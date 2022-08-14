COMPTON – Authorities were investigating the death of a man in his 60s in Compton Sunday. The man was found at approximately 11:38 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of North Kalsman Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

