ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Freefall death: Tyre Sampson's family celebrates late teen's 15th birthday, to file bill in his name

ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of Tyre Sampson, the teenager who died after falling from the Orlando FreeFall ride at ICON Park, came together Wednesday afternoon to celebrate his life on what would have been his 15th birthday. Yarnell Sampson, along with Attorney Ben Crump, sang happy birthday and released balloons in the sky, while chanting, "take it down," before gathering to say a prayer.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Gator bites: Massive alligator makes a meal out of smaller alligator

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Video recorded by a paddleboarder in Florida shows a massive alligator having another gator as a snack. Tammy Shaw said she was paddling on Silver Springs in Marion County earlier this month when she spotted an approximately 11-foot alligator that was about the length of her paddleboard. Shaw said the gator was not shy about a recent kill. In its mouth was a smaller alligator about half its size.
MARION COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Drone spots hundreds of sharks swimming near shore of Florida beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - A man flying his drone at a Florida beach spotted what appeared to be hundreds of sharks swimming near shore!. Garrett Zendeck was at Cocoa Beach last week enjoying the day. He sent his drone up to capture footage of the ocean water – and says he was shocked at how many sharks he saw swimming less than 1,000-feet from shore.
COCOA BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Orlando, FL
Health
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Orlando, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Vaccines
Orlando, FL
Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
fox35orlando.com

Florida Lottery: Winning ticket worth $172K sold in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Check those tickets! According to the Florida Lottery, someone purchased a winning, top-prize FANTASY 5 ticket worth more than $172,000 from a store in Brevard County. The winning numbers from the August 16 drawing are 8-10-15-23-26. Lottery officials said the ticket was sold at Pinkys Discount...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

New tropical wave being monitored for development, hurricane center says

ORLANDO, Fla. - A tropical wave is being watched for further development by forecasters at the National Hurricane Center. The system is currently located over the southwestern Caribbean Sea and is forecast to move across Central America during the next few days and emerge over the Bay of Campeche, where an area of low pressure could form on Friday.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando weather forecast: Central Florida will see high chance of evening storms on Wednesday

ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Storms with torrential rain will be popping up after lunch on Wednesday with frequent lightning and gusty winds over 50 mph. The highest chance for storms in the Orlando metro will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Storms will track southeastward and have no trouble reaching the beaches and potentially severe thunderstorm status, with damaging winds being the biggest threat. Otherwise, the westerly flow brings high humidity, ("swamp flow"), all week.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#Central Florida#The Vaccines#Diseases#General Health
fox35orlando.com

Florida lieutenant wants cell phone tracking law changed in missing persons cases

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - The answers to a nearly two-decade-old mystery could be hidden inside a phone, though in many cases, police cannot access it. "Just imagine if it was your loved one, someone that was missing," said Lt. Brad Heath. You expect law enforcement to track them, for us to tell you we’re not able to track them because there’s no crime committed," said Winter Springs Lt. Brad Heath, referring to Florida Statute 934.42.
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
fox35orlando.com

Weather Forecast: August 15, 2022

Orlando and Central Florida will see higher humidity levels over the next few days. Rain chances are low on Tuesday except along the Atlantic Coast. By mid-week, a larger part of the FOX 35 viewing area could see rain chances increase.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
fox35orlando.com

Watch: Man in video may have info about deadly beating in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is believed to have information regarding a deadly beating. On May 20, deputies said 40-year-old Omar Toro was beaten in an empty lot located at 1505 25th Street in what appeared to be a homeless camp. The sheriff's office said Toro died from his injuries on Aug. 6.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando weather forecast: Heavy rain, lightning storms possible Thursday

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS: Afternoon highs will soar to the mid-90s across the interior and along the Atlantic coast. Storm coverage is on the rise across central Florida this afternoon/ evening. Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds (50+ mph) will be the main weather threats. Storms will develop by early afternoon and will begin to dissipate in the late evening hours.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Safety is a top priority as Volusia County kids head back to school

DELAND, Fla. - Monday is back to school for Volusia County students. Parents like Minelli Santiago are getting ready. "Basically they start tomorrow, so I'm just getting the last-minute things they need like label makers, headphones, anything they need for back to school," she said. District leaders say that with...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy