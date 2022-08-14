Read full article on original website
jamestowngazette.com
Johnny Carson’s New Home
On Saturday night last week, Jamestown’s Reg Lenna Center for the Arts hosted “Carson Tonight: Johnny’s Comedy and Variety Acts Live!” a live event staged before a full house. The show was also timed to coincide with the opening of the National Comedy Center’s newest attraction, “Johnny Carson: The Immersive Experience.”
Legendary Performer’s Last Show At Erie County Fair
This weekend was bittersweet at the Erie County Fair as one of the most beloved performers called it a career. This weekend was the last time Gary The Silent Clown was set to perform at the Erie County Fair. Gary The Silent Clown first performed at the Erie County Fair in 1989.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Airport will celebrate its 90th anniversary this weekend
Chautauqua County's Jamestown Airport will be marking an important milestone this weekend. The airport will be celebrating its 90th anniversary and will be hosting a movie night on Friday and a pancake breakfast on Sunday at the airport. The free outdoor showing of the Disney movie Planes will begin around 8:15 pm on Friday. On Sunday, the public is again invited to the Jamestown Airport for a pancake breakfast from 8:30 to 11 am. The buffet-style breakfast will be available for purchase at $15 per person. Kids 12 and under eat for $8.
chautauquatoday.com
Wendel Praises First Responders for Saving Rushdie's Life
Chautauqua County's top elected official is praising first responders and "ordinary Chautauquans" for their quick actions and heroism in saving the life of author Salman Rushdie at the Amphitheater last Friday. Rushdie and interviewer Ralph Henry Reese were just taking the stage when 24-year-old Hadi Matar of New Jersey rushed onto the stage and stabbed Rushdie several times. The attack also left Reese with a head injury. During Sunday's press event at the Hall of Philosophy, County Executive P.J. Wendel said that's when Chautauquans jumped into action...
Jamestown's 10,000 Maniacs cancel remaining tour dates for 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. — WNY's own 10,000 Maniacs regretfully announced Monday the rest of their tour dates for 2022 are being cancelled due to illness in the band. The canceled shows, part of the Jamestown band's 40th anniversary tour, include an Oct. 1 show at the UB Center for the Arts.
East Aurora’s Most Popular Park Featured On CBS [VIDEO]
You may have driven past Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora in the past on your way to visit the Village of East Aurora. But have you ever stopped and sat in the park or walked through the fields and taken in the serenity of it all?. Over this...
chautauquatoday.com
Wendel speaks about new DPF Director
Chautauqua County Executive P.J. Wendel says the county's new Public Facilities Director will start work the day after Labor Day. Wendel announced the selection of Timothy Card, the current Harmony Town Highway Superintendent. Card replaces Brad Bentley, who resigned from the position last December. In making the announcement on Tuesday, Wendel says Card brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the job...
wrfalp.com
[WATCH/LISTEN] Community Conversation: Housing in Chautauqua County Part 2 – Aug 11, 2022
JAMESTOWN, NY – On Aug 11, WRFA continued its series of Community Conversations, with a second conversation focusing on Housing in Jamestown and Chautauqua County. The discussion features two panelists: Crystal Surdyk (City of Jamestown Development Director) and Gina Paradis (Chautauqua County Land Bank Executive Director). It will be moderated by WRFA Public Affairs Director Julia Ciesla-Hanley.
Scary Carnivores Spotted On Route 5 In Lakeview, NY
Ok...maybe they weren't THAT scary. But did you see these guys on your way to/from work yesterday?. On a normal day, if you saw some fierce carnivores that have been extinct for years on your way to work, you would probably be horrified. But these ones were just there to make people smile...we think.
chautauquatoday.com
City of Dunkirk Hosting National Walleye Fishing Championship Next Week
The City of Dunkirk is gearing up for a major fishing tournament next week. City officials spoke about the Cabela's Bass Pro Shops National Walleye Fishing Championship during a press conference Wednesday afternoon at the City Pier. Mayor Willie Rosas says 40 anglers will be competing during the three-day event that runs from August 24-26. Rosas says the tournament will give the city's waterfront national exposure...
Winners announced for the Erie County Fair's new food showdown
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Fair is underway at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. If you're looking to try some new foods at the fair this summer, here are the winners of this year's new food showdown. Three winners were selected from three different categories: new food, sweets and treats and healthy option.
The Fall Foliage Train Is Coming Back to Western New York
Every year when the Erie County Fair comes to the Hamburg Fairgrounds, Western New York residents can see a glimmer of light that signals that autumn is in the distance. Once the fair ends, most people look forward to fall and everything that comes with it. Technically, fall doesn't start...
wrfalp.com
2022 National Walleye Tour Championship Set to Take Place in Dunkirk August 24-25
The top 40 pros and top 40 co-anglers will compete in the event on Lake Erie. It’s considered the sport’s most lucrative event, awarding three fully-rigged boat packages, and it also determines the Lucas Oil Angler of the Year, the most prestigious title in walleye fishing. The National...
Buffalo’s 7 Favorite Sit-Down Restaurant Chains
Other than the amazing people who live here and the Bills and Sabres, the number one claim to fame for Buffalo and Western New York is its food. The food here rivals almost anywhere in the United States and it's a location that is notorious for loving local restaurants and not being overly kind to the national places, other than a few huge fast-food chains (McDonald's, Wendy's, etc.).
Armed Security Coming To Schools In Western New York
The new school year is just a couple of weeks away here in Western New York. The summer is winding down, the cooler air is moving in and the days are getting shorter. But while we wait and do our back-to-school shopping, districts have been working hard to figure out new ways to keep kids and staff safe this year.
Mighty Fine to again temporarily close its doors
An Erie staple is closing its doors again, but only for a short amount of time. Mighty Fine Donuts posted on its Facebook page it will temporarily close beginning Monday, Aug. 29 due to the owner having a medical procedure. This is the second temporary closure this year as the owner underwent a medical procedure […]
chautauquatoday.com
Hochul condemns attack on Salman Rushdie
Controversial author Salman Rushdie is "on the road to recovery" three days after suffering serious injuries in a stabbing at a lecture at Chautauqua Institution. In addition, security has been beefed up at the Chautauqua County religious and cultural retreat. Governor Kathy Hochul on Sunday appeared at Chautauqua, where she addressed a gathering of reporters and Institution residents and spoke about the attack...
wnynewsnow.com
Volunteers Raise Over $31,000 To Help Jamestown Women’s Shelter Project
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A group of volunteers have raised over $31,000 to help fund asbestos cleanup within a new woman’s shelter in Jamestown. Earlier this month, those with the Ascension Leadership Academy stepped up to help offset abatement costs for the United Christian Advocacy Network’s planned shelter in Downtown Jamestown.
New York’s Most Shameful Pizza Served In Buffalo [PHOTO]
Buffalo is known as the home of the Chicken Wing, but there are plenty of pizza places around Western New York that serve amazing pizza along with those wings. But it looks like one place has missed the mark when it comes to showing off the amazing pizza that Western New Yorkers enjoy on a daily basis.
New York approves first 15 cannabis processor licenses
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, the Cannabis Control Board approved licenses for 15 cannabis processors in New York State. Of those 15, three are in the Western New York area. These processors will turn cannabis being grown by New York farmers into adult-use cannabis through the Seeding Opportunity Initiative, which positions people who themselves or a family member has had a prior cannabis-related criminal offenses.
