds/battlegrounds. A beautiful skyline. Many investors/traders have something to...
