Georgia Football NFL Draft picks in camp: Jordan Davis

Related
Michael Irvin Believes 1 NFL Team Could Go Undefeated This Year
Michael Irvin is known to let his Cowboys and University of Miami fandom get the best of him, and that showed itself once again on Monday. Appearing on ESPN's "First Take" for Stephen A. Smith's return, a fired up Michael Irvin said that his former team has a chance of catching the undefeated '72 Dolphins with one caveat:
Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans
The Las Vegas Raiders have not had much success in the NFL Draft over the past few years, and their latest move won’t please the fan base. On Tuesday, the Raiders traded 2021 fourth-round draft pick, Tyree Gillespie, to the Tennessee Titans. The return heading to Las Vegas remains unclear, but Ari Meirov reports that […] The post Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ohio State suffers devastating loss with season-ending injury to running back Evan Pryor
The Ohio State Buckeyes are down a running back for the season after second-year back Evan Pryor suffered a severe knee injury on Monday. The devastating news, confirmed by On3’s Spencer Holbrook, was first reported by Austin Ward on Tuesday morning. Pryor was looking at a significant role in...
Four-star DL Edric Hill to announce decision on Monday, Alabama leading the On3 RPM
Edric Hill, four-star defensive lineman from North High School in Kansas City, will reveal his college destination on Monday. Hill announced his finalists a week ago which included Alabama, LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC. Alabama is currently leading the On3 Sports Recruiting Prediction Machine. Hill recently told BamaInsider that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia defensive assistants open up on what it's like working with Kirby Smart
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has his mentors in the coaching world. Nick Saban most prominently, but also Chris Hatcher, Bobby Bowden and others all had an impact on Smart becoming the coach that he is today. The same goes for Smart though, making an impact on coaches that he’s worked with as a head coach. Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann shed some light on that this past week while his partner in the title, Will Muschamp, could have seen this success coming from a ways away, even before their time together in Athens now.
Jets Release Wide Receiver Following Their Big Signing
The New York Jets signed Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown to be their new left tackle for the 2022 season. Unfortunately, signing Brown means that one wide receiver has to lose his roster spot. On Monday, the Jets formally signed Brown to a deal. In a corresponding move, they released...
NFL・
Braves claim IF Rylan Bannon, designate former first-round pick Travis Demeritte
The Braves announced they claimed third baseman/second baseman Rylan Bannon off waivers from the Dodgers and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. Corner outfielder Travis Demeritte has been designated for assignment to open a spot on the 40-man roster. Bannon has been shuffled around the league in recent weeks. He’s gone...
AthlonSports.com
Washington Commanders Cut Veteran Player On Tuesday
The Washington Commanders are making several roster cuts to get down to 85 players this Tuesday afternoon. One of those cuts is defensive veteran De'Vante Bausby. The Commanders announced just moments ago that they've released 29-year-old cornerback De'Vante Bausby. They've also cut guard Deion Calhoun. Fullback Alex Armah and tight end Sammis Reyes, meanwhile, have been played on the injured reserve.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Notable QB, veteran with over 10,000 career yards hits transfer portal, per report
A notable QB is opting to head for the transfer portal less than 2 weeks from the 2022 season opener. According to Chris Hummer with 247 Sports, Jarret Doege is heading for the transfer portal. Doege was at Western Kentucky and competing for a starting job with Austin Reed. The...
Brian Kelly provides thoughts on Jayden Daniels, Garrett Nussmeier amid competition
The LSU quarterback competition went from three to two to start the week with the announcement that Myles Brennan would be walking away from football. With that decision, it leaves Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier as Brian Kelly’s two options. To this point, he says he’s still seeing a mixed bag from both in their day to day work.
LSU QB Myles Brennan steps away from football, Brian Kelly confirms
After being absent from practice on Monday, LSU quarterback Myles Brennan is reportedly stepping away from football. The news came from WWL’s Kristian Garic, who said it happened after Brennan was informed he was not the starter. Head coach Brian Kelly confirmed the news in a tweet on Monday...
NBA Player Who Once Had A $75 Million Contract Is Still A Free Agent
Allen Crabbe still remains a free agent on August 15. He has played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Portland Trail Blazers, Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets.
NBA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum tabs Alabama's biggest threat for the national championship in 2022
Paul Finebaum is understandably high on Alabama this season with the Crimson Tide taking the top spot on both the USA TODAY Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25 entering the season. However, Finebaum does see one team out of the B1G that can push Alabama for the title. During...
EDGE Target Jaeden Moore Set to Commit
One of the Ducks surprising EDGE targets has set a commitment date. And it will happen this Wednesday, August 17 at 2:15 PM PST. Central Valley Christian (Calif.) EDGE Jaeden Moore has confirmed he will announce this Wednesday. He also confirmed his four finalists include Oregon, Arizona, Cal and Washington.
Bronny James betting odds: Which school will he commit to?
When you’re the son of an NBA basketball player, life as a teenage hoops prospect is different than for other kids. When you’re Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar and future first-ballot Hall of Famer LeBron James, you might as well live in a different stratosphere. After...
Sam Pittman agrees with Greg McElroy over Kirby Smart's crazy practice habit
Sam Pittman is familiar with Kirby Smart’s practice habits, even the unconventional ones. Prior to taking over as the Arkansas head coach in 2020, Pittman spent four years as the offensive line coach under Smart at Georgia. This past week Pittman appeared on ESPN’s “Always College Football” with Greg...
NBC Sports
Young Eagles cornerback turning heads at new position
The Eagles have a bunch of young corners battling for just a couple roster spots this summer. Josiah Scott has found a way to stick out. For the past few weeks, the Eagles’ backup nickel cornerback has been taking practice and games reps at safety. The extended look at him in a new position is probably a good boost for his roster chances.
NFL・
Luther Campbell back on the Miami tracks as his prized player goes all in on the Hurricanes
If there is one person who can say they’ve seen it all from the Miami Hurricanes football program, that is Miami (Fla.) Edison football head coach Luther Campbell.
Inky Johnson, Eric Thomas among latest speakers for the Florida Gators
Florida Gators football is the No. 1 topic in Good Morning Gators every day — but we cover news, notes and analysis from across the Gators sports world. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything in the world of Florida football, UF recruiting, Gators basketball, Florida baseball and more.
On3.com
Nashville, TN
66K+
Followers
64K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0