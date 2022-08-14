Sunday: Additional Texas Football notes from Saturday's scrimmage
Yesterday, Eric and Justin reported authoritatively and exhaustively on the scrimmage all day long. But they left a little scrap for me this morning!
Yesterday, Eric and Justin reported authoritatively and exhaustively on the scrimmage all day long. But they left a little scrap for me this morning!
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0