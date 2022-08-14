Yes, the Washington Nationals are giving Patrick Corbin his 24th chance of this season to start tonight’s game, which comes after 31 chances last year. In back-to-back seasons, Corbin leads the league in losses,and earned runs surrendered. His 7.02 ERA is not acceptable, but advanced metrics used to blame the defense for a large portion of the failures. Used to. Much of this is on Corbin and the hard contact he is giving up, and the lack of a putaway pitch. In his last two starts, he did not even make it out of the first inning. Last week, the Nats skipped his start in the rotation. So, Corbin should have a fresh arm. Should. Will this productive side-session that Corbin had with coaches and the analytics team make a difference? I guess we will see.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 22 HOURS AGO