Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: 8-month old Great Pyrenees pup covered in mud rescued by SPCA officials

HOUSTON – An 8-month-old Great Pyrenees pup was rescued from a sinkhole Tuesday afternoon after he was trapped in thick mud at Sims Bayou, the Houston SPCA said. A Good Samaritan found the dog trapped with mud filled up to his chest and was unable to pull himself out due to an apparent leg injury. The Good Samaritan reportedly called the shelter to report the dog in distress.
kingwood.com

Petco Love Presents Houston s Second Mega Adoption Event on 9/

Petco Love Presents Houston’s Second Mega Adoption Event on 9/3/22-9/4/22!. Petco Love is hosting Houston’s Second Mega Adoption Event!. There will be over 1000 fur babies who are looking for their new forever home!​. The adoption fee is just $35! You will take your new fur baby home...
bestfriends.org

Surgical superstar volunteers help with pet spay/neuter

It all starts around 7 in the morning. The whole day is a flurry of activity with everyone on the team working toward the same goal: spay or neuter and care for the 40-some dogs and cats with surgery appointments that day. Forty pets served is a lot in one...
Click2Houston.com

Houston’s all-lawyer charity show returns to Hobby Center

After a two year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic an annual musical performance starring a troupe of Houston attorneys has returned. You can see Night Court’s play “Justice by the Dozen” at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. The show runs Wednesday, August 17 through...
Localish

A Place for Peanut

Peanut is small but his inspirational story is huge. Peanut saved from slaughter now lives safely with dozens of other rescues at A Place for Peanut.
Click2Houston.com

Poison in concert!

Friday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Poison is in Houston performing with Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe. We’ll have an exclusive interview with Poison drummer Rikki Rockett! That’s Friday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Click2Houston.com

Other victims come forward after AZ woman says she hasn't received full refund for Houston trip for canceled hair appointment

Another out-of-state woman is coming forward after she said a Houston hairstylist collected her money but failed to deliver a service. KPRC 2 reporter Taisha Walker followed up with an Arizona woman who said she had not received the full amount she was promised from a popular Houston hairstylist for flying to Houston last week for a hair appointment that never happened. Last week, Kayla Love of Phoenix told KPRC2 that she spent more than $600 for travel expenses, not including a $200 deposit, for loc extensions.
Eater

A New Orleans-Style Cafe With Muffulettas Is Replacing Heights’ Beloved Revival Market

Houston’s beloved Revival Market closed on July 31, but a new restaurant is already up and running in its place, and it’s exuding major Big Easy vibes. Following four days of a more limited menu, Lagniappe Kitchen & Bar will officially open Friday, August 19, welcoming guests to a Heights restaurant and cafe that’s heavy with Louisiana influences. Think: traditional muffulettas, po’ boys, and coffees that pay homage to the Bayou State.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

BOOT CAMP IN MEMORY OF MIKE SMITH-CONROE HIGH TONIGHT

Mike Smith, an Army veteran who made a huge impact on the surrounding areas of The Woodlands. He was the founder and CEO of Tha Body Specialist and touched SO many lives. He passed away, unexpectedly, yesterday. He leaves behind a wife, 3 older children, and 1 baby boy. Amazing...

