SAN ANTONIO — Four men are in custody after a burglary at a west-side storage facility where police say at least 15 units were broken into Saturday morning. SAPD officials say they were dispatched to Otter Self Storage, along the 2400 block of SW Loop 410, at around 7:20 a.m., where the suspects were detained "after a brief foot chase." While the quartet has been charged with burglary, it's unclear if they're the ones who broke into the storage units, nor have police said how they may have done so as their investigation continues.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO