California’s Tribal Government Gaming and Self-Sufficiency Act
In November 1998, state voters approved the Tribal Government Gaming and Economic Self-Sufficiency Act by passing Proposition 5. The proposition, which amended state law but not the State Constitution, required the state to enter into a specific compact with Indian tribes to allow certain Class III gambling activities. California has...
California Target Area Contract Preference Act
California has numerous formal acts in statute. Government Code Title 1, Division 5, Chapter 10.5 provides the Target Area Contract Preference Act, which is contained in Section 4530 to 4535.3. Chapter 10.5 was added in 1983 by Chapter 323. Section 4530 names the act. Section 4531 provides a legislative declaration...
Gov. Newsom Applauds ‘Inflation Reduction Act’
“Just as you can’t drink yourself sober, you cannot spend your way out of inflation or tax yourself out of recession or borrow your way out of debt. Yet that’s what the Democrats claim they can do,” California Rep. Tom McClintock said about H.R. 5376, the Inflation Reduction Act President Joe Biden just signed into law.
California Lawmakers Vote for Union to Set Wages and Hours in Fast-Food Restaurants
California is bleeding businesses to lower tax, lower regulatory, more business-friendly states. Yet the SEIU is pushing a bill to create a “fast food council” responsible for setting wages, working hours and other health and safety standards for the entire industry. Assembly Bill 257 by Assemblyman Chris Holden (D-Los Angeles), just passed the Senate Appropriations Committee.
California Natural Gas Pipeline Safety
California has numerous formal acts in statute. Public Utilities Code Division 1, Part 1, Chapter 4.5, Article 2 provides the Natural Gas Pipeline Safety Act of 2011, which is contained in Section 955 to 972. Section 955 names the act. In addition, the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) is the state...
New CDC Study Finds 71.4% of California Children Have Had COVID-19 Since 2020
According to a recently released Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study, 71% of all children in California have had COVID-19 since the outbreak of the virus in March 2020, a higher rate than expected. The concern of COVID-19 spreading to children was a major factor in the decision to...
California Citizen Complaint Act
California has numerous formal acts in statute. Government Code Title 2, Division 1, Chapter 5.1 provides the Citizen Complaint Act of 1997, which is contained in Section 8330 to 8332. Chapter 5.1 was added in 1997 by Chapter 416. Section 8330 names the act, and specifies that all state agencies that have Internet websites must implement this act in a manner that is consistent with the statewide strategy for electronic commerce as established by the Department of Information Technology.
CPUC Set to Strip CA Residents of Subsidized Broadband Service
The California Public Utilities Commission is looking to strip low-income California residents who participate in the California LifeLine program of subsidized broadband access next week, which is a vital resource for so many in the state. The CPUC’s Proposed Decision will deny low-income California households from combining state and federal...
Sac Bee Editor Tells Tall Tale in Preoccupation with Assemblyman Kiley
The Sacramento Bee has a bull’s-eye on Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Granite Bay), who is running for Congress in Congressional District 3. Kiley garnered the golden endorsement of former President Donald Trump. The Bee’s recent headlines include: “California carnage: Why does Placer County Assemblyman Kevin Kiley hate his own state?”...
California Waste and Carbon Emissions Reduction Act
California has numerous formal acts in statute. Public Utilities Code Division 1, Part 2, Chapter 8, Article 1 contains the Waste Heat and Carbon Emissions Reduction Act, which is contained in Sections 2840 to 2843. Article 1 was added in 2007 by Chapter 713. Section 2840 names the act. California’s...
The Delicious Irony at Starbucks
Just how yummy the coffee at Starbucks is has been reasonably debated among latte lovers for years. However, what is hardly debatable is just how delicious the irony is as more and more Starbucks workers have unionized and now taken to the streets on strike against one of the more Woke corporations in America.
