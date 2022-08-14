In-depth report from Texas Football's first scrimmage
Content from earlier is in regular font. New content is in bold, like this: There were times it was 1s vs 2s and the 2s didn’t hold up. It’s worth noting for zero-sum considerations.
Content from earlier is in regular font. New content is in bold, like this: There were times it was 1s vs 2s and the 2s didn’t hold up. It’s worth noting for zero-sum considerations.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0