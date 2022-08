Oracle Park wasn’t the only place rocking Tuesday night as Brandon Crawford’s walk-off home run sealed the Giants’ 2-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. In a video posted to Twitter by Crawford’s wife Jalynne, his biggest fans -- his kids -- can be seen going absolutely bonkers as their dad’s booming blast soars over the center field wall in the ninth inning.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 15 HOURS AGO