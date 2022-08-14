Mike Tomlin assesses performance of Steelers quarterbacks in preseason opener

Justin Berl/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback competition has been one of the more intriguing throughout the NFL this offseason. While former Chicago Bears starter Mitch Tribusky seems poised to begin his redemption tour as Pittsburgh’s starter in 2022, many fans are ready for first-rounder Kenny Pickett to take the reins sooner rather than later.

Fans were treated to the first showing of both quarterbacks in black and yellow Saturday night in the Steelers’ preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

“They moved their units,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said of his quarterbacks. “They did the informal things associated with the position from a leadership and communication standpoint. They were engaged. It was a good first time out for all three (Mason Rudolph, too). Obviously, we will comb through it tomorrow and evaluate it in that way.”

It was Pickett that was on the field for the eventual game-winning drive, though. After a Seahawks fumble, the Steelers were awarded the ball tied at 25 on Seattle’s 43-yard-line with just over a minute remaining in regulation.

Pickett showed his poise, running for big gains on two different plays before tossing a 24-yard touchdown in the game’s final moments for the victory. A fantastic start for someone the Steelers hope will be their next longtime franchise quarterback.

“He moved his group. He played situational football,” Tomlin said of Pickett’s game-winning drive. “He displayed a competitive spirit. A lot of good things to build on from a first-performance standpoint.”

Pickett started the second half for Pittsburgh while Trubisky and Rudolph split time during the first half. Trubisky impressed in his limited showing, and Rudolph ended the first half with a respectable line of 9-of-15 passing for 93 yards.

Trubisky was awarded the start during the game, which is expected heading into Week One. Though, Tomlin would not indicate whether or not a decision has been made regarding the starters. On the depth chart, Trusbisky is QB1, while Pickett has moved up to second-string in recent weeks and Rudolph below him despite having the most experience in Tomlin’s system than the other two quarterbacks combined.

Tomlin will be forced to make a decision regarding his starting quarterback by the time Week One rolls around on Sept. 11, where the Steelers will battle the Bengals in Cincinnati at 1 p.m. ET.