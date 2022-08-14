Read full article on original website
RELEASED: NJ Rapper, Associate Plead Guilty In Passaic Shooting, Freed Pending Sentencings
A former Jersey City rapper who beat a murder rap in 2014 walked out of jail after cutting a deal with prosecutors for his role in a shooting in Passaic two years ago. He could be headed back to the joint for another 18 months, however. Video captured a celebratory...
UPDATE: Guatemalan National Kidnapped, Robbed Woman At Knifepoint On Hackensack Street: Police
A 20-year-old Guatemalan national was charged with kidnapping and robbery, among other offenses, after authorities said he abducted an older woman at knifepoint on the street and tried to drag her to his Hackensack home. Esen Sarabe fled with the 52-year-old victim's phone and bag after a good Samaritan came...
Prosecutors seek to seize $50K from woman charged with having 19K oxycodone pills
The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office has filed a forfeiture lawsuit to seize nearly $50,000 from a Paterson woman charged earlier this year with having more than 19,000 oxycodone pills and other drugs. Lina Munoz-Cubillos was under surveillance by narcotics officers when police pulled over a taxi she was riding...
DOC identify inmate who died in custody at Rikers Island
The Department of Correction released the name of the inmate who died while in custody at Rikers Island Monday.
Man Accused In Nassau County Burglary Spree Charged For New Incident At Starbucks, Police Say
A man who was arrested last month in a string of burglaries on Long Island is accused of burglarizing another business. Jung Su Kim, age 58, of Queens, was apprehended for a burglary that happened at a Starbucks in Great Neck Plaza at 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, according to the Nassau County Police Department.
Newark Police Investigating Bike Theft
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are searching for a bike thief who stole a...
TERRIFYING MOMENT: Woman Grabbed At Knifepoint On Hackensack Street Fights Off Kidnapper
A 20-year-old Hackensack man armed with a kitchen knife kidnapped an older woman and tried to drag her to his home, but she fought him off, authorities said. Esben Sarabe fled with the 52-year-old victim's phone and bag after a good Samaritan came running during the assault at Passaic and 1st streets around 3 p.m. Monday, Detective Capt. Michael Antista said.
Off-duty NYPD detective fired weapon in bid to stop armed robbery in East Harlem
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A robbery attempt in broad daylight in East Harlem Monday was stymied by an alert, off-duty detective who in the course of events discharged his firearm. The incident unfolded around 11:30 a.m., when two masked gunmen jumped out of an SUV to rob a male...
SEE ANYTHING? Gang Of Four Sought In Fair Lawn Stabbing
Fair Lawn police sought witnesses in the stabbing of a local man by a group of assailants. Officers responding to a report of an assault with a knife in the rear parking lot of the Radburn Plaza Building found the 23-year-old victim with a stab wound in his abdomen shortly after 10 p.m. last Wednesday, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.
Police: Suspect charged in Paterson carjacking
The Paterson Police Department announced says Imani McRae, 31, has been charged with multiple offenses related to a carjacking that took occurred on Aug. 12 in the area of 20th and Railroad avenues in Paterson.
NBC New York
9 Mob Associates, Including Nassau Cop, Charged with Racketeering, Other Crimes: Feds
Nine members and associates of organized crime families — including a Nassau County detective — were charged Tuesday on racketeering, illegal gambling and other charges, federal prosecutors announced, in an organized crime racket reminiscent of the Mafia’s heyday. According to court filings, members of the Genovese and...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield police to take part in statewide end-of-summer crackdown
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Law enforcement officials from the Bloomfield Police Department will be cracking down on drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs as part of the annual end of summer “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” statewide campaign. Beginning Aug. 19 and continuing through Sept. 5, local and state law enforcement officials will conduct saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints, looking for motorists who may be driving while intoxicated.
One Defendant Sentenced, Another To Be Retried In Hudson County Killing
A 24-year-old Jersey City man was sentenced to prison while his co-defendant will be retried in a 2018 killing of a Bayonne man, authorities announced. James Crawford, 24, was sentenced by Hudson County Superior Court Judge Angelo Servidio to 30 years in New Jersey State Prison without parole, for his role in the Sept. 4, 2018 killing of Eric Crocker, 23, in Jersey City, Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
fox5ny.com
Shots fired in Upper Manhattan
SkyFOX was over East Harlem on Monday where an off-duty police officer interned in a robbery. The officer opened fire but no one was hit, the NYPD said.
NYPD: Suspect sought in Brooklyn backyard robbery attempt
The NYPD is searching for a man connected to a robbery attempt that occurred last Sunday on Hemlock Street and Dumont Avenue.
fox5ny.com
Chelsea residents say drug users are taking over neighborhood
NEW YORK - Manhattan's Chelsea is a neighborhood known for its chic condominiums, great restaurants and tolerant community. Now drug dealers and drug users are overrunning a part of the neighborhood. And residents are paying the price. In exclusive video obtained by Fox 5 News, you can see a person...
‘Barbaric’ New York Man Kills Ex-Girlfriend, Mother in Hudson Valley
A 1-month-old Hudson Valley baby lost her mother and grandmother "due to the barbaric actions" of a man with "a wanton disregard for human life." On Tuesday, Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh confirmed a Rockland County man was sentenced for murdering two people in Valley Cottage, New York. Hillcrest,...
Bronx man wounds wife with gunshot, then fatally shoots himself in their apartment
A Bronx man inflicted a gunshot wound on his wife and then fatally shot himself in the head early Saturday, police said. Police were called at about 2:30 a.m. to the couple’s home on Marion Ave. near E. 198th St. in Bedford Park. There officers found the husband, 30, with the gunshot wound to his head, and his wife, 31, with a gunshot wound in her right foot. The man was pronounced dead at the ...
NBC New York
Cop Slashed in Face Responding to Distress Call at NYC Subway Station
A New York City police officer was recovering Sunday from a bloody slashing attack in Brooklyn. The police department said officers were responding to calls of a person needing help at the Myrtle-Willoughby Avenues subway station in Bed-Stuy around 11:15 a.m. when the cop was assaulted. NYPD officials said the...
NYPD: Teen wanted for robbing 14-year-old on 2 train in the Bronx
Police are looking for a teenager in connection to a robbery at the 174th Street Station on Wednesday.
