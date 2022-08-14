Britain’s train operators have released plans for how their services will be altered during this week’s rail strikes.On Thursday and Saturday, only around a fifth of normal services will run, and half of lines will be closed.Trains will only operate between 7.30am and 6.30pm on both strike days and will start later than normal on the following mornings.Here is a breakdown of each operator’s plan for Thursday and Saturday:– Avanti West CoastThe operator has been running a reduced timetable since Sunday due to many drivers no longer volunteering to work on their rest days for extra pay.On strike days there...

