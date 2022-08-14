ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

Click10.com

Genetic abnormality may be more common than thought

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – From the moment their 5-year-old daughter Emma was born, Crystal and Jordan Boelk knew something was off. “Her tongue was out like 95% of the time and she was moving it from side to side,” Crystal Boelk said. Doctors ultimately diagnosed Emma with Beckwith...
CORAL GABLES, FL
tamaractalk.com

All Students at 167 Broward Schools Can Now Eat Free Breakfast and Lunch

Students at 167 public schools, including Tamarac, can now get free school breakfasts and lunches—without their parents completing an application. Broward County Public Schools on Monday announced the district is operating under the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), a federal program that pays for meals for every student who wants them at 167 eligible BCPS schools.
TAMARAC, FL
Florida Weekly

Timeless old Florida architecture in prestigious Coconut Creek

Nestled amongst beautiful royal palms, coconut palms, oak and banyan trees, this sought-after community surrounds two lakes and was built by renowned local custom home builder Daniel Wayne Homes. Located at 12645 Coconut Creek Court in Fort Myers, the home features include an open floor plan with a split bedroom, upgraded cabinets, granite countertops, 18-inch tile floors, nearly 10-foot ceilings, Bahama shutters, a front porch swing, a generator (2015), roll down hurricane shutters, landscape lighting and more. Double French doors lead out to screened lanai and brick paver deck with a lake view sprawling with native birds.
FORT MYERS, FL
islandernews.com

Easy hack to keep iguanas off your yard and eating your plants

Key Biscayne. Island Paradise. Iguanas. They sort of go together. But iguanas, an invasive species that can be seen all over the island and yes, the pesky critters like to munch on some of the island’s decorative plants. But how to stop them. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Click10.com

All Miami-Dade public school students to receive free meals for entire school year

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – All public school students in Miami-Dade County will receive free breakfast and lunch for the 2022-2023 school year, the district confirmed on Monday. The change was made due to an amendment to the school board policy for serving meals to students under the National School...
islandernews.com

Our apologies

There was a production error in printing the August 18 Islander News that resulted in several pages that should have been in full color to be printed in black & white. The problem was with pages 7, 9, 21 and 22. We apologize to the advertisers featured on those pages, including Katie Petros for Key Biscayne Mayor Campaign, MDVIP / Dr Hamid K. Rasti, Randazzo’s by Yesenia, Costa Med Bistro + Wine, Kazumi and EZ Vet.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
InsideHook

“It’s Just About the Big Phallic Avocado”: We Sat Down With Miami’s Exotic Fruit Guy

Head over to MiamiFruit for some of the most expensive fruits you’ve ever laid your eyes on. $277, for example, will snag you an eight-pound box of red atemoya, known for its smooth flesh and bouncy, chewy texture. For $157, you can grab a six-pound box of super-sweet, custardy cardaba bananas. A one-pound box of charichuelo, which the site describes as “lemon nerf balls,” runs $177. Or for a whopping $555, grab 16 packs of frozen langsat, a lychee-like fruit rarely found in the U.S.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

CDC: Less than 1 in 3 people with health insurance get hepatitis C treatment within year of diagnosis

MIAMI – It's estimated more than 2 million people in the United States are living with hepatitis C. Now, new government data shows many patients are not getting treatment for the deadly, but curable infection.It's been nearly a decade since breakthrough treatment for hepatitis C became available in the United States. A new report from the CDC shows less than one in three people with health insurance get the antiviral treatment within a year of being diagnosed.  Dr. Carolyn Wester, director of CDC's Division of Viral Hepatitis, said, "It can cure more than 95% of people who take it with...
MIAMI, FL
850wftl.com

First day of school in Broward County and already a hiccup

(BROWARD COUNTY, FLA) — School starts today in Broward County and already there are some glitches. Broward County Public Schools has more than 800 buses transporting more than 60,000 students on the road this morning and unfortunately an app that tracks buses in real time is still not ready.
islandernews.com

What residents will see at Rickenbacker Tuesday meeting

"This is the start of a conversation to get to the bigger version." Jeremy Calleros Gaugher, Key Biscayne's Building, Zoning & Planning Director, will be flashing through more than 100 slides that he and Village Manager Steve Williamson have developed, and illustrated by a consultant, regarding how the city views what an enhanced Rickenbacker Causeway should look like.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
WSVN-TV

Opa-Locka Hialeah flea market set to relocate

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida staple is set to close soon. Now, officials and organizations are lending a helping hand to business owners in the community. The city of Opa-Locka, along with non-profit organizations like the Miami Foundation, are supporting vendors of the Opa-Locka Hialeah Flea Market as the location is set to be shut down.
OPA-LOCKA, FL
Talk Media

The Taco Project Restaurant Opens Aug 23 in Coral Springs

The Taco Project will open its new location to the public on Tuesday, Aug 23, at The Walk, at 2866 N. University Drive, at 11 a.m. The Mexican-inspired restaurant serves a wide range of foods such as tacos, taco bowls, quesadillas, burrito bowls, and churros. They also have a full bar with sangria, wine, beer, and liquor.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL

