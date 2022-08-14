ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Washington Examiner

The hopelessly corrupt Biden administration is sending America into a downward spiral

Against all odds, the fundamental transformation of the United States, envisioned by the radical Left and implemented by an all-too-willing Democratic Party, is underway. August is typically a quiet time in our nation’s capital with Congress out of session, but seismic events in the past two weeks have combined to make clear what Democrats have planned for this country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

The Biden administration's war on parents continues

There they go again. The Biden administration ’s campaign against parents continues — this time in a slightly different form. After first acting against the interests of parents and students during the COVID pandemic and then working to demonize those who spoke out at local school board meetings, the political Left now wants to ignore parents and parent groups with whom they disagree altogether.
EDUCATION
Washington Examiner

Raid or no raid, Trump will be eligible to run

In the ‘90s, attempts to establish term limits for members of Congress failed. Today, Democrats are seeking to use criminal law to impose a one-term limit on former President Donald Trump. The reasons for the demise of congressional term limits demonstrate why the Democrats will be unsuccessful. For obvious...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

I hope Trump doesn't win the Republican nomination in 2024 because we can still have MAGA policies 'without the baggage', his ex-chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says

Mick Mulvaney, Trump's former acting chief of staff, said Monday that he hopes the former president does not run again in 2024, and if he does he loses the GOP nomination. 'We've got younger people, it's time for Donald Trump to sort of go to the sideline, continue to push the policies that made him so popular,' Mulvaney said on NewsNation's 'Banfield' Monday.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Anti-Trump Republicans spend millions to bleed former president's support

An anti-Trump Republican group is spending millions of dollars in advertising over the next month amplifying the events of Jan. 6 to shrink former President Donald Trump’s base ahead of the 2024 presidential election. The Republican Accountability Project spent $3 million to air advertisements in seven swing states with...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump warns ‘terrible things are going to happen’ as he’s blamed for anti-FBI violence

Donald Trump has warned that “terrible things are going to happen” as he faces the blame for violence and threats directed at FBI agents. “The country is in a very dangerous position. There is tremendous anger, like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one, years of scams and witch hunts, and now this,” Mr Trump told Fox News Digital. The former president told the outlet that he “will do whatever” he can “to help the country,” adding that “temperature has to be brought down”. Trump supporters and his GOP allies reacted with outrage...
POTUS
The Independent

Pro-Trump FBI protest cancelled after not one demonstrator showed up

A pro-Trump protest that was scheduled to be held outside the FBI headquarters in Washington DC over the weekend was cancelled after it was promoted on far-right blogs as a suspected “trap”, The Daily Beast reported.Following the FBI raid at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, supporters of the former president began reupping a call to arms across social media platforms and alt-right blogs to coordinate protests outside the offices of the federal agency responsible for domestic intelligence and security service.A Sunday demonstration outside the headquarters in the nation’s capital was first promoted by the far-right Falun...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Clinton investigation in spotlight after Trump Mar-a-Lago raid

The FBI's raid of Mar-a-Lago last week drew immediate comparisons to the bureau's handling of its investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server. The federal investigations of former President Donald Trump and his 2016 foe both stem from the duo's handling, or mishandling, of classified information. Clinton investigation launch. The...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

GOP response to Trump raid could muddle law-and-order message, Democrats hope

Crime, like abortion, is being scrambled as an election issue three months before November's midterm cycle after the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home and office. Following the raid, Republicans have rallied around Trump, possibly ceding law enforcement political ground to Democrats despite experiencing success when they...
PUBLIC SAFETY

