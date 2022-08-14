ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Body found in Fourth and Gill neighborhood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was found in North Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, according to the police department. Knoxville Police Department investigators responded to E. Fourth Avenue near Third Avenue just after noon to the report of a dead person. Officers said they located an unidentified individual near a wood line next to the interstate once on the scene.
E-Bikes coming to Knoxville

Officer John Pickens was assigned as a school resource officer at Fulton High School. A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News.
Knoxville police searching for missing man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department has asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man last seen earlier in August. Brandon Sheckels, 35, was last seen on Aug. 2 at around 8:00 p.m. Officials said he left his home on Shangri-La Drive on foot and has not been seen since.
KPD: One person found dead near interstate in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was found dead in Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, according to Knoxville Police Department. KPD responded to a call around 12:10 p.m. after a body was reported at E. Fourth Avenue and Third Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene where they found an unidentified person...
Knoxville realtor: Housing rentals are 99% full

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Student housing becoming part of the ongoing housing crisis has become apparent after University of Tennessee transfer students were provided the option to stay at the Holiday Inn off of Papermill Drive this upcoming school year. “I was expecting not to get one,” UT transfer Chloe...
GRAPHIC: Deer with crossbow bolt in head rescued by TWRA

A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. A Knoxville Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested.
Police pursuing leads in cafe shooting

At least two people are believed to have opened fire in a crowded restaurant parking lot in West Knoxville over the weekend, killing one man and wounding another. No one had been arrested in connection with the shooting as of Monday, but a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson said investigators from the Violent Crimes Unit were pursuing several leads.
Ben Cathey's Forecast

A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. A Knoxville Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested.
Motorcyclist dies in Tazewell Pike crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A motorcyclist died in a crash on Tazewell Pike Sunday evening, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The crash happened near Mountain Shadow Drive, the report said. Earnest Helm, 71, was reportedly driving westbound on Tazewell Pike when they turned left onto Tindell Lane, failing to yield for 27-year-old Toby McClellan, Jr., who was riding the motorcycle.
Man dies after East Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after an East Knoxville shooting on Tuesday. Around 1:50 p.m., Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Rosedale Avenue, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. The shooting prompted Vine Middle School to briefly enter a...
Electric bikes coming to downtown Knoxville

A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. A crossbow bolt was sticking out of the mature buck's head when TWRA crews found it.
Knox Co. students to be released early Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools will have its first early-release date on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The school district previously announced it would implement six early-release days for students in the upcoming school year. “This proposal is aimed at improving student learning outcomes by providing regular, designated times for...
How East Tennesseans are fighting back on inflation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Have you changed your shopping habits? University of Tennessee’s professor and the Dee and Jimmy Haslam Chair in Logistics, Thomas Goldsby, said shoppers have noticed higher prices and look for deals. “Our economy is completely dependent on people spending money,” Goldsby said giving an update...
