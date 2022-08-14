Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
‘I’m speechless’: Organization remodels home for 2 brothers who lost their parents
KATY, Texas (KPRC) – Two brothers in Texas who lost their parents and grandparents have a roof over their heads thanks to volunteers. The last few years have been tough for 22-year-old Jaylan Gray and 12-year-old Julian after both of their parents and their grandfather died. Gray said he...
Hear Ye, Hear Ye! Texas Renaissance Festival looking to hire 400 people
TODD MISSION, Texas – Huzzah! Thy Texas Renaissance Festival will return this fall but first — festival organizers need lords and ladies to help run the show. The festival will be hiring for more than 400 positions for the upcoming season. “Texas Renaissance Festival will open its gates...
Local eatery serves up sweet and savory treats that are 100% gluten and sugar free
HOUSTON — Caroline's Healthy Eatery is a little spot north of Houston with all the guilty pleasures you could ever want on a menu... Just hold the guilt. Great Day's Cristina Kooker got to taste and talk with Owner Caroline Cobell. Like them on Facebook: Caroline’s - A Healthy...
Pelican Breakfast and Lunch Friendswood now open in Friendswood
This image is not a menu item from Pelican Breakfast and Lunch Friendswood. (Courtesy Pexels) Pelican Breakfast and Lunch Friendswood opened its doors on June 15 at 802 S. Friendswood Drive, Ste. 112, Friendswood. The original location is at 3142 E. NASA Parkway, Seabrook, and one other location is also...
