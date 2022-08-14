Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs Tight End RoomChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michael Irvin Believes 1 NFL Team Could Go Undefeated This Year
Michael Irvin is known to let his Cowboys and University of Miami fandom get the best of him, and that showed itself once again on Monday. Appearing on ESPN's "First Take" for Stephen A. Smith's return, a fired up Michael Irvin said that his former team has a chance of catching the undefeated '72 Dolphins with one caveat:
NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey's Racy Boat Photos
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and his girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, recently enjoyed a day in the ocean. Over the weekend, Culpo shared photos of them on a boat. In one of the pictures, it looks like McCaffrey is trying to bite her. Culpo, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, used...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to getting slammed by first big hit of NFL season
The wins and losses don’t count just yet in the NFL preseason, but the hits don’t hurt any less than an actual game. Patrick Mahomes certainly felt that in his first taste of action as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears for a preseason tilt on Saturday. The Chiefs quarterback backpedalled to […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to getting slammed by first big hit of NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City Chiefs expected to ‘sweeten’ Patrick Mahomes contract in near future
The Kansas City Chiefs made quarterback Patrick Mahomes the highest paid NFL player ever in 2020 with a historic $500
NFL World Reacts To 'Huge' Randy Gregory News
Randy Gregory to the Broncos was one of the biggest, most surprising moves of the NFL's offseason. The former Cowboys star appeared to be re-signing in Dallas, but at the last moment, he changed his mind and signed with the AFC West contenders. Unfortunately, Gregory has been recovering from an...
Patrick Mahomes reveals Kansas City Chiefs’ target distribution gameplan without Tyreek Hill in 2022
What the Kansas City Chiefs did this offseason by trading away one of the top receivers in the NFL by
Chiefs star Travis Kelce provides scary Patrick Mahomes warning for rest of NFL this season
Patrick Mahomes didn’t exactly have his best season as a pro for the Kansas City Chiefs last year. It wasn’t bad at all, but the former Super Bowl MVP has set such a high bar that anything less would be considered a “down year.” At this point, however, Mahomes is ready to go for the […] The post Chiefs star Travis Kelce provides scary Patrick Mahomes warning for rest of NFL this season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jimmy Johnson Makes His Opinion On Dolphins Very Clear
It's been a while since the Miami Dolphins were legitimate contenders in the AFC. Jimmy Johnson thinks that could change this year. The former Dolphins head coach believes this is the most-talented roster the AFC East franchise has had in a long time. “This may be be the most talented...
NFL・
2022 Houston Texans Schedule
Wondering what your favorite team’s complete 2022-2023 schedule looks like? Ahead of the new season’s kickoff, TGH will be bringing you every NFL team’s full schedule, so be sure to visit our NFL page for more! Here is the Houston Texans full 2022 game schedule. [Bold indicates...
Matt Eberflus drops key Roquan Smith update amid trade rumors, stalled contract talks with Bears
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith previously requested a trade. He was seeking a new contract which ultimately led to the request. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus reportedly said that Smith will travel with Chicago to Seattle for their upcoming preseason game, per Ian Rapoport. Eberflus also referred to Smith as “engaged.” However, Rapoport also reported that the 25-year old linebacker will not play in the game.
Browns dealt painful blow with another devastating injury on offense
In less than a week, the Cleveland Browns have seen two centers go down with serious knee injuries. First it was Nick Harris, who was carted off the field during the team’s Week 1 preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. And now, it’s rookie center Dawson Deaton, who will very likely be out for a […] The post Browns dealt painful blow with another devastating injury on offense appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans
The Las Vegas Raiders have not had much success in the NFL Draft over the past few years, and their latest move won’t please the fan base. On Tuesday, the Raiders traded 2021 fourth-round draft pick, Tyree Gillespie, to the Tennessee Titans. The return heading to Las Vegas remains unclear, but Ari Meirov reports that […] The post Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers TE Robert Tonyan hilariously reveals the one teammate he doesn’t want to get hit by
Friday night, the Green Bay Packers opened up their preseason against the San Francisco 49ers. During the game, Packers linebacker Rashan Gary had the biggest hit of the game. That’s despite the fact that he did not even play. Amari Rodgers, at the end of his kickoff return, was pancaked by his teammate, sending the […] The post Packers TE Robert Tonyan hilariously reveals the one teammate he doesn’t want to get hit by appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs WR Leaves Practice On Cart After "Awkward" Landing
The Chiefs may have suffered a huge blow to their passing game on Wednesday. During a red zone period, wide receiver Mecole Hardman suffered a leg injury. Hardman landed awkwardly after leaping for the football. He was examined in the medical tent being taken off the field in a cart.
Look: Paige Spiranac Has Controversial Sports Rule Opinion
Paige Spiranac mostly talks about golf, but she has opinions on other sports as well. Following the news of San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. being suspended 80 games for PEDs, Spiranac addressed the topic of steroids in baseball on Instagram Monday afternoon. After rolling her eyes as Tatis'...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Texans QB Davis Mills: Rookie RB Can 'Open Up' Offense
One of the bright spots from the Houston Texans' 17-13 preseason-opening win over the New Orleans Saints was much-hyped rookie running back Dameon Pierce. The fourth-round pick from Florida displayed his hard-nosed style in his first NFL action, rushing for 49 yards on just five carries and recording Pro Football Focus' highest running back grade for the week (90.6).
Danny Shelton brings thicc presence to Chiefs defensive front
The Kansas City Chiefs officially added defensive tackle Danny Shelton on Monday and he was looking as big as advertised in his first practice. The Kansas City Chiefs took the field on Monday for training camp practice number 14, their first since the team’s 19-14 loss to the Chicago Bears in the preseason opener. In attendance was the newest member of the KC defensive front and Hall of Fame thicc boi, Danny Shelton.
Texas Longhorns lose 2 key offensive starters to season-ending injuries
The Texas Longhorns are entering the 2022 college football season with very high expectations. Texas is considered the slight favorite to win the Big 12 this year. The Longhorns have a probability percentage above 50 in all of their games as of right now except for their early-season showdown with Alabama, according to ESPN’s FPI. […] The post Texas Longhorns lose 2 key offensive starters to season-ending injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys Studs & Duds: Biggest Trade Need Revealed in Loss
Backup QB? Starting receiver? Yes. Sure. Maybe. But the biggest Week 1 “dud” in Denver is …
The Game Haus
Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
946K+
Views
ABOUT
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!https://thegamehaus.com/
Comments / 0