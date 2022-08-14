Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in Mid-City hit and run crash
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Wednesday identified a pedestrian who was killed in a hit-and-run in the Mid-City area. Rafael Cabrera, 41, of Los Angeles was struck by one or more vehicles at about 10:10 p.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Venice Boulevard and died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office and the Los Angeles Police Department.
2urbangirls.com
Shooting near community college leaves one dead, two injured
WILMINGTON, Calif. – A woman has died from her injuries after three people were shot in the Wilmington area of Los Angeles Tuesday, and the shooter or shooters were still at large. The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. in the 800 block of North Lagoon Avenue, about a...
2urbangirls.com
Man dies from wounds after being shot by LAPD officers
VAN NUYS, Calif. – A man allegedly armed with a machete was fatally shot by Los Angeles police in the Van Nuys area Wednesday. Officers went to the 17400 block of Sherman Way about 7 a.m. on a report of a man armed with a machete in an alley, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
2urbangirls.com
Woman arrested after barricading in 7-eleven
LOS ANGELES – A woman is in police custody Tuesday after barricading herself inside a 7-Eleven convenience store and possibly starting a fire inside the store in the Mid-Wilshire area of Los Angeles. Police were called at 9:30 p.m. Monday to the intersection of West Olympic Boulevard and South...
2urbangirls.com
Man wounded during shooting at Beverly Hills restaurant
BEVERLY HILLS – A man was shot outside a restaurant in Beverly Hills, and an investigation was underway Tuesday. The shooting was reported at about 10:50 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of North Canon Drive, near Wilshire Boulevard, according to Lt. Giovanni Trejo of the Beverly Hills Police Department.
2urbangirls.com
Man wounded in DTLA area shooting
LOS ANGELES – A 42-year-old man was wounded when a suspect fired multiple rounds into his car in the Central-Alameda area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 9:49 a.m. Sunday at Naomi Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
2urbangirls.com
Family disturbance call results in deputy involved shooting
GARDENA, Calif. – A man allegedly armed with a gun was wounded in a deputy shooting Tuesday in the Gardena area, authorities said. The shooting was reported abut 12:30 a.m. at a residence in the 300 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach woman charged with criminal threats, hate crimes against neighbors
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today his office has filed charges against a woman alleged to have made racially charged threats against her neighbors. “When hate crimes occur in Los Angeles County, individuals accused of this conduct will be held accountable,”...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in Maywood shooting
MAYWOOD, Calif. – The coroner’s office Monday released the name of a man found shot dead on a street in Maywood. Jose Meza Jr. was 20 years old. His city of residence was not available. Deputies dispatched about 11:45 p.m. Saturday to the 6100 block of Walker Avenue...
2urbangirls.com
Man dies from blunt force trauma in Compton, suspect detained
COMPTON – Authorities were investigating the death of a man in his 60s in Compton Sunday. The man was found at approximately 11:38 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of North Kalsman Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.
2urbangirls.com
Suspected gang-related shooting leaves one dead and one wounded
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. – A man was killed and another man was wounded in a shooting outside an apartment building in the Northridge area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. At 11:55 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to 17950 Schoenborn St. on a report of shots fired, said a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
2urbangirls.com
Rapper charged with assaulting former friend
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today his office has filed charges against the artist known as A$AP Rocky for an alleged assault with a firearm against a former friend last November. “Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended...
2urbangirls.com
Youth sports coach charged with assaulting teen
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A prominent youth sports coach was charged Monday with sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Santa Ana. Christopher M. Flores was charged with four counts of lewd acts on a child age 14 or 15 and two counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object with a victim younger than 16, all felonies.
2urbangirls.com
Metro receives $104M grant to purchase electric buses, charging stations despite safety concerns
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority was awarded a $104 million federal grant to purchase 160 battery- electric buses and associated charging stations, the agency announced Tuesday despite safety concerns plaguing other electric bus fleets. The U.S. NTSB is investigating a fleet of electric buses in...
2urbangirls.com
Man dies in single vehicle crash
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A motorist was killed in a single vehicle crash in downtown Long Beach, authorities said Monday. The 51-year-old Lomita man was injured about 7 p.m. Sunday at Seventh Street and Daisy Avenue, and he died at a hospital, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
2urbangirls.com
4 million LA County residents asked to suspend outdoor watering next month
Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, residents and businesses in portions of greater Los Angeles County are being called on to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. The Metropolitan Water District is joined by its member agencies and local retail water agencies in the water-saving call to stretch Southern California’s severely limited water supplies as Metropolitan repairs this pipeline.
2urbangirls.com
Ex-Fire Captain says he has little memory of Kobe Bryant Crash Site
LOS ANGELES – A retired Los Angeles County fire captain accused of taking multiple photographs of human remains at the scene of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others and then sending the images to at least one other employee testified Monday that he was ordered to take pictures of the scene and “cover up” the remains of a particular victim.
