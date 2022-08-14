Joanna Gaines is soaking in all the family time she can get! The former HGTV star, 44, and her husband Chip Gaines, 47, took their five kids — Drake, 18, Ella, 15, Duke, 14, Emmie Kay 12, and Crew, 4 — on a picturesque beach getaway over the weekend, which Joanna documented thoroughly on her Instagram page. Her first post came on Aug. 12 in the form of a video and showed her rocking a pair of distressed daisy dukes and a gray tank as she played beach volleyball with her kids. The sweet video showed little Crew hitting the ball with his best effort, although the ball missed going over the net by the slightest bit of height. “Soaking up the last few days of summer,” she captioned the heartwarming post.

