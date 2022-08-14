Read full article on original website
Live Roaches In Villa Rosano West Boca, Restaurant Shut By Inspector
Allowed To Reopen After Second Inspection… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular Italian restaurant Villa Rosano at 9858 Clint Moore Road was ordered closed by an inspector from Florida’s Department of Professional Regulation. The closure was ordered on August 11th. The restaurant, in the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County man accused of stealing $100K in boat equipment from Treasure Coast families
STUART, Fla. — A Palm Beach County man is in jail after being accused of stealing more than $100,000 from unsuspecting families on the Treasure Coast. Blake Hasson, 37, of Palm Beach Gardens is now facing multiple charges, including a scheme to defraud and grand theft. Your Neighborhood: Local...
Palm Beach Gardens fire captain loses battle with cancer
A Palm Beach Gardens firefighter has died after a hard fought battle with cancer. Brian Wolnewitz was 44 years old.
Delray Beach Woman Repeatedly Calls 911, Arrested After Saying “I’m Sad”
Police Determine No Emergency. Tell Her To Stop Calling. She Doesn’t. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman is facing a charge of “public order crimes — use 911 or E911 for false alarm,” after allegedly calling 911 repeatedly only to report […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
CRISIS IN THE CANYONS: SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE TO BOYNTON HOME SICKENS
Fire Rescue. Arson Squad. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Who Sent What? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Did someone send something sickening to a family in the Boynton Beach community of Canyon Lakes? That’s what the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wants to know. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WPBF News 25
'Not feeling well': Suspicious package delivered to Boynton Beach home; Bomb Squad investigating
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of a suspicious package delivered to a home on Canyon Bay Lane in unincorporated Boynton Beach. Homeowners said they received a package Monday morning and weren't feeling well shortly after. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF...
cw34.com
Suspicious package draws bomb squad and hazmat team to Boynton Beach community
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspicious package drew the bomb squad and hazmat crews to a community near Boynton Beach on Tuesday. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a home along Canyon Bay Lane in the Canyon Lakes community received a suspicious package on Monday. The homeowners...
NBC Miami
Teacher Accused of Killing Puppy in Pembroke Pines Is Out of Jail
A Fort Lauderdale teacher who’s accused of killing a puppy is out of jail, but is not back in the classroom. The Pine Ridge Educational Center website indicates Daniel Lamont Gray Jr. is under suspension. Gray, 28, was arrested Thursday and charged with animal cruelty following the death of...
West Delray Beach Girl Is Missing, Police Need Help Finding Her
Ariana Rodriquez, According To Police, Ran Away From School On Wednesday. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A West Delray Beach girl is missing as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, and PBSO is asking for help locating her whereabouts. Here’s the information we just received by […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Lake Worth Beach declares state of emergency for housing
It streamlines the process to receive additional funding and it also allows the city to investigate long-term solutions.
veronews.com
Casting Call Press Release – Florida’s Treasure Coast
Florida’s Treasure Coast Tourism Offices Announce Open Casting Call for Podcast Host. The tourism offices of Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin Counties announce the launch of an open casting call to find contestants to host their “Don’t Come Here: Stories of the Treasure Coast” podcast and video series that launched in 2021. The podcast completed its first season releasing 14 episodes and garnering over 2,100 downloads, over 3,000 views on YouTube and growing. With its second season on the horizon, the offices are looking for the next great podcast host to star in the series.
Golf cart injuries among children on the rise
It’s no surprise that golf carts are popular in the Sunshine State, as there are more than 1,000 golf courses in Florida. But the carts are not just being used on the green anymore.
WPBF News 25
How to watch sea turtles as they start to hatch along Palm Beach County shores
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Sea turtle season starts around May and runs through Oct. 1. Now is the time of the year we see the turtles start to hatch. Organizations like Palm Beach County's Environmental Resource Management give the public an opportunity to participate in permitted sea turtle activities, such as guided hatch success evaluations.
EVICTION: Club True Cigar Lounge In Boca Raton Sued, Owes Big Bucks
Landlord Wants Cigar Lounge Out… Says Owner Owes More Than $80K… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Club True Cigar Lounge at 3360 North Federal Highway in Boca Raton is facing an eviction lawsuit after the property owner says the lounge owes more than $80,000 […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Delray Beach Woman Stopped In Boca With Morphine, Cocaine, More…
Told She Was Free To Go, She Consented To Search Of Car. Police Cuffed…Jailed… BY: CRIME DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman, stopped for DUI on Federal Highway near Camino Real in Boca Raton, passed a field sobriety test and was told she […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WSVN-TV
Miramar pharmacy raided by federal agents
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida pharmacy has been raided by federal agents after having been suspected of being a pill mill. On Tuesday, federal agents were seen arriving at the Healthplus Pharmacy in Miramar around 10 a.m. Neighboring business owners said the agents were serving a warrant to...
‘Garbage bags used to store cooked noodles,’ dead fly in customer’s drink: 6 South Florida restaurants shut last week
Six South Florida restaurants were ordered shut last week by state inspectors on account of issues including one dead fly in a customer’s beverage, cockroaches crawling on a Boba tea station, and rodent droppings found under a prep table. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
Click10.com
Broward teacher accused of animal cruelty that vet called ‘the worst I’ve ever seen’
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A Broward County teacher was arrested and is facing some disturbing allegations of animal abuse. That man, Daniel Lamont Gray, Jr., went before a judge last week, but won’t be interacting with any students for now. Dr. Elizabeth Rosainz is a veterinarian at LeadER...
Deputies respond to Berkshire Elementary after receiving calls of shots fired
Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to serve a warrant near Berkshire Elementary School when they received calls of shots fired in the area.
The Taco Project Restaurant Opens Aug 23 in Coral Springs
The Taco Project will open its new location to the public on Tuesday, Aug 23, at The Walk, at 2866 N. University Drive, at 11 a.m. The Mexican-inspired restaurant serves a wide range of foods such as tacos, taco bowls, quesadillas, burrito bowls, and churros. They also have a full bar with sangria, wine, beer, and liquor.
