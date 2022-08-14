Read full article on original website
JSO: Man found dead after barricading himself in home with 2 small children in Sherwood Forest
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence dispute just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Police spoke with the victim upon arriving at 4900 Chivalry Drive who advised she was shot at by her husband inside her home. She told police she left the...
Police: 2 toddlers safe, suspect dead after domestic violence call turned standoff in Sherwood Forest
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two young children are safe after a domestic violence call turned standoff in the Sherwood Forest area Tuesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police said officers responded to a domestic violence call shortly before 5 p.m. in the 4900 block of Chivalry Drive. When they...
JSO: Eastside shooting on Franklin Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Deputies have responded to a shooting on the Eastside at 800 Franklin Street, according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO Sergeant Catir will give a briefing at 3:35 p.m. No other information is known at this time.
JSO: Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in McGirts Creek
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Through investigative efforts, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest following a fatal shooting in McGirts Creek. Richard Herman Godwin, 65, was arrested Monday for murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Black Toyota that fled deadly Eastside Jacksonville shooting sought by police
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Monday night shared a photo of a Black Toyota sedan that was spotted on surveillance camera fleeing the scene of a deadly shooting on the Eastside. Police were called to the shooting Sunday evening on A. Philip Randolph Boulevard near...
Jacksonville man charged with murder after weekend shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) An arrest has been made in a weekend shooting that left a woman dead, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Richard Herman Godwin, 65, has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of a weapon or ammunition by...
65-year-old man faces murder charge in deadly Westside Jacksonville shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 65-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a woman, who was found shot to death Sunday in the McGirts Creek neighborhood, according to a news release from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police were called to the scene on...
Report: At least 10 different victims reported in Westside shootout
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, related report story) There are at least 10 victims reported after shooting incident involving multiple vehicles in the middle of a Westside intersection last week, according to a police report from Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The incident happened near 103rd...
Family of Rashaud Fields, attorney John M. Phillips to discuss murder case Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) The family of Rashaud Fields, an 18-year-old murdered while celebrating his high school graduation earlier this year, will be hosting a news conference Wednesday morning. The event will also be hosted by Jacksonville attorney John M. Phillips of...
Man dead, suspect sought in Eastside Jacksonville shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead and police are working to track down the person who shot him Sunday evening on the Eastside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Henson, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene of A. Philip Randolph Boulevard...
Woman shot, killed on Jacksonville Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in McGirts Creek that left one woman dead. When officers arrived at 118th St around 10:35 p.m. Sunday they found a woman shot; she died at the scene. Two men were being questioned about what happened.
Victim in Atlantic Beach shooting was five days from his 19th birthday, mother says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The victim in a shooting early Sunday in Atlantic Beach has been identified as 18-year-old Trevaj Cheek. A neighbor said she heard a gunshot and screams early Sunday morning. She called 911. Video from a ring camera shows police arriving to the scene at Orchid Trace...
Man shot during argument on Jacksonville's Westside, in surgery with life-threatening injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot in the torso on Jacksonville's Westside Sunday afternoon and is now in surgery with life-threatening injuries, police said. The shooting happened inside a house in the 5800 block of Jason Drive after an "altercation," according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Witnesses say...
'We need answers:' Six months since the murder of Jared Bridegan, family & detectives push for justice
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — "I will protect Mama!" says Kirsten Bridegan's young daughter as she crawls into her mother's arms. "Make sure the bad guys don't hurt you." The moment, just before bedtime, was caught on a baby monitor in the couple's St. Johns County home. Kirsten Bridegan says it is moments like those that dig into her heart already hurting from grief.
FHP: School bus involved in hit-and-run crash getting off I-295
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a pickup truck left the scene after hitting a school bus this morning on Old St. Augustine Road. STORY: Kemp will hand out up to $1.2B in cash to poorer Georgians. Investigation revealed that at approximately 6:15 a.m., a pickup truck...
No one hurt after car crashes into day care in Arlington area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is investigating after a car crashed into KinderCare day care on Monument Road. Action News Jax first learned of the incident when a viewer sent pictures after picking up her child from day care. School personnel said that no one was hurt in the crash.
Two late-night shootings happen within an hour of each other
Two separate shootings took place in and around Jacksonville on Sunday, Aug. 15. The first occurred around 10:35 p.m. as Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers responded to the 7000 block of 118th Street. Once at the scene, officers found an adult woman inside of a home suffering from what officials say...
Dashcam video captures Camden County high-speed chase with baby in back seat
A high-speed chase with a baby in the back seat of a sport utility vehicle was captured Sunday on dashboard camera video in Camden County, authorities said. As of Monday, Stephanie Thompson, 32, of Jacksonville, remained in the Camden County jail without bond after deputies say she led them on a chase Sunday evening on northbound Interstate 95 while her baby was in the back seat.
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office introduces Mobile Gaming Unit as part of community policing efforts
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office introduced on Monday a new tool it hopes will help its community policing efforts. JSO debuted its Mobile Gaming Unit at the Pace Center for Girls in Jacksonville. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JSO Director of Services Deloris Patterson...
'I need a break:' Multiple shootings weigh heavily on Jacksonville advocates pushing to end gun violence
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — AJ Jordan, a member of MAD DADS, has a poster board that reads "MAD DADS cares & remembers Jacksonville's heartbreaking murder victims". Dozens of names are listed on the board. Jordan remembers each victim, with some names dating back to 2002. What pains him is how there is room for more names.
