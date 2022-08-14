INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An effort to keep thieves away from catalytic converters is now underway. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department launched its “Paint to Protect’ program in partnership with Take 5 Oil Change at 2640 S. East St. Wednesday. Technicians at the shop will paint driver converters in bright, high-temperature spray paint. The goal is to get thieves to deter and move on after. IMPD says the bright color helps recyclers look for identification marks like the vehicle’s license plate number. IMPD will help people etch those numbers onto converters too.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO