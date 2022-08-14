Read full article on original website
The hopelessly corrupt Biden administration is sending America into a downward spiral
Against all odds, the fundamental transformation of the United States, envisioned by the radical Left and implemented by an all-too-willing Democratic Party, is underway. August is typically a quiet time in our nation’s capital with Congress out of session, but seismic events in the past two weeks have combined to make clear what Democrats have planned for this country.
Biden takes off mask to cough
President Joe Biden took off his mask to cough just before giving a speech.
Biden takes student loans pause decision down to wire
President Joe Biden is keeping the suspense high over the latest student loans "pause" deadline, making no decision public with just two weeks left before payments and interest are due to resume on Sept. 1.
The Biden administration's war on parents continues
There they go again. The Biden administration ’s campaign against parents continues — this time in a slightly different form. After first acting against the interests of parents and students during the COVID pandemic and then working to demonize those who spoke out at local school board meetings, the political Left now wants to ignore parents and parent groups with whom they disagree altogether.
Raid or no raid, Trump will be eligible to run
In the ‘90s, attempts to establish term limits for members of Congress failed. Today, Democrats are seeking to use criminal law to impose a one-term limit on former President Donald Trump. The reasons for the demise of congressional term limits demonstrate why the Democrats will be unsuccessful. For obvious...
Melania Trump's Alleged Involvement In The FBI Raid Isn't What Anyone Expected
The FBI carried out an unprecedented raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Aug. 8, 2022. Trump released a statement saying the "unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate." However, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the Department of Justice requested to the...
Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward
More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
I hope Trump doesn't win the Republican nomination in 2024 because we can still have MAGA policies 'without the baggage', his ex-chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says
Mick Mulvaney, Trump's former acting chief of staff, said Monday that he hopes the former president does not run again in 2024, and if he does he loses the GOP nomination. 'We've got younger people, it's time for Donald Trump to sort of go to the sideline, continue to push the policies that made him so popular,' Mulvaney said on NewsNation's 'Banfield' Monday.
Nuclear war between the U.S. and Russia would kill more than 5 billion people – just from starvation, study finds
The toll of nuclear war would be instantly catastrophic for those who are within the immediate path of the weapons. But a new study shows just how deadly the scope of such a war would be. A nuclear blast would cause worldwide famine, according to the study, published in Nature...
Anti-Trump Republicans spend millions to bleed former president's support
An anti-Trump Republican group is spending millions of dollars in advertising over the next month amplifying the events of Jan. 6 to shrink former President Donald Trump’s base ahead of the 2024 presidential election. The Republican Accountability Project spent $3 million to air advertisements in seven swing states with...
Trump warns ‘terrible things are going to happen’ as he’s blamed for anti-FBI violence
Donald Trump has warned that “terrible things are going to happen” as he faces the blame for violence and threats directed at FBI agents. “The country is in a very dangerous position. There is tremendous anger, like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one, years of scams and witch hunts, and now this,” Mr Trump told Fox News Digital. The former president told the outlet that he “will do whatever” he can “to help the country,” adding that “temperature has to be brought down”. Trump supporters and his GOP allies reacted with outrage...
Pro-Trump FBI protest cancelled after not one demonstrator showed up
A pro-Trump protest that was scheduled to be held outside the FBI headquarters in Washington DC over the weekend was cancelled after it was promoted on far-right blogs as a suspected “trap”, The Daily Beast reported.Following the FBI raid at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, supporters of the former president began reupping a call to arms across social media platforms and alt-right blogs to coordinate protests outside the offices of the federal agency responsible for domestic intelligence and security service.A Sunday demonstration outside the headquarters in the nation’s capital was first promoted by the far-right Falun...
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Sarah Palin attempts political comeback in Alaska House race
Sarah Palin will attempt a political comeback Tuesday in Alaska’s at-large U.S. House race more than a decade after she left the state’s governor’s mansion. Despite the support of former President Donald Trump and high name recognition in Alaska, a win for Palin is far from guaranteed.
Incredible pics reveal massive US show of force over Pacific with nuclear B2 stealth bombers in warning to China
STEALTH bombers swoop over the Pacific Ocean in a spectacular show of American air power amid fears of all-out war with China. A warship sails below as two B-2 Spirit nuclear strike planes fly in formation with four F/A-18 Hornet fighters and a high-tech E-7A Wedgetail "eye-in-the-sky" spy plane from Australia.
Reporter: Trumpworld sources in panic despite bluster
Yet another "legal anvil" over former President Donald Trump has people in his inner circle panicking despite their show of confidence in public, according to a reporter.
Clinton investigation in spotlight after Trump Mar-a-Lago raid
The FBI's raid of Mar-a-Lago last week drew immediate comparisons to the bureau's handling of its investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server. The federal investigations of former President Donald Trump and his 2016 foe both stem from the duo's handling, or mishandling, of classified information. Clinton investigation launch. The...
'Ask your kids': Kari Lake says Trump and DeSantis have 'BDE'
It’s getting raunchy out on the campaign trail.
Top House Democrats give DHS inspector ultimatum in Secret Service inquiry
Two powerful House Democrats gave the Department of Homeland Security's watchdog one week to comply with their document requests or face an "alternate means to ensure compliance."
GOP response to Trump raid could muddle law-and-order message, Democrats hope
Crime, like abortion, is being scrambled as an election issue three months before November's midterm cycle after the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home and office. Following the raid, Republicans have rallied around Trump, possibly ceding law enforcement political ground to Democrats despite experiencing success when they...
