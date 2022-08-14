Read full article on original website
Out of State Interests Looking at SD Marijuana Business
As the state moves slowly into legal uses of marijuana, investors are following the seeds. Yankton real estate broker Mason Schramm says both medicinal and recreational marijuana businesses are getting interest….. Schramm says he has been contacted by interested investors….. Schramm says they are in the early stages...
On track and reaching milestones, take an up-close look at progress for Cherapa Place
This paid piece is sponsored by Journey Group. Few views in Sioux Falls compare to this. The 10th floor of The Bancorp building is now accessible – granted, through a construction elevator followed by scaffolding – but it’s enough to give developer Jeff Scherschligt of Pendar Properties the best look yet at the project helping to transform the former rail yard in downtown Sioux Falls.
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings travel benefits to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s no secret that the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings visitors not only to the Black Hills, but the rest of the state as well. It’s an increasing target for communities along the way to get those bikers headed out west to stop in eastern South Dakota, especially Sioux Falls.
Emergency crews respond to Sioux Steel construction site
Emergency crews have been called to an area near the Sioux Steel site in downtown Sioux Falls Tuesday morning.
Water in the gas tank; a Georgia couple blames a Sioux Falls station
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Georgia couple, making a 1,500-mile trip to Sturgis, ran into an unexpected detour in Sioux Falls. Shortly after filling up their pickup with gasoline at a Circle K off the interstate, they say their truck stopped running. They called KELOLAND News to investigate.
South Dakotan jailed for unlawful betting
LARCHWOOD—A 41-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested Monday, Aug. 8, on a Lyon County warrant for unlawful betting — winnings less than $200. The arrest of Swadeep Mishra stemmed from an incident on Friday, July 29, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
Iowa Corn is in trouble
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Iowa’s percentage of excellent or good corn and soybean declined by a minimum of 7 points last week. The latest USDA report on Monday said 66% of the state’s corn and 63% of soybeans were good or excellent, down from 73% and 71% a week ago.
Road construction updates in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With many different road construction projects taking place throughout Sioux Falls, many are wondering when they will be wrapping up. Brad Ludens is a principal engineer for these projects and says many factors contribute to project timelines. “Every year when we’re looking at our...
Best of Yankton: Lewis & Clark Resort
Are you the one at work constantly listening to people rave about their weekend at the lake? Not everyone can afford to have a cabin on the lake or a lakeside home but what if we told you there’s an option that can allow you to have that experience? Lewis and Clark Resort is the perfect place to kick back and experience lake life without the hassle. The Manager at Lewis and Clark, Michael Grave, invited us to stop by to share more about the new cottages and why this is place you should book your next weekend getaway.
Fog folklore forecasts snow for mid-November
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thick fog greeted many in eastern, southeast and western South Dakota Tuesday morning. It was enough for visibilities to drop to zero at times earlier during the morning and the fog lingered as the sun got higher in the sky. Not only did we get fog in Sioux Falls, but Harrisburg had it as well as Rapid City.
Super Mario Crashes Into Wall at Sioux Falls Business
Dakota News Now is reporting that a new piece of huge artwork is hitting a wall in Sioux Falls. This huge new mural was commissioned by the owner of Stan Houston and Super Mario fans will absolutely love it!. Fargo artist Lauren Starling was contacted by Stan Houston Equipment's owner...
The KELOLAND Living crew hits Yankton hotspots
The KELOLAND Living crew spent the day in Yankton learning more about everything this great community has to offer. From the Lewis and Clark Resort to learning more about Yankton Thrive, we also got a peek at the upcoming Riverboat Days, a tour of Mount Marty University and took a look at the Huether Aquatics center with the City of Yankton.
Bad fuel; crane crash; new rape charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, August 17. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Georgia couple, on their way to the Strugis Motorcycle Rally, hit a roadblock in Sioux Falls. Emergency crews were called...
Sioux City man dies in crash involving semi in Dixon County
A Sioux City man lost his life on Monday when a vehicle collided with a semi on the highway.
Unlocking the truth about South Dakota’s most infamous prison break of 1922
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s perhaps the most notorious prison break in South Dakota’s history. 100 years ago, four men escaped from the state penitentiary after kidnapping the warden and stabbing the deputy warden on August 17th, 1922. Their bold escape led to a massive manhunt...
Did You Know? Terrace Park in Sioux Falls Once Had Lions, Yes, Real Lions
Here's an interesting historical note for the Sioux Empire: some longtime residents of Sioux Falls may remember that lions once lived at Terrace Park. Before there was a Great Plains Zoo, Sioux Falls had a couple of small zoos with a handful of exotic animals. And in the 1950s and 1960s, the city's two most famous lions, Leo and Lena, needed a place to stay warm in the cold winter since the zoos only had outdoor enclosures.
Traffic on I-29 resumes following semi crash
Traffic on Interstate 29 have been partially blocked due to a crash Monday afternoon.
These Sioux Falls Streets Will Be Closed For Marathon on August 28
Running enthusiasts are ready to lace up for the Sioux Falls Marathon on August 28, 2022. It will once again feature a full marathon, half marathon, 10K, and 5K. Runners from all over the nation will arrive to compete through downtown Sioux Falls, along one of the country's finest bike trails, and into the historic district.
2 arrested for theft at Nebraska residence where owner recently passed
STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) -- Two people were arrested while allegedly attempting to steal vehicle parts.
Fatal motorcycle crash; Turner Co. Fair; new football fields
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a deadly weekend crash in southwest Sioux Falls. Meanwhile, South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash...
