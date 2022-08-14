ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KHOU

'In God We Trust' signs mandatory in Texas public schools if privately donated

CYPRESS, Texas — It’s on our coins and in some public buildings. Now there’s debate over “In God We Trust” signs on display in Texas public schools. “We just felt like it was a great opportunity to display our national motto in our public schools,” said TX Rep. Tom Oliverson of the Houston area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isd#Tea#Education#Gisd#Staar#New Goliad Isd#State#Ghs
riograndeguardian.com

Singh: I just witnessed the most humbling and heartwarming event of the year

EDINBURG, Texas – Dr. Manish Singh, CEO of DHR Health, said he was thrilled to participate in his favorite healthcare event of the year. The event saw around 200 high school students from across the Rio Grande Valley receive internship certificates from DHR Health Institute for Research and Development and Region One Education Service Center.
EDINBURG, TX
mysoutex.com

GHS all-class reunion to be held on Oct. 8

The Goliad High School all-class reunion will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Goliad Auditorium. Tickets are $10 per person (adults only) and can be purchased online at https//www.eventbrite.com/e/goliad-all-class-reunion-tickets-92543252359, by mail (make check payable to GHS All Class Reunion) to Renee Stroman, P.O. Box 389, Goliad, TX 77963, or with cash from the Goliad County Chamber of Commerce or committee members Patricia Morris, Judy Hamman, Stroman and Mindy Sullivan. Ticket sales will end Oct. 1. Ticket sales will help cover the costs of the auditorium rental, decorations and other expenses incurred.
GOLIAD, TX
mysoutex.com

Sapenter Cemetery Club meeting on Aug. 27

The Sapenter Cemetery Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Minnehulla Baptist Church in Goliad. Those who have loved ones buried in the cemetery are asked to make plans to attend. It is time to reorganize and collect dues. For those who are unable to...
GOLIAD, TX
mysoutex.com

Runge Public Library offers fall activities

With a successful summer to look back on, staff at the Runge Public Library are ready for a busy fall serving the community. Runge Public Library Director Alesha Cruz said, “We have had a phenomenal summer.”. She has been at the helm of the library for 4 years, working...
RUNGE, TX
Reform Austin

Abbott’s Solution To Gun Violence? Chuck Norris

Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Public Safety on Wednesday rolled out their solution to school shootings: Chuck Norris. But Walker, Texas Ranger won’t be kicking butt and taking names. He’s recording public service announcements to promote awareness of the iWatchTexas community reporting system. The PSA...
TEXAS STATE
mysoutex.com

Come on out and meet the Trojans

Kevin J. Keller is the content director for Coastal Bend Publishing and the editor of the Beeville Bee-Picayune. He can be reached by email at sports@mysoutex.com or by phone at 361-343-5223, or you can follow him on Twitter @beepicsports.
BEEVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy