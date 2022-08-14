Georgia Football NFL Draft picks in camp: Jordan Davis

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has his mentors in the coaching world. Nick Saban most prominently, but also Chris Hatcher, Bobby Bowden and others all had an impact on Smart becoming the coach that he is today. The same goes for Smart though, making an impact on coaches that he’s worked with as a head coach. Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann shed some light on that this past week while his partner in the title, Will Muschamp, could have seen this success coming from a ways away, even before their time together in Athens now.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO