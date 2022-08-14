ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview, NJ

Crime & Safety
City
Daily Voice

SEE ANYTHING? Gang Of Four Sought In Fair Lawn Stabbing

Fair Lawn police sought witnesses in the stabbing of a local man by a group of assailants. Officers responding to a report of an assault with a knife in the rear parking lot of the Radburn Plaza Building found the 23-year-old victim with a stab wound in his abdomen shortly after 10 p.m. last Wednesday, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
News 12

Police: Suspect charged in Paterson carjacking

The Paterson Police Department announced says Imani McRae, 31, has been charged with multiple offenses related to a carjacking that took occurred on Aug. 12 in the area of 20th and Railroad avenues in Paterson.
essexnewsdaily.com

Bloomfield police to take part in statewide end-of-summer crackdown

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Law enforcement officials from the Bloomfield Police Department will be cracking down on drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs as part of the annual end of summer “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” statewide campaign. Beginning Aug. 19 and continuing through Sept. 5, local and state law enforcement officials will conduct saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints, looking for motorists who may be driving while intoxicated.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

One Defendant Sentenced, Another To Be Retried In Hudson County Killing

A 24-year-old Jersey City man was sentenced to prison while his co-defendant will be retried in a 2018 killing of a Bayonne man, authorities announced. James Crawford, 24, was sentenced by Hudson County Superior Court Judge Angelo Servidio to 30 years in New Jersey State Prison without parole, for his role in the Sept. 4, 2018 killing of Eric Crocker, 23, in Jersey City, Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
fox5ny.com

Shots fired in Upper Manhattan

SkyFOX was over East Harlem on Monday where an off-duty police officer interned in a robbery. The officer opened fire but no one was hit, the NYPD said.
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Chelsea residents say drug users are taking over neighborhood

NEW YORK - Manhattan's Chelsea is a neighborhood known for its chic condominiums, great restaurants and tolerant community. Now drug dealers and drug users are overrunning a part of the neighborhood. And residents are paying the price. In exclusive video obtained by Fox 5 News, you can see a person...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Bronx man wounds wife with gunshot, then fatally shoots himself in their apartment

A Bronx man inflicted a gunshot wound on his wife and then fatally shot himself in the head early Saturday, police said. Police were called at about 2:30 a.m. to the couple’s home on Marion Ave. near E. 198th St. in Bedford Park. There officers found the husband, 30, with the gunshot wound to his head, and his wife, 31, with a gunshot wound in her right foot. The man was pronounced dead at the ...
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Cop Slashed in Face Responding to Distress Call at NYC Subway Station

A New York City police officer was recovering Sunday from a bloody slashing attack in Brooklyn. The police department said officers were responding to calls of a person needing help at the Myrtle-Willoughby Avenues subway station in Bed-Stuy around 11:15 a.m. when the cop was assaulted. NYPD officials said the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

