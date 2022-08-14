Read full article on original website
Although there is a temporary hosepipe ban in place in some regions of the UK, golf courses remain exempt at present. While that is one positive for greenkeepers up and down the nation following one of the driest summers in Britain for years, there is still a huge task at hand for them to maintain golf courses to the highest possible levels this summer and beyond.
TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. Dorm room shenanigans just got a whole lot more fun...and a lot less destructive. Elevate the activity choices in your dorm room, college apartment, or college house with the SwingLogic SLX MicroSim Home Golf MicroSimulator currently going for only $189 (Reg. $249), and save $60 off. This deal is only available until August 24 during our Back to Education Event, so don't wait until it's too late!
Tiger Woods is meeting with a group of PGA Tour players on Tuesday to continue discussions regarding the ongoing schism caused by the advent of LIV Golf. Camera crews caught Woods and fellow tour pro Rickie Fowler arriving at Philadelphia International Airport Tuesday afternoon. The tour’s second postseason event, the BMW Championship, is being conducted 20 miles away at Wilmington C.C. in Delaware.
On Tuesday night, Tiger Woods reportedly led a players only meeting with some of the top golfers on the PGA Tour. According to a report from ESPN, Woods met with a select number of golfers to "discuss the future of the PGA Tour and how it might be strengthened in its ongoing battle with LIV Golf for the best players in the world."
PARAMUS, N.J. – On Luke Gutschewski’s Iowa State bio page, there is a graphic that lists a few interesting nuggets about the sophomore from Elkhorn, Nebraska:. Favorite golf course? Butler National. Favorite PGA Tour player? Scott Gutschewski. “What was I supposed to put there?” Luke said with a...
