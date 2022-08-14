Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Body found in Fourth and Gill neighborhood
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was found in North Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, according to the police department. Knoxville Police Department investigators responded to E. Fourth Avenue near Third Avenue just after noon to the report of a dead person. Officers said they located an unidentified individual near a wood line next to the interstate once on the scene.
wvlt.tv
E-Bikes coming to Knoxville
'Nobody is above the law' | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO. Officer John Pickens was assigned as a school resource officer at Fulton High School.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police searching for missing man
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department has asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man last seen earlier in August. Brandon Sheckels, 35, was last seen on Aug. 2 at around 8:00 p.m. Officials said he left his home on Shangri-La Drive on foot and has not been seen since.
Knoxville woman’s close encounter with bear at Gatlinburg restaurant
Cindy Kitts, of Knoxville, was sitting in her car, windows down and on her phone, waiting for her family to come out of the Parkside Grill restaurant in Gatlinburg, Tenn. However, while waiting, she noticed a bear looking through her window.
Knoxville revokes beer license of Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill for 10 years
The beer license of Hatmaker's Bar & Grill in Fountain City will be suspended following a pre-trial hearing before the City of Knoxville Beer Board.
Knoxville Tattoo Convention returning after 2-year pause
The Knoxville Tattoo Convention is returning with over 150 artists from across the country. Attendees will be able to see portfolios and get tattoos and piercings at the event.
WATE
KPD: One person found dead near interstate in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was found dead in Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, according to Knoxville Police Department. KPD responded to a call around 12:10 p.m. after a body was reported at E. Fourth Avenue and Third Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene where they found an unidentified person...
hardknoxwire.com
Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case
The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville realtor: Housing rentals are 99% full
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Student housing becoming part of the ongoing housing crisis has become apparent after University of Tennessee transfer students were provided the option to stay at the Holiday Inn off of Papermill Drive this upcoming school year. “I was expecting not to get one,” UT transfer Chloe...
wvlt.tv
GRAPHIC: Deer with crossbow bolt in head rescued by TWRA
GRAPHIC: Deer with crossbow bolt in head rescued by TWRA
hardknoxwire.com
Police pursuing leads in cafe shooting
At least two people are believed to have opened fire in a crowded restaurant parking lot in West Knoxville over the weekend, killing one man and wounding another. No one had been arrested in connection with the shooting as of Monday, but a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson said investigators from the Violent Crimes Unit were pursuing several leads.
wvlt.tv
Ben Cathey's Forecast
Ben Cathey's Forecast
wvlt.tv
Morristown special needs teens raise money for wheelchair-accessible van
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Morristown family was at their wit’s end trying to figure out a way to help their special needs teen until a community, known for its volunteer spirit, showed them how to turn their lemons into lemonade. Ana Pagán and her 16-year-old son, Tony, both...
wvlt.tv
Motorcyclist dies in Tazewell Pike crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A motorcyclist died in a crash on Tazewell Pike Sunday evening, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The crash happened near Mountain Shadow Drive, the report said. Earnest Helm, 71, was reportedly driving westbound on Tazewell Pike when they turned left onto Tindell Lane, failing to yield for 27-year-old Toby McClellan, Jr., who was riding the motorcycle.
wvlt.tv
Man dies after East Knoxville shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after an East Knoxville shooting on Tuesday. Around 1:50 p.m., Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Rosedale Avenue, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. The shooting prompted Vine Middle School to briefly enter a...
wvlt.tv
Electric bikes coming to downtown Knoxville
Electric bikes coming to downtown Knoxville
Another Rare Orange Lobster Found Inside Tennessee Restaurant
The brightly-colored crustacean was lovingly named Big Orange Lobster.
fox17.com
Tennessee woman finds black bear in SUV, causes thousands in damage
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn.--An East Tennessee Sheriff's Office deputy responded to a home last week, finding a bear inside a vehicle. According to the Cocke County Sheriff, the deputy responded to a home on Middle Way where the deputy found a large black bear inside of a White Honda Pilot SUV.
wvlt.tv
Knox Co. students to be released early Wednesday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools will have its first early-release date on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The school district previously announced it would implement six early-release days for students in the upcoming school year. “This proposal is aimed at improving student learning outcomes by providing regular, designated times for...
wvlt.tv
How East Tennesseans are fighting back on inflation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Have you changed your shopping habits? University of Tennessee’s professor and the Dee and Jimmy Haslam Chair in Logistics, Thomas Goldsby, said shoppers have noticed higher prices and look for deals. “Our economy is completely dependent on people spending money,” Goldsby said giving an update...
