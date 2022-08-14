ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Man dead, suspect sought in Eastside Jacksonville shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead and police are working to track down the person who shot him Sunday evening on the Eastside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Henson, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene of A. Philip Randolph Boulevard...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Woman shot, killed on Jacksonville Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in McGirts Creek that left one woman dead. When officers arrived at 118th St around 10:35 p.m. Sunday they found a woman shot; she died at the scene. Two men were being questioned about what happened.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
First Coast News

'We need answers:' Six months since the murder of Jared Bridegan, family & detectives push for justice

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — "I will protect Mama!" says Kirsten Bridegan's young daughter as she crawls into her mother's arms. "Make sure the bad guys don't hurt you." The moment, just before bedtime, was caught on a baby monitor in the couple's St. Johns County home. Kirsten Bridegan says it is moments like those that dig into her heart already hurting from grief.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
WOKV

Two late-night shootings happen within an hour of each other

Two separate shootings took place in and around Jacksonville on Sunday, Aug. 15. The first occurred around 10:35 p.m. as Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers responded to the 7000 block of 118th Street. Once at the scene, officers found an adult woman inside of a home suffering from what officials say...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Dashcam video captures Camden County high-speed chase with baby in back seat

A high-speed chase with a baby in the back seat of a sport utility vehicle was captured Sunday on dashboard camera video in Camden County, authorities said. As of Monday, Stephanie Thompson, 32, of Jacksonville, remained in the Camden County jail without bond after deputies say she led them on a chase Sunday evening on northbound Interstate 95 while her baby was in the back seat.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
