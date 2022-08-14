ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Jac Collinsworth, Jason Garrett to take over as Notre Dame on NBC broadcast crew

By Patrick Engel about 6 hours
Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

NBC has settled on its new TV crew for Notre Dame football broadcasts this fall. Jac Collinsworth will be the play-by-play announcer and Jason Garrett the analyst for NBC’s seven Irish games in 2022, according to a report from The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand.

Those two are replacing Mike Tirico and Drew Brees, who spent one season together on Notre Dame broadcasts. Tirico, who has called every Notre Dame home game for NBC since 2017, was named the NBC Sunday Night Football play-by-play announcer in April. That move signaled a likely end to his Notre Dame duties. Brees and NBC parted ways in May after one year, opening the color analyst spot too.

Collinsworth is a 2017 Notre Dame graduate who has hosted the halftime and postgame shows for NBC’s Irish coverage since 2020. He will also keep his role as a co-host of Football Night In America, the lead-in show to Sunday Night Football.

Garrett played quarterback in the NFL from 1989-2004 and began a coaching career in 2005. He was the Dallas Cowboys head coach from 2010-19 and the New York Giants offensive coordinator from 2020-21. After his November 2021 dismissal from the Giants, he signed on with NBC to be part of its spring 2022 United States Football League broadcasts with Collinsworth. Garrett is also replacing Brees on Football Night In America, NBC announced in June.

Garrett, 56, will be the fourth Notre Dame color analyst in as many seasons. Brees replaced Pro Football Hall Of Fame coach Tony Dungy, who held the role in 2020. Former Boston College and 20-year pro quarterback Doug Flutie was the color commentator from 2014-19.

Notre Dame has seven NBC games this year, starting with the Sept. 10 home opener against Marshall. Cal (Sept. 17), BYU in Las Vegas (Oct. 8), Stanford (Oct. 15), UNLV (Oct. 22), Clemson (Nov. 5) and Boston College (Nov. 19) are the other NBC broadcasts. The BYU, Stanford and Clemson games are 7:30 p.m. ET kickoffs. Everything else is a 2:30 p.m. ET start.

NBC has broadcasted Notre Dame home games since 1991. Its current contract with the school runs through 2025.

Notre Dame, IN
Marcus Freeman revealed reason to using local high school for practice

Marcus Freeman is bringing an all-new energy to the Fighting Irish football program. One of his latest changes included a trip to Saint Joe’s High School for No. 5 Notre Dame to hold practice. While it may be strange to consider a big brand college team working out at a high school when they have fields of their own, Freeman says everything about the trip was intentional.
