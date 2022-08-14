Shane Beamer provides glowing review of Luke Doty after initial scrimmage

Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

Spencer Rattler is likely to be South Carolina‘s starting quarterback when the regular season gets underway, but Luke Doty isn’t going down quietly. Doty is entering his third year with the Gamecocks in 2022, and on Saturday, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer provided a glowing review of his veteran signal-caller.

“Let me say this, too, I mean Spencer’s done a great job as our quarterback. But I’m so impressed with Luke Doty right now,” Beamer said after South Carolina’s first scrimmage. “I mean that kid is really taking another step as a quarterback. He’s made some big time throws, he’s been accurate in all of our practices, he made some big time throws today. The leadership that he brings. Proud of Luke.”

Doty stuck it out at South Carolina after difficult 2021 season

As a freshman in 2020, Doty completed 43 of his 71 passes for 405 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Last season, he completed 60.1 percent of his passes for 975 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. Doty was limited to five games last season after a preseason injury followed by another one shortly after his return to the field.

In the offseason, South Carolina opted to add to the quarterback room by adding Rattler out of the transfer portal. But even though it might have been easy to head elsewhere, Doty stuck it out and has turned into a valuable leader in South Carolina’s quarterback room.

“I think it was this day last year, probably scrimmage number one where he had gotten hurt the day before and I gave a whole doom and gloom and all that stuff. And then to come back off that, get hurt again against Vanderbilt later in the year then we bring in Spencer Rattler, it would have been easy for a lot of guys to pack their stuff up and go somewhere else,” added Beamer. “Not him. He stayed here, he’s made Spencer better, he’s made himself better and it’s showing right now. So excited about all of our quarterbacks, but really proud of Luke and what he’s doing.”

Even though Rattler is expected to start for South Carolina, Doty’s name could surely be called upon. Last year, the Gamecocks dealt with a plethora of injuries at quarterback and the position was completely depleted throughout the season. But with Doty still in the fold as a backup, South Carolina is far better positioned for success should difficult circumstances arise during the year.