OFFICIAL: Porsche 911 GT3 RS Will Launch Next Month
The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is one of the most hotly anticipated cars of the year, and we've seen plenty of development mules undergoing testing over the past few months, but the people in Stuttgart have been keeping us waiting for an answer on when to expect its unveiling. Thankfully, Porsche has finally answered that burning question: August 17.
insideevs.com
Addmotor Updates Its Fat-Tire M-340 Electric Trike With New Powertrain
Electric tricycles have long been a well-liked option for anyone seeking either a beast of burden for carrying heavy loads or a middle ground for those who aren't quite ready to swing a leg over an electric two-wheeler. That said, Addmotor is shaking up the game with the newest update to its popular electric trike, the M-340, which now gets a new powertrain and a bigger, better battery.
insideevs.com
Audi, Kia, Porsche Say Their EVs Will Lose US Tax Credit Eligibility
The number of automakers criticizing the Inflation Reduction Act is growing by the day, although there's nothing they can really do about it as the tax, health and climate bill passed the House of Representatives on August 12. Now there's only one thing missing for the bill to become legislation:...
Road & Track
Watch a Lamborghini Urus Driver Hit Bad Bunny's Bugatti Chiron
Reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny opened a restaurant in Miami on Thursday. Normally, this is not car news. Unfortunately for the pop star, and significantly more unfortunately for an unnamed Lamborghini Urus driver, that changed quickly. The star and new restauranteur brought his Bugatti Chiron to the event, as one does...
insideevs.com
Tesla Reportedly Wins Autopilot & FSD Marketing Lawsuit In Germany
You've probably heard on a number of occasions that perhaps Tesla shouldn't be using the Autopilot name for its advanced driver-assist systems. The same has been said about the US EV maker's use of "Full Self-Driving" for cars that aren't fully autonomous. However, a lawsuit brought against Tesla with those claims was unsuccessful after the automaker won its appeal.
Truth About Cars
Junkyard Find: 1938 Oldsmobile Touring Sedan
Most of the inventory at your typical Ewe Pullet-style big self-service car graveyard will be vehicles between about 15 and 25 years old, though you'll see some much newer 500s and Mirages while discarded machinery of the 1970s and 1980s remains easy enough to find. The 1930s, though— that's a different story. While you will run across prewar iron in a generations-old family junkyard, I've managed to document but a single 1930s car in a U-Wrench-type facility prior to today. Here's the second: a once-glamorous 1938 Buick in an excellent yard in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
hypebeast.com
The Tesla Semi Truck Is Finally Arriving This Year
Following multiple delays since its original announcement back in 2017, ‘s Semi Truck is finally about to be released. According to the automaker’s CEO Elon Musk, the company is now looking to produce and begin delivering the Semi Trucks before the end of the year, equipping the fleet with a 500-mile range. On top of that, Musk also claims that the long-awaited Cybertruck will finally be available to customers in 2023, although he hasn’t indicated any specific window of release within the year.
Mystery Driver Takes a GP2 Race Car on a Public Highway, and Police Aren’t Happy
This isn't the first time the car's been spotted, but the helmet makes it hard to identify the owner.
insideevs.com
Tesla 4680 Structural Battery Pack Teardown: New Things Revealed
The Munro Live's teardown of a Made-in-Texas (MIT) Tesla Model Y's structural battery pack progresses slowly and, in recent days, reached another stage. All 4680-type cylindrical battery cells from the first out of four sections have been extracted, revealing some new things related to the thermal systems, runaway management, structural adhesive, terminal connectors and the BMS.
Acura ARX-06 Hypercar Revealed With 670-HP Bespoke V6 Engine
Acura's entrant in the LMDh hypercar class will go racing in 2023. All-new 2.4-liter turbo V6 with hybrid assistance produces 670 horsepower. Chassis development by ORECA and design by Acura Design Studio. Acura has lifted the lid on the all-new ARX-06 prototype, an electrified race car itching to do battle...
insideevs.com
Watch Electric Vs Diesel Tug Of War: Ford F-150 Lightning Vs Ram 2500
The electric pickups are barely starting to show up on the market, but they already surprised many by how capable they are. Here we can see a Ford F-150 Lightning, which after a trip to Alaska, has been tested by The Fast Lane Truck against conventional pickups in tug of war.
James May Rips Into Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat: “It’s Ridiculous”
DriveTribe have been doing the rounds with their latest long-term press car, a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody. Richard Hammond was very taken by the American muscle car, however, James May was not impressed. The former Top Gear host instantly compares the Hellcat to the Dodge Charger he drove in...
insideevs.com
Ford F-150 Lightning Gets 250 kWh Of Complimentary Fast Charging At Electrify America
Ford announced today that the F-150 Lightning pickup will come with 250 kWh of complimentary charging, available through FordPass Rewards, at Electrify America ultra-fast charging stations. However, there is a catch. The benefit is available solely to Ford F-150 Lightning retail customers. The bonus basically mirrors the one applied to...
Autoweek.com
Arrival Gets Ready for UPS Van Production
Arrival plans to begin producing the van model this quarter, with a small number slated to be delivered to customers later in the year. The Arrival Bus and Car appear to have been shelved pending the receipt of more capital for their development and production start. Arrival is one of...
insideevs.com
Can The Ford F-150 Lightning Tow A Tesla While Charging It?
Let's say you're charging another EV with the Ford F-150 Lightning. Perhaps you're also charging some power tools at the work site. Maybe it's not even that involved. You could simply have a radio or a light plugged in while camping. You would think that in any of these situations, the electric truck wouldn't allow you to simply drive away.
RideApart
17-Year-Old Boy’s Electric Motor Design Could Revolutionize EVs
What were your major accomplishments at 17? Getting accepted into your dream college? Securing your first job? In Robert Sansone’s case, he could be on the verge of revolutionizing a new way to power electric vehicles (EV). The 17-year-old from Fort Pierce, Florida, recently claimed the George D. Yancopoulos Innovator Award at the 2022 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair for his novel synchronous reluctance motor design.
insideevs.com
Magicycle’s Commuter E-Bike Offers Affordable No-Frills Urban Mobility
As technology advances, the prices of electric bicycles have dropped drastically, while in contrast, their features have become more premium and impressive. Of course, this is also attributed to the outsourcing of production to countries like China. Unsurprisingly, many new manufacturers have sprung up from China, and are now taking the budget-focused e-bike segment by storm.
insideevs.com
Tesla Briefly Launches Supercharger Program In US For Non-Tesla EVs
Tesla has made it clear for many months now that it plans to open its Supercharger network to non-Tesla EV owners across the globe. The company has been running pilot programs overseas, though there have been few details about how it may work in the US. However, last evening, the company opened up membership options for non-Tesla owners on the Tesla App and has since taken them down.
insideevs.com
Tesla To Give NHTSA Access To FSD Beta After Old Request Surfaces
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) sent an email to Tesla requesting access to Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta on one of the vehicles it owns. The message dated January 27, 2022 only recently surfaced on social media and was shared on Twitter on August 16 by Whole Mars Catalog.
Road & Track
Ferrari SF90 Stradale Spotted Testing at GM's Michigan Proving Grounds
If you need any more proof Chevrolet is aiming for this moon with its upcoming hybridized, all-wheel-drive Corvette, well, here it is. A Ferrari SF90 Stradale—a 986-hp hybrid hypercar that uses the same type of powertrain we expect the hybrid Corvette to use—was spotted testing recently at GM's Proving Grounds in Michigan.
