Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Related
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Anthony Rizzo going wild in dugout after questionable call
Anthony Rizzo has been on quite a downslide at the plate the past 17 games. Having gone 12-for-60 with five home runs and 12 strikeouts prior to taking the field Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, his frustrations boiled over after a questionable call from the home plate umpire. During...
Braves fans will be sick listening to Chipper Jones’ thoughts on the Mets
Atlanta Braves fans are going to hate what Chipper Jones had to say about the New York Mets. Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones may have owned the New York Mets during his illustrious prime, but he is not afraid to call it like he sees it. In the decade since...
Braves SP Mike Soroka injury update should leave Mets fans worried
The Atlanta Braves are looking to do something no team has done since the New York Yankees in 1998, 1999 and 2000. That is win back-to-back World Series championships. They shocked the baseball world when they went on an unbelievable postseason run, eliminating the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros on their way to capturing their first title since 1995.
MLB Odds: Mets vs. Braves prediction, odds, pick – 8/15/2022
The New York Mets take on the Atlanta Braves. Check out our MLB odds series for our Mets Braves prediction and pick. Carlos Carrasco goes to the mound for the Mets, while Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves. Carlos Carrasco had a 4.85 ERA for the season at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Braves play the Mets leading series 2-0
New York Mets (75-42, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (72-46, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.93 ERA, .93 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Braves: Jake Odorizzi (4-4, 3.80 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -150, Braves +128; over/under is 7...
Game #118 Nats are giving Corbin another chance
Yes, the Washington Nationals are giving Patrick Corbin his 24th chance of this season to start tonight’s game, which comes after 31 chances last year. In back-to-back seasons, Corbin leads the league in losses,and earned runs surrendered. His 7.02 ERA is not acceptable, but advanced metrics used to blame the defense for a large portion of the failures. Used to. Much of this is on Corbin and the hard contact he is giving up, and the lack of a putaway pitch. In his last two starts, he did not even make it out of the first inning. Last week, the Nats skipped his start in the rotation. So, Corbin should have a fresh arm. Should. Will this productive side-session that Corbin had with coaches and the analytics team make a difference? I guess we will see.
Top MLB Picks and Predictions Today (Red Sox on Upset Alert, Three OVERs to Play on Wednesday)
Looking to bet on the Major League Baseball action on Wednesday, Aug. 17?. The BetSided team has you covered, and they're expecting this to be a fun slate with multiple OVERs among some of our favorite picks for today's games. Let's jump in. Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals Odds,...
MLB・
Soto and Bell Poll
Time for two polls – what do you think will happen; not what you want to happen. You can click on the above image to launch the trade simulator to propose and comment on your own trade proposals.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Game #117 CJ Abrams makes his Nats debut!
Today’s story begins with the Washington Nationals calling up their top prospect per the Baseball America rankings. Yes, CJ Abrams gets the call after Luis Garcia injured his groin and was put on the 15-day IL. Manager Dave Martinez also said that when Garcia returns, he will play at second base rather than shortstop where Abrams will be playing. That move should help the team defense. If you don’t know why, read this article.
Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees odds, picks and predictions
The Tampa Bay Rays (62-53) and New York Yankees (72-45) wrap up a 3-game AL East showdown Wednesday. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is at 7:05 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Rays vs. Yankees odds with MLB picks and predictions. Season series: New York...
Jose Miranda helps Twins dispatch Royals
Jose Miranda homered and had two hits and six Minnesota pitchers combined for a six-hitter as the Twins completed a
numberfire.com
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka sitting versus Rays Monday
Kyle Higashioka will not start in the New York Yankees' Monday game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Higashioka will take a seat Monday as the Yankees go with Jose Trevino behind the dish. Trevino is batting seventh. The veteran Yankee is batting .197 with a .609 OPS across 173 plate...
Talk Nats
Washington, DC
321
Followers
1K+
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT
We cover all of the news of the Washington Nationals baseball team including breaking news, player notes, and statistics.http://www.TalkNats.com
Comments / 0