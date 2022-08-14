Chautauqua County's Jamestown Airport will be marking an important milestone this weekend. The airport will be celebrating its 90th anniversary and will be hosting a movie night on Friday and a pancake breakfast on Sunday at the airport. The free outdoor showing of the Disney movie Planes will begin around 8:15 pm on Friday. On Sunday, the public is again invited to the Jamestown Airport for a pancake breakfast from 8:30 to 11 am. The buffet-style breakfast will be available for purchase at $15 per person. Kids 12 and under eat for $8.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO