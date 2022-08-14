ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Shiba Inu Reach $1? No, But New Cryptocurrency Meme Coin Tamadoge Might

Investors are wondering whether the most popular meme coins like Shiba Inu will reach $1. The ongoing crypto correction is enticing traders to look at multi-utility cryptocurrencies. Tamadoge is an upcoming play-to-earn (P2E) platform and one of the best new crypto to invest in. TAMA is the native cryptocurrency &...
CoinTelegraph

Shiba Inu eyes 50% rally as SHIB price enters ‘cup-and-handle’ breakout mode

Shiba Inu (SHIB) broke out of its prevailing cup-and-handle pattern on Aug. 14, raising its prospects of securing additional gains in the coming weeks. A cup-and-handle appears when the price falls and rises in a U-shaped trajectory in the first stage, followed by a swift move sideways or downward in the second. Notably, the price trend develops under a common resistance level.
ambcrypto.com

Binance Coin [BNB]: Will these signals lead the light to $400

In July, the exchange token of the largest crypto exchange, Binance Coin [BNB], struggled. Despite reviving from its low levels in June, when it went as low as $192, BNB could not revert to its price in May. However, investors would have given BNB its accolades for its July performance...
biztoc.com

The Next Crypto with Potential to Pump Like Shiba in 2022

Meme coins were one of the hottest sectors in crypto during 2021. This has led Investors everywhere to look for a new cryptocurrency with potential like Shiba Inu and we’ve found it. Tamadoge is one crypto with the potential to grow massively. The meme coin could be the next crypto to pop in the coming months.
u.today

Peter Brandt: Shiba Inu Completes H&S Pattern

Peter Brandt: Shiba Inu Completes H&S Pattern
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum [ETH] short-term traders can celebrate next week if…

Ethereum rallying is a sign of prosperity for pretty much every altcoin. But what if that signal fails to sustain and takes a trip back down?. That is the issue with Ethereum right now. Despite forming a two-month high last week, it is now looking at a possible downtrend. Ethereum...
ambcrypto.com

Cardano [ADA]: A breach and something more in the works perhaps?

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Over the past six weeks, the ascending channel (white) setup has accelerated Cardano [ADA]’s efforts to break the $0.55-resistance. Also, the consistent sway above the basis line (green) of the Bollinger bands (BB) reflected a near-term buying advantage.
u.today

Shiba Inu Might Just Be Getting Started: David Gokhshtein

ambcrypto.com

Caught between Bitcoin put/call options? Let this be your guide

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency has been in recovery mode for quite some time now. On CoinMarketCap, BTC jumped briefly above the $25k on 14 August before settling onto the $24.9k mark at press time. Evidently, the spot market showcased a relief sign. However, activity on BTC options suggested otherwise. Are...
Motley Fool

3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2032

If you want a sure bet, start with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. If you want higher returns, this chipmaker and software-as-a-service leader have lots of growth opportunities. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
u.today

Whales Grab $33 Million in SHIB Over Past 24 Hours But There’s a Catch

ambcrypto.com

Investors, look at ‘Burning’ SHIB’s latest buying spree on Coinbase

The crypto-market’s latest recovery efforts have pushed many of the industry’s top cryptocurrencies to monthly highs. However, the case of popular memecoin Shiba Inu [SHIB] seems a little different. Not only has SHIB found it hard to register a double-digit uptick over the last seven days, but it has also struggled to hike by single digits.
ambcrypto.com

Is $0.1 on the cards for Dogecoin holders? Answer might surprise you

If there is one thing Dogecoin [DOGE] investors may have agreed upon lately, it might be to push the meme token to $0.1. This is because the Elon Musk-backed cryptocurrency has defied all odds despite the momentum of the entire crypto market. With Bitcoin [BTC], Ethereum [ETH], and other top...
ambcrypto.com

SOL’s NFT dominance sees new $1B highs- thanks to YOU

The market’s 9th largest cryptocurrency (SOL) has seen it all here. From heading north and hitting new ATHs to diving south by succumbing to network outages. However, one aspect of SOL’s dominance continues to see bullish strides within different playgrounds/battlegrounds. A beautiful skyline. Many investors/traders have something to...
