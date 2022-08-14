ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
jamestowngazette.com

Johnny Carson’s New Home

On Saturday night last week, Jamestown’s Reg Lenna Center for the Arts hosted “Carson Tonight: Johnny’s Comedy and Variety Acts Live!” a live event staged before a full house. The show was also timed to coincide with the opening of the National Comedy Center’s newest attraction, “Johnny Carson: The Immersive Experience.”
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Airport will celebrate its 90th anniversary this weekend

Chautauqua County's Jamestown Airport will be marking an important milestone this weekend. The airport will be celebrating its 90th anniversary and will be hosting a movie night on Friday and a pancake breakfast on Sunday at the airport. The free outdoor showing of the Disney movie Planes will begin around 8:15 pm on Friday. On Sunday, the public is again invited to the Jamestown Airport for a pancake breakfast from 8:30 to 11 am. The buffet-style breakfast will be available for purchase at $15 per person. Kids 12 and under eat for $8.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Wendel Praises First Responders for Saving Rushdie's Life

Chautauqua County's top elected official is praising first responders and "ordinary Chautauquans" for their quick actions and heroism in saving the life of author Salman Rushdie at the Amphitheater last Friday. Rushdie and interviewer Ralph Henry Reese were just taking the stage when 24-year-old Hadi Matar of New Jersey rushed onto the stage and stabbed Rushdie several times. The attack also left Reese with a head injury. During Sunday's press event at the Hall of Philosophy, County Executive P.J. Wendel said that's when Chautauquans jumped into action...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Comedy#The Tonight Show#Ncc Executive#Arts
chautauquatoday.com

Wendel speaks about new DPF Director

Chautauqua County Executive P.J. Wendel says the county's new Public Facilities Director will start work the day after Labor Day. Wendel announced the selection of Timothy Card, the current Harmony Town Highway Superintendent. Card replaces Brad Bentley, who resigned from the position last December. In making the announcement on Tuesday, Wendel says Card brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the job...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wrfalp.com

[WATCH/LISTEN] Community Conversation: Housing in Chautauqua County Part 2 – Aug 11, 2022

JAMESTOWN, NY – On Aug 11, WRFA continued its series of Community Conversations, with a second conversation focusing on Housing in Jamestown and Chautauqua County. The discussion features two panelists: Crystal Surdyk (City of Jamestown Development Director) and Gina Paradis (Chautauqua County Land Bank Executive Director). It will be moderated by WRFA Public Affairs Director Julia Ciesla-Hanley.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Scary Carnivores Spotted On Route 5 In Lakeview, NY

Ok...maybe they weren't THAT scary. But did you see these guys on your way to/from work yesterday?. On a normal day, if you saw some fierce carnivores that have been extinct for years on your way to work, you would probably be horrified. But these ones were just there to make people smile...we think.
LAKE VIEW, NY
chautauquatoday.com

City of Dunkirk Hosting National Walleye Fishing Championship Next Week

The City of Dunkirk is gearing up for a major fishing tournament next week. City officials spoke about the Cabela's Bass Pro Shops National Walleye Fishing Championship during a press conference Wednesday afternoon at the City Pier. Mayor Willie Rosas says 40 anglers will be competing during the three-day event that runs from August 24-26. Rosas says the tournament will give the city's waterfront national exposure...
DUNKIRK, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo’s 7 Favorite Sit-Down Restaurant Chains

Other than the amazing people who live here and the Bills and Sabres, the number one claim to fame for Buffalo and Western New York is its food. The food here rivals almost anywhere in the United States and it's a location that is notorious for loving local restaurants and not being overly kind to the national places, other than a few huge fast-food chains (McDonald's, Wendy's, etc.).
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Armed Security Coming To Schools In Western New York

The new school year is just a couple of weeks away here in Western New York. The summer is winding down, the cooler air is moving in and the days are getting shorter. But while we wait and do our back-to-school shopping, districts have been working hard to figure out new ways to keep kids and staff safe this year.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Mighty Fine to again temporarily close its doors

An Erie staple is closing its doors again, but only for a short amount of time. Mighty Fine Donuts posted on its Facebook page it will temporarily close beginning Monday, Aug. 29 due to the owner having a medical procedure. This is the second temporary closure this year as the owner underwent a medical procedure […]
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Hochul condemns attack on Salman Rushdie

Controversial author Salman Rushdie is "on the road to recovery" three days after suffering serious injuries in a stabbing at a lecture at Chautauqua Institution. In addition, security has been beefed up at the Chautauqua County religious and cultural retreat. Governor Kathy Hochul on Sunday appeared at Chautauqua, where she addressed a gathering of reporters and Institution residents and spoke about the attack...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Volunteers Raise Over $31,000 To Help Jamestown Women’s Shelter Project

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A group of volunteers have raised over $31,000 to help fund asbestos cleanup within a new woman’s shelter in Jamestown. Earlier this month, those with the Ascension Leadership Academy stepped up to help offset abatement costs for the United Christian Advocacy Network’s planned shelter in Downtown Jamestown.
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York’s Most Shameful Pizza Served In Buffalo [PHOTO]

Buffalo is known as the home of the Chicken Wing, but there are plenty of pizza places around Western New York that serve amazing pizza along with those wings. But it looks like one place has missed the mark when it comes to showing off the amazing pizza that Western New Yorkers enjoy on a daily basis.
2 On Your Side

New York approves first 15 cannabis processor licenses

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, the Cannabis Control Board approved licenses for 15 cannabis processors in New York State. Of those 15, three are in the Western New York area. These processors will turn cannabis being grown by New York farmers into adult-use cannabis through the Seeding Opportunity Initiative, which positions people who themselves or a family member has had a prior cannabis-related criminal offenses.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy