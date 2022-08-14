ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

At the University of Kentucky, basketball has always been the sport the school was most associated with. John Calipari reiterated this statement over the weekend after complaining about his team’s practice facilities, slighting the football program and head coach Mark Stoops in the process. With Calipari’s comments being one...
Few college basketball coaches, if any at this point, are more synonymous with their school than John Calipari is with Kentucky. The longtime college basketball coach has been with the Wildcats for more than a decade, leading the program to a national championship back in 2012. But is it time...
Mack Brown and his UNC football program are preparing for Week 0 here in just under two weeks as they look to rebound in the 2022 college football season following a disappointing 2021 campaign. And ahead of the season, Brown is making the media rounds including an appearance on the “Paul Finebaum Show” Monday afternoon. To open the interview, Brown took a subtle dig at Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari and football coach Mark Stoops. “Thanks Paul. Great to see you! May I say, our basketball coach Hubert Davis and I are getting along wonderfully,” Brown said with a laugh. “We can...
Much of the college football world is selling its Auburn stock, but not Paul Finebaum. The ESPN personality made his regular appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," telling the hosts that he wouldn't be shocked if the Tigers surprise some folks this season. The prelude of the season...
The college basketball world is in mourning today following the passing of one of its all-time greats. On Monday, former Princeton basketball coach Pete Carril passed away. He was 92 years old. Carril joined the Tigers in 1967 after coaching one season at Lehigh. He instantly found success, leading Princeton...
The conversation around John Calipari this week was supposed to be about his team’s success coming off their undefeated run on their Bahamas trip. Instead, some comments he made to end last week about Kentucky that rubbed Mark Stoops the wrong way have dominated the headlines. When breaking down the spat in recent days, some have begun to break down Calipari’s recent lack of success in Lexington. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum was one and he didn’t hold back.
The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
