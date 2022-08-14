Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
WISH-TV
Wednesday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King. Nearly $4B in debt canceled for former ITT Tech students. The U.S. Department of Education on Tuesday wiped out about $4 billion in debt owed by students who attended Carmel-based ITT Technical Institute. The...
WISH-TV
Former Indy 500 winner Gil de Ferran joins forces with Latinx tech company in Carmel
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis 500 winner and a Latinx tech company in Carmel have joined forces to keep drivers safer. DynamoEdge is the first company ever able to predict race car performance in real time. “I wouldn’t say that I have a lot of knowledge of racing. I...
WISH-TV
How to get your business certified by the Office of Minority & Women Business Development
David Fredricks is the Director of the Office of Minority & Women Business Development, which is the organization that certifies businesses as owned by someone who is a minority, woman, veteran, or disabled person in the city of Indianapolis. He explained what it means to be certified, and why proper certification can mean big opportunities for your company.
WISH-TV
‘Rain on Main’ ends Thursday, barrel display will move to Carmel Farmers Market
It may be called “Rain on Main” but the event is best viewed on a sun-splashed August afternoon. Main Street in Carmel has been dotted with colorful, hand-painted barrels for the better part of a week to focus attention and raise money to improve water quality and conservation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISH-TV
Greenfield police search for woman missing for 3 weeks
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police are searching for a woman missing from Greenfield. They say she’s been missing for 3 weeks. Brandi Lynn Pennington, 25, was last seen on July. 26. She has black hair and blue eyes. Pennington weighs 130 pounds and is 5 feet and 2 inches tall.
WISH-TV
Lessons in business credit cards from the VP Financial Center Manager for Fifth Third Bank
Keith Richey, VP Financial Center Manager for Fifth Third Bank in Carmel, Indiana, has been helping business owners get their businesses on track for many years. In today’s “Access to Capital” segment, he introduces us to business credit cards and a helpful nonprofit organization. Business credit cards...
WISH-TV
Fishers proposes new grading system for establishments serving food
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH)– The Fishers Health Department has a pass-or-fail system for the food retail inspections. All of the requirements are laid out by the Indiana Department of Health as well as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Under the new proposal, Fishers would move to a graded system...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Woman injured in break-in attempt on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was injured early Wednesday in a break-in attempt on the city’s northeast side. Shortly before 2 a.m., members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a home on East 21st Street and found the injured woman. The woman told investigators her ex-boyfriend...
RELATED PEOPLE
WISH-TV
Indiana crime gun task force seizes 369 guns, makes 397 arrests in a year
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Crime Gun Task Force says it’s pulled 369 illegal guns off the streets and made 397 arrests in a year. Chris Bailey, assistant chief of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, said Tuesday, that the task force does “the dangerous work every single day and put themselves between us and evil and say to the community, not today.”
WISH-TV
Esports grows in Indianapolis with new Butler University park
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nathan Duke is the manager of esports programs and facility operations for Butler Esports. If you ask Duke, he has no doubt esports is the next big thing. “We continue to see first-person shooter esports, sports games, different arcades and party modes, and all this different...
WISH-TV
Man stable after stumbling over railing at Lucas Oil Stadium
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was stable at a hospital after stumbling over a railing at Lucas Oil Stadium during a concert Tuesday night, according to a report from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At around 10 p.m., police responded to a report of a person injured inside the...
WISH-TV
IMPD event aimed at preventing catalytic converter thefts
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An effort to keep thieves away from catalytic converters is now underway. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department launched its “Paint to Protect’ program in partnership with Take 5 Oil Change at 2640 S. East St. Wednesday. Technicians at the shop will paint driver converters in bright, high-temperature spray paint. The goal is to get thieves to deter and move on after. IMPD says the bright color helps recyclers look for identification marks like the vehicle’s license plate number. IMPD will help people etch those numbers onto converters too.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV
Crime Stoppers seeks man wanted for armed robbery at gas station
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana has released pictures of a man wanted for an armed robbery in Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called at 10:50 p.m. Aug. 5 to the Phillips 66 gas station at 2516 W. 10th St. That’s a few blocks west of North Belmont Avenue on the west side.
WISH-TV
DOJ: Indianapolis man sentenced to 10 years after fentanyl found in underpants
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after found guilty of intending to distribute fentanyl, carrying a firearm in relation to drug trafficking, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. According to the...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Pedestrian hit and killed on city’s north side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police received reports about a person hit by a vehicle Monday afternoon. Officers have confirmed the person is deceased. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say it happened between College Avenue and Central Avenue on East 38th Street. They released a statement around 4:40 p.m.
WISH-TV
Prosecutors seek death penalty in murder of Elwood police officer
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday it will seek the death penalty against the man accused of killing Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz. Carl Roy Webb Boards II, 42, of Anderson, is charged with murder and several other crimes in connection to Shahnavaz’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
FBI finds 9 juveniles, 3 offenders in Indianapolis area, part of national sting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — FBI agents from the Indianapolis Division worked with law enforcement partners from the United States Marshals Service and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department missing persons and vice units. The FBI identified 9 adolescent victims and three sex offenders during local operations on Aug. 12. Operation Cross Country ran from Aug. 4-7, as well as Aug.11-14. According to the FBI, a major law enforcement operation to locate and assist victims of human trafficking and related crimes resulted in the location of more than 200 victims during the first two weeks of August.
WISH-TV
Police search for 3-year-old toddler missing from Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Police released a statement on Facebook that a 3-year-old girl is missing from Bloomington. Bloomington Police Department officers say the toddler is a 3-year-old girl. They say she was last seen in the 400 block of West Driscoll Drive around 3:15 p.m. Police say she...
WISH-TV
Hospital system clarifies women’s health care under abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of central Indiana’s major health care providers is telling News 8 how it plans to handle Indiana’s new abortion ban when it begins on September 15. Community Health Network says that when the near-total abortion ban starts, their doctors will follow the law....
WISH-TV
Cooking fire damages home in Columbus; damages estimate at $40,000 says homeowner
Columbus, Ind. (WISH) — A Columbus home caught fire after a man left his food unattended while cooking on the stove, according to the Columbus Fire Department. At 1 p.m. Monday, Columbus firefighters responded to a residential fire at the 700 block of Glendale Drive, according to the Columbus Fire Department.
Comments / 0