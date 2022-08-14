Read full article on original website
BBC
London Bridge: Major disruption as fire closes railway tracks
Train services have been disrupted and several buildings were evacuated after a fire broke out near London Bridge. More than 70 firefighters tackled the blaze in a railway arch on Union Street, Southwark. London Fire Brigade said a garage in the arch which contained vehicles had been destroyed along with...
Rail fares: passengers in England will not face double-digit rise
Government will ensure 2023 increase is below rate of inflation and will be delayed until March
How is each train operator affected by the latest rail strikes?
Britain’s train operators have released plans for how their services will be altered during this week’s rail strikes.On Thursday and Saturday, only around a fifth of normal services will run, and half of lines will be closed.Trains will only operate between 7.30am and 6.30pm on both strike days and will start later than normal on the following mornings.Here is a breakdown of each operator’s plan for Thursday and Saturday:– Avanti West CoastThe operator has been running a reduced timetable since Sunday due to many drivers no longer volunteering to work on their rest days for extra pay.On strike days there...
Train strike times: Which trains are cancelled?
The next nationwide rail strike staged by members of the RMT union is taking place on Thursday 18 August.The industrial action involves around 40,000 employees across Network Rail and 14 train operators, from cleaners and station staff to signallers and guards, plus around 2,500 members of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA).Disruption is expected to continue into Friday morning (compounded in London by a 24-hour Tube strike the same day).But which lines are affected and will any trains be running?Which train operators are affected by the strike?Chiltern RailwaysCrossCountryGreater AngliaLNEREast Midlands Railwayc2cGreat Western RailwayNorthern TrainsSouth EasternSouth Western RailwayTransPennine ExpressAvanti West...
Mother claims ex-husband has 'abducted' their three young children and taken them to Tunisia 'after telling her they were going on ten-day beach holiday to north Yorkshire'
A mother today told how she had been left 'distraught' after her ex-husband apparently abducted their three young children and took them to north Africa. Dawn Daley, 43, claimed former partner Fares Aljehani, 33, had tricked her into allowing him to take their kids on a beach holiday at fishing village in north Yorkshire.
Pictured: 'Loving, kind-hearted' boy, 14, whose body was pulled from a Hertfordshire lake as heatwave drowning death toll hits 20
Tributes have been paid to a 'loving and kind-hearted' 14 year-old-boy this evening whose body was pulled from a lake in Hertfordshire earlier this week as the UK's drowning death toll tragically climbed to 20 today. Lewis Agyei-Sekyireh from Enfield got into difficulty in North Met Lake in Cheshunt on...
Quadriplegic bed-bound man, 62, is issued an eviction notice by his landlord after 25 years living in his modified Hove home with his full-time carer partner amid bitter three-year legal battle
A quadriplegic, bed-bound man is living in fear of losing his Sunderland home after his landlord issued an eviction notice. Dr Harvey Cowe, 62, who lives in Hove with his wife Sheree, 55, received a notice for eviction on August 2. Dr Cowe has been effectively paralysed from the neck...
BBC
Woman raped in Birmingham after suspect 'posed as taxi driver'
A woman was raped after a suspect allegedly posed as a taxi driver, police said. Detectives from West Midlands Police said the suspect is believed to have targeted lone women in Birmingham. The force said he is thought to have offered lifts, alcohol and drugs while operating late at night...
A Beaver Walked Into A Bar And Stunned Customers
Pub customers were left stunned after a beaver walked into a bar in the West Midlands in England before hiding beneath a smoking shelter in the beer garden. Drinkers at the Yew Tree Pub in Norton Canes, a village in the Staffordshire region, in the United Kingdom, were left scratching their heads when the large rodent wandered in at around 8:45 p.m. on Monday, July 25.
BBC
Fishing boat lost in dense fog found in 40cm of water
A lifeboat crew used "every single navigational aid" available to find a fishing boat lost in dense fog and stranded in just 16in (40cm) of water. The Redcar RNLI lifeboat was at a charity fundraising day in Staithes, North Yorkshire, when it was called at about 14:20 BST on Saturday.
BBC
Boy, 13, admits raiding luxury London hotels
A 13-year-old boy carried out burglaries at some of London's top luxury hotels and BBC Television Centre, a court has heard. The boy admitted to raids on Claridge's in Mayfair, the Corinthian Hotel in Whitehall, and the Milestone and Millennium Hotels in west London. He appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates'...
BBC
St Helen's Fort Walk: Walkers ignore warnings to make crossing
Lifeboat crews were called to rescue people taking part in an unofficial mass walk to an offshore fort. Hundreds of people ignored official advice and walked to St Helen's Fort off the Isle of Wight during the weekend's low tides. The RNLI said it was called to help a mother...
BBC
Walthamstow shooting victim named by police
A man shot dead in east London has been named by police as Kacey Boothe. Met Police officers had been called to Forest Rise in Walthamstow at about 21:30 BST on Saturday over reports of gunshots being heard. They were then told 25-year-old Mr Boothe had been "taken to hospital...
BBC
Bus Service Recovery Grant: Mayors fear funding cut will see routes lost
Hundreds of bus routes will be cut unless funding brought in to support services during the pandemic continues, four mayors have said. Liverpool City Region, North of Tyne, South Yorkshire and West Yorkshire's Labour mayors said many people will have no public transport unless the Bus Service Recovery Grant is renewed.
BBC
Doncaster: Vulcan XH558 to be moved from South Yorkshire home
One of the last Cold War Vulcan bombers is set to be moved from its current home in South Yorkshire. Plans for a new hangar for the historic aircraft at its Doncaster Sheffield Airport base were scrapped in February when not enough money was raised. The Vulcan to the Sky...
Rail strikes: Britons face three more days of disruption from Thursday
Network Rail, several train firms, London Underground and London buses to be hit by latest action
BBC
Arriva North West bus strike called off after improved pay offer
A strike by bus drivers affecting an entire region has been suspended after a fresh 11.1% pay offer. Union members have repeatedly rejected "insulting" pay deals from Arriva North West, with industrial action lasting almost a month. On Tuesday more than three quarters of drivers in the GMB union turned...
BBC
Thornton Heath: Gas boss offers condolences after girl, 4, dies in explosion
A gas boss has offered his condolences to the family of a four-year-old girl who died in an explosion earlier this month. Sahara Salman died and others were injured when a build-up of gas exploded in Galpin's Road in Thornton Heath, south London, at 07:00 BST on 8 August. SGN...
Rail strikes: Which trains are running on Thursday and Saturday?
This week, commuters and holidaymakers alike will be hit by two UK-wide train strikes, as members of the RMT Union walk out for 24 hours on both Thursday 18 and Saturday 20 August.In between, London travel will be hampered by a Tube strike and a bus strike on 19 August, as members of the RMT and Unite unions walk out in unison on Friday, as well as bus drivers employed by London United walking out on both 19 and 20 August.For the UK-wide affected days - Thursday and Saturday - not every service will be cancelled, though train companies have...
