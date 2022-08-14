Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WRGB
Altamont Fair opens for 2022 season
Guilderland, NY (WRGB) — The Altamont Fair is here. The Altamont Fair has been on its current site since 1893. One of the largest fairgrounds in New York State, The Altamont Fairgrounds is a year round facility hosting events and weddings as well as the annual fair. One price...
WNYT
New indoor skate park coming to Albany
There’s a new community center coming to downtown Albany, complete with an indoor skateboard park. The park is part of an $18 million project being developed by the nonprofit group Noteworthy Resources of Albany which is part of a bigger project by Rebird Development. The park hopes to be a hub for community and support for people of all ages.
Abandoned Albany Middle School still has Student Murals & Secrets
Part of the abandoned Kenwood Convent property in Albany, here's a look at one of the buildings that was home to a middle school. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Explore the Abandoned...
Popular Scratch Bakery Getting a Storefront in Downtown Albany
Get ready downtown Albany, you are going to get a scratch bakery. A well-known scratch bakery has been part of local farmers' markets and special pick-up and delivery orders. Now Nyx: A Scratch Baking Company is going into a storefront. Where is Nyx: A Scratch Baking Company Going to Be?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NY tells Upstate New Yorkers to cut back on lawn watering amid drought watch
Albany, N.Y. — New York is urging much of upstate New York to conserve water as weeks without soaking rains have put many areas into a drought watch. The watch now includes most New York counties except for those in the Adirondacks, those bordering Lake Ontario to the east, and New York City’s five boroughs and Westchester County. The state is encouraging residents in affected counties, particularly those dependent on private wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.
Popular Late-Night Restaurant in Downtown Albany Closing its Doors
Popular Late-Night Restaurant in Downtown Albany Closing its Doors. Life hasn't been easy on anyone in the restaurant industry over the last few years and that may be the understatement of the year. A global pandemic, rising food costs, and lack of hired help have shelved many fine area establishments that had thrived in the past under different circumstances.
Glens Falls history poking out of the Hudson River
Take a walk along the bridge connecting Glens Falls and South Glens Falls, and you may notice some things have changed on the Hudson River running beneath the Route 9 passage. For one thing, a lack of water. For another, some remnants of the past.
Tractor and Truck Pull benefit held at Albany Saratoga Speedway
The event is to help Lyle DeVore beat his battle with cancer. DeVore is fighting rectal cancer that is metastasized to stage 4 liver cancer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
familyadventuresinnewyorkstate.com
Shelving Rock Falls – Fort Ann, NY
Adirondack waterfalls, like Shelving Rock Falls, have a special rustic quality about them that just sets them apart from other waterfalls in New York State. Perhaps it’s the enormous rock formations surrounding them (and the creeks flowing to and from them) or the dramatic wooded landscape that encompasses them. These waterfalls are distinctive and really are some of the most peaceful and stunning destinations on Earth.
Somebody in Cohoes is Having a Bad Day: Car Goes into Mohawk River
Talk about a car going rogue, we have more questions than answers, but here's what we know. A silver Nissan Rogue went into the Mohawk River in the area of Saratoga Street in Cohoes. It was reported to police Tuesday morning around 10. A nearby tow truck company made it...
Gilded Age Wraps in Albany -See Stunning Pics from Week Long Film Shoot!
I live in Albany near its historic Washington Park, and despite some of the mild inconveniences that come along with city-living, I really do love the area. Entire neighborhoods are lined with old brownstones that feature plaques with historical data showing when they were built, and who first lived there.
Trey Anastasio Band, Goose coming to Glens Falls
Trey Anastasio Band and Goose are joining forces for an upcoming series of live dates, and they're making a pit stop in Glens Falls on Nov. 13.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ground breaks on new Saratoga fire station
On Tuesday morning, Saratoga Springs Fire Department broke ground on something long in the making. The department is getting a third fire station, to be located on Henning Road - and it's taken decades of push to gain momentum.
newyorkalmanack.com
Saratoga Spa in 1935: A State Health Resort Opens
“The Spa is new in every sense of the word. In addition to new equipment, new buildings and new treatments, it presents a new conception of the treatment of disease—the conception of health and recreation and enjoyment while finding that health. It is a place where the patient, by the very life that teems around him, will be made to forget he is ill.” – Pierrepont B. Noyes, President, Saratoga Springs Authority. Address of Welcome. The Saratogian, July 26th, 1935.
Maria College graduates inaugural master class
The initial master class of Maria College walked across the Sisters of Mercy Convent Chapel stage on Sunday. The 17 graduates represent Maria's first Master of Science in Occupational Therapy (MSOT) group.
Snowman Ice Cream In Troy Has A HIDDEN Menu: 3 Delicious Treats Revealed!
As we hit the home stretch of summer, maybe you are looking to switch it up on the next trip to the ice cream stand. One of our favorite local ice cream stands has some menu items you probably did not know about. I think you have heard the legend...
Troy installs first radar feedback sign
The city of Troy has installed its first permanent radar feedback sign. The sign was installed on Oakwood Avenue.
South End Grocery store eyes December opening
A new grocery store has inked a December opening in Albany's South End food desert.
Luke Bryan Takes Advantage of SPAC Stop, Visits Downtown Saratoga: Where Was He?
During previous visits to SPAC, Luke Bryan has been known to get out and about in Saratoga Springs. His latest visit was no different!. One of the things I love about Luke Bryan, and really all of our Country favorites, is even though he is a superstar - he is super approachable and friendly, will always take time to talk with fans, and still loves to get out and about just like anyone else when it comes to the cities and towns he visits on tour.
Popular Book, Comic and Music Store Chain Is Opening In Crossgates Mall
There is just something about buying a book or your favorite new album and holding it in your hands that cannot be replaced. A popular chain store is about to bring that experience to Crossgates Mall. Don't get me wrong. I love the convenience of pulling up one of my...
Comments / 0