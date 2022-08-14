Read full article on original website
orangeobserver.com
Residents oppose Conroy-Windermere vet clinic
Southwest Orange residents were not afraid to speak their mind Thursday, Aug. 11, during a community meeting held by Orange County Government to get public opinion on a Luv n Care Windermere Veterinary Clinic proposed in the West Windermere Rural Settlement. Dr. Inderjit Singh and Jasbir Kaur are requesting rezoning...
Villages Daily Sun
UF's Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Clinic moves to The Villages
The UF Health Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine clinic's new, golf-cart accessible location is officially open. On Tuesday afternoon, local medical office providers and staff headed to the third floor of the East Campus building east of U.S. Highway 27/441 for the clinic's grand opening. "This is just our next step...
orangeobserver.com
Town of Windermere to honor Foundation Academy alum Evan Fitzgibbon
The town of Windermere is honoring U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon with a procession at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, along Main Street. All members of the community are invited. Fitzgibbon, who graduated from Foundation Academy in 2017, was one of two soldiers killed during a Ranger School training...
WESH
Hundreds gather to remember West Point graduate killed in training exercise
Hundreds of friends, family and community members gathered to remember a local West Point graduate who died earlier in August. Evan Fitzgibbon was killed during a training exercise in Georgia. Loved ones say he touched many lives. Lines of people made their way onto The Foundation Academy Football Field in...
orangeobserver.com
Oakland stalls subdivision application
The Oakland Town Commission has postponed a vote on a preliminary site plan for a new subdivision south of West Colonial Drive because of lack of information from the applicant. At the Aug. 9 commission meeting, elected officials were presented with the preliminary plan for Bayview at Johns Lake, a...
orangeobserver.com
Is your golf cart registered?
The Winter Garden Police Department is hosting a golf cart registration day from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. Owners should take their golf cart and proper form of identification for verification to the Henderson Street parking lot of the police station, 251 W. Plant St. “It is important...
orangeobserver.com
Winter Garden local earns first place for her weight class at the USA Powerlifting Central Florida Open
This was Esperanza Otero's first time competing at the meet, where she hit three personal records. Squat: 137.5 kg. / 303 lb. Bench: 82.5 kg. / 182 lb. Deadlift: 155 kg. / 342 lb. Total: 375 kg. / 827 lb. Mili's Gym athlete Esperanza Otero, 22, competed for the first...
Oviedo High School’s new lunchroom design hopes to keep more students on campus
OVIEDO, Fla. — A new lunchroom at one Central Florida high school looks like something you would see at a college. School officials said the new cafeterias are about more than just food. Oviedo High School’s lunchroom looks like a mall or college food court. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
Is the RP Funding Center getting a new name?
Is the City of Lakeland currently negotiating naming rights for the RP Funding Center?. The 2017 name change was part of a multi-million, five-year deal that included naming rights and making the center the home of the Lakeland Magic, the G-League affiliate of the NBA’s Orlando Magic. At the time, Robert Palmer was the owner of the Orlando-based RP Funding mortgage lending company.
orangeobserver.com
Obituary: Lawrence Eugene Sanders
Lawrence Eugene Sanders, 89, went home to be with the Lord, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Vero Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Sylva, North Carolina. He was a native of Winter Garden, Florida, with a vacation home in the Beech Creek Community of Robbinsville for the past 12 years. He...
click orlando
Orlando festival celebrates Black joy during Black Business Month
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – What better way to celebrate Black Business Month than with a festival recognizing Black joy?. That’s what the 2nd annual BLK JOY Festival in Orlando aims to do. [TRENDING: Can a Florida wildlife officer pull me over for a traffic violation? | Brightline announces...
click orlando
First-ever burger fest in Brevard County offers best of Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Burgers galore will be served up at the first-ever festival of its kind in Brevard County on Saturday. The Space Coast Burger Battle 2022 is taking over Wickham Park from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., partnering with nonprofit The Children’s Hunger Project. [TRENDING: Become...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
SLIB Negotiates Sale of Community in Lady Lake, Florida
LADY LAKE, Fla. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of an assisted living community in Lady Lake, immediately adjacent to retirement mecca The Villages. The seller is a Northeast-based real estate private equity fund that purchased this asset as part of an extensive portfolio in...
scottjosephorlando.com
Black Rooster Taqueria Curry Ford West
Black Rooster Taqueria, the popular Mills 50 restaurant, opened its second location, in the Curry Ford West District, last November, and when I visited it in late December I found that it wasn’t quite up to the standards of the original. Opening in a pandemic, supply-chain issues, staffing problems – who knows? Whatever the issues were back then seem to have been overcome or corrected, and based on a recent revisit, the Curry Ford West Rooster is proving itself to be a fine addition to the area.
bungalower
Orlando Meats closes after losing chefs
Orlando Meats has closed. The popular restaurant/butcher, which abandoned Ivanhoe Village for Winter Park in 2020, lost both its culinary director and its chef de cuisine last month when they announced they would be launching a new pop-up concept of their own called Red Panda Noodle (Instagram) – which we most recently covered HERE for a pop-up they were hosting at The Guesthouse in Mills 50.
A Parent’s Review of Orlando World Center Marriott
It should come as no surprise that Orlando has some of the best resorts around. What’s so great about most of them is that you can stay put all weekend long and still have more than enough activities to keep yourself (and the kids) occupied. We recently had the chance to check out Orlando World […]
orangeobserver.com
Citrus Church returns with storytime
Citrus Church is bringing back its storytime event this week. The Horizon West church is partnering with the Orange County Library System to host "Citrus Storytime." Citrus Storytime includes picture books, songs and told stories that will encourage children to read, talk, sing, write, and play. The event is recommended...
click orlando
Brightline announces traffic advisories from Orlando to West Palm Beach
ORLANDO, Fla. – Brightline, a private passenger rail line in Florida, announced a list of traffic advisories Monday as it works to construct a rail line extension connecting Orlando to West Palm Beach. The advisories consist of lane closures, work zones, railroad crossings and bridge work information. The extension...
click orlando
Red Apple Dining team member found unresponsive, dies at Geneva Elementary School, district says
GENEVA, Fla. – A long-time member of the Red Apple Dining team died after being found unresponsive at Geneva Elementary School, Seminole County Public Schools said in a statement Monday. According to the statement, the team member was found laying unresponsive on the school’s kitchen floor. First responders made...
orangeobserver.com
Dr. Phillips High graduate, soccer standout dies
A GoFundMe page has been created to raise money for the family of Matheus de Oliveira Sessa, a recent Dr. Phillips High School graduate who died Thursday, Aug. 11. "We lost our friend in a fatality on the 12th of August," GoFundMe organizer Enzo Teles wrote. "Matheus was very dear among his friends and family, always smiling with great joy. We ask for the help of everyone who can contribute at this delicate time. Any amount helps a lot with all the costs."
