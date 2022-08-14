Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Related
KSAT 12
18-year-old in backyard wounded in shooting, police say
SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old standing in his backyard was wounded in a shooting late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 11 p.m. outside a home in the 500 block of Kirk Place, just south of Highway 90 on the city’s Southwest Side.
KSAT 12
After months of searching, San Antonio police track down suspect in East Side murder
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have caught up with a man who they believe is tied to a murder at an East Side home earlier this year. They took Tyrell Desean Jones, 28, into custody late Tuesday morning. Investigators had identified Jones as a suspect and obtained a...
KSAT 12
Man arrested in East Side murder has dozens of prior arrests
SAN ANTONIO – A man who has been arrested as a suspect in an East Side murder has a criminal history that dates back more than a decade. Tyrell Desean Jones, 28, was arrested Tuesday morning on a murder warrant connected to a deadly shooting April 24 in the 1200 block of Paso Hondo.
KTSA
Man in critical condition following hit and ran on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for a driver who didn’t stop after hitting a pedestrian on Highway 90. It happened at around 1:30 A.M. Tuesday in the westbound lane, close to South General McMullen. The hit and run was witnessed by a police officer. He...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police looking for suspect involved in hit-and-run in west San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for the person who's responsible for a hit-and-run in west San Antonio that happened Tuesday morning, officials say. Around 1:30 a.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to highway 90W near the 36th exit for reports of a person hit by a vehicle.
KSAT 12
Teen arrested after victim lured by woman he met online, carjacked, records show
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have made a second arrest after a man was lured by someone he met on social media and was robbed of his vehicle at gunpoint, according to records with the Bexar County Jail. Ethan Lee Gaitan, 17, faces a charge of aggravated robbery...
KSAT 12
Authorities ID man killed after he crashed into pillar along Highway 90
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 45-year-old man who was killed in a crash along Highway 90 on the Southwest Side on Sunday. Authorities said Rey Angel Gutierrez died at the scene of the crash, which happened around 2 p.m. on eastbound Highway 90, between 36th Street and South General McMullen.
KSAT 12
Robbery suspect arrested after holding woman at gunpoint, stealing van, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police arrested a 29-year-old man Monday afternoon in connection with an aggravated robbery. Just before 1 p.m. Monday, SAPD officers responded to a robbery in progress call. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a man who stated his wife was held at gunpoint, and their van had been stolen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTSA
Teen from San Antonio’s Southwest side shot while sitting in his backyard
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A teenager who was shot on San Antonio’s Southwest side is in the hospital. fox 29 reports that police were called to a home in the 500 block of Kirk Place at around 11 P.M. Tuesday. The 18 year old told the responding...
KSAT 12
2 women with gunshot wounds show up at hospital, refuse to cooperate with officers, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after two women showed up at a hospital both with gunshot wounds early Monday morning. Officers were called around 1:45 a.m. to Northeast Baptist Hospital in the 8800 block of Village Drive after receiving reports of people wounded. According to police,...
KSAT 12
Devine man sentenced to 50 years in prison for shooting, killing 2 people
SAN ANTONIO – A Devine man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for a 2021 shooting that left two people dead and one wounded. Fernando Rojas, 39, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to the Bexar County District Attorney’s...
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested after robbing woman's truck at gunpoint
SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested Monday after facing several charges of aggravated robbery. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Holmes at around 1 p.m. for a robbery in progress. According to police, a man reported his wife's work truck was taken at gunpoint. Police say, Nathan...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
Jury finds man guilty of killing woman with machete, ax
SAN ANTONIO – A jury returned a guilty verdict after more than an hour of deliberation in the trial of a man accused of brutally murdering a woman with a machete and an ax in front of her boyfriend and two roommates. Rafael Castillo is charged with murder in...
News Channel 25
Man given 2 life sentences for nearly decades-old murders of Texas women
SAN ANTONIO — Texas authorities have closed a nearly decades-old cold case and have charged a man with capital murder and arson, granting him two life sentences. José Baldomero Flores III pled guilty on July 25 to the 2005 murder of 21-year-old Heather Willms- supposedly a friend- and the 2011 murder of 30-year-old Esmeralda Herrera.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police search for suspect in hit-and-run accident that left teen injured
SAN ANTONIO - A teenager is in the hospital and police are investigating a hit-and-run accident. Police say an SUV hit the teen then fled the scene. The incident happened Sunday at the intersection of Kirk Place & Frio City Rd. at around 10:07 p.m. According to police, the 19-year-old...
KSAT 12
Man robs SW Side taco stand, fires gunshot into air, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect who they say brandished a handgun and robbed a taco stand on the city’s Southwest Side late Saturday night. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. at a taco stand in the 5600 block of Old Pearsall Road, not far from Medina Base Road.
KTSA
Gunshot victims show up at San Antonio hospital, refuse to cooperate with investigating officers
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two women showed up at a Northeast side emergency room with gunshot wounds Monday morning but they’re not offering much help for the officers trying to track down whoever shot them. Police were called to Northeast Baptist on Village Drive just before 2...
'It hurts' | Relatives' ashes spilled, military medals damaged in storage facility burglary, victims say
SAN ANTONIO — Four men are in custody after a burglary at a west-side storage facility where police say at least 15 units were broken into Saturday morning. SAPD officials say they were dispatched to Otter Self Storage, along the 2400 block of SW Loop 410, at around 7:20 a.m., where the suspects were detained "after a brief foot chase." While the quartet has been charged with burglary, it's unclear if they're the ones who broke into the storage units, nor have police said how they may have done so as their investigation continues.
KSAT 12
SAPD: 2 men breaking into storage units arrested after police chase
SAN ANTONIO – Two men in their 40s have been arrested after they allegedly broke into multiple storage units on the city’s far West Side early Saturday morning, San Antonio police said. The incident occurred around 7:20 a.m. at a storage facility in the 2400 block of SW...
Man who was train hopping, freed after being trapped for nearly 12 hours
SAN ANTONIO — Fire crews are currently on the southwest side after freeing a man who was trapped in a train near Quintana Road. Investigators said the man was train hopping and had arrived in San Antonio via a train from Eagle Pass around 5:30 p.m. Monday evening. When...
Comments / 0