Washington, DC

Braves SP Mike Soroka injury update should leave Mets fans worried

The Atlanta Braves are looking to do something no team has done since the New York Yankees in 1998, 1999 and 2000. That is win back-to-back World Series championships. They shocked the baseball world when they went on an unbelievable postseason run, eliminating the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros on their way to capturing their first title since 1995.
Braves play the Mets leading series 2-0

New York Mets (75-42, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (72-46, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.93 ERA, .93 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Braves: Jake Odorizzi (4-4, 3.80 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -150, Braves +128; over/under is 7...
Game #118 Nats are giving Corbin another chance

Yes, the Washington Nationals are giving Patrick Corbin his 24th chance of this season to start tonight’s game, which comes after 31 chances last year. In back-to-back seasons, Corbin leads the league in losses,and earned runs surrendered. His 7.02 ERA is not acceptable, but advanced metrics used to blame the defense for a large portion of the failures. Used to. Much of this is on Corbin and the hard contact he is giving up, and the lack of a putaway pitch. In his last two starts, he did not even make it out of the first inning. Last week, the Nats skipped his start in the rotation. So, Corbin should have a fresh arm. Should. Will this productive side-session that Corbin had with coaches and the analytics team make a difference? I guess we will see.
Soto and Bell Poll

Time for two polls – what do you think will happen; not what you want to happen. You can click on the above image to launch the trade simulator to propose and comment on your own trade proposals.
Game #117 CJ Abrams makes his Nats debut!

Today’s story begins with the Washington Nationals calling up their top prospect per the Baseball America rankings. Yes, CJ Abrams gets the call after Luis Garcia injured his groin and was put on the 15-day IL. Manager Dave Martinez also said that when Garcia returns, he will play at second base rather than shortstop where Abrams will be playing. That move should help the team defense. If you don’t know why, read this article.
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka sitting versus Rays Monday

Kyle Higashioka will not start in the New York Yankees' Monday game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Higashioka will take a seat Monday as the Yankees go with Jose Trevino behind the dish. Trevino is batting seventh. The veteran Yankee is batting .197 with a .609 OPS across 173 plate...
