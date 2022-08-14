Read full article on original website
Orlando Freefall death: Tyre Sampson's family celebrates late teen's 15th birthday, to file bill in his name
ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of Tyre Sampson, the teenager who died after falling from the Orlando FreeFall ride at ICON Park, came together Wednesday afternoon to celebrate his life on what would have been his 15th birthday. Yarnell Sampson, along with Attorney Ben Crump, sang happy birthday and released balloons in the sky, while chanting, "take it down," before gathering to say a prayer.
Gator bites: Massive alligator makes a meal out of smaller alligator
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Video recorded by a paddleboarder in Florida shows a massive alligator having another gator as a snack. Tammy Shaw said she was paddling on Silver Springs in Marion County earlier this month when she spotted an approximately 11-foot alligator that was about the length of her paddleboard. Shaw said the gator was not shy about a recent kill. In its mouth was a smaller alligator about half its size.
VIDEO: Drone spots hundreds of sharks swimming near shore of Florida beach
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - A man flying his drone at a Florida beach spotted what appeared to be hundreds of sharks swimming near shore!. Garrett Zendeck was at Cocoa Beach last week enjoying the day. He sent his drone up to capture footage of the ocean water – and says he was shocked at how many sharks he saw swimming less than 1,000-feet from shore.
Florida man arrested in Georgia after uncle, aunt found dead in Melbourne home
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Two people – a brother and sister – were found dead in their home in Melbourne, Florida on Tuesday, and their nephew is considered a person of interest in their deaths, according to Melbourne police. The nephew was arrested in Georgia. According to police,...
Central Florida firefighters rescue dog trapped underground for several hours
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Firefighters in Central Florida rescued a dog over the weekend that had been trapped underground and tangled in roots for several hours. Lake County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene after a resident called for help for a dog named Fia. Crews Engine 111 and...
Florida Lottery: Winning ticket worth $172K sold in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Check those tickets! According to the Florida Lottery, someone purchased a winning, top-prize FANTASY 5 ticket worth more than $172,000 from a store in Brevard County. The winning numbers from the August 16 drawing are 8-10-15-23-26. Lottery officials said the ticket was sold at Pinkys Discount...
New tropical wave being monitored for development, hurricane center says
ORLANDO, Fla. - A tropical wave is being watched for further development by forecasters at the National Hurricane Center. The system is currently located over the southwestern Caribbean Sea and is forecast to move across Central America during the next few days and emerge over the Bay of Campeche, where an area of low pressure could form on Friday.
Orlando weather forecast: Central Florida will see high chance of evening storms on Wednesday
ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Storms with torrential rain will be popping up after lunch on Wednesday with frequent lightning and gusty winds over 50 mph. The highest chance for storms in the Orlando metro will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Storms will track southeastward and have no trouble reaching the beaches and potentially severe thunderstorm status, with damaging winds being the biggest threat. Otherwise, the westerly flow brings high humidity, ("swamp flow"), all week.
Gov. DeSantis plan to make retired first responders teachers is 'too little, too late' says union leader
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed a list of changes to state law that he hopes will help fill thousands of teacher vacancies across the state. One of them would make it easier for retired first responders to become teachers. The school year has started, but hundreds of...
Florida lieutenant wants cell phone tracking law changed in missing persons cases
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - The answers to a nearly two-decade-old mystery could be hidden inside a phone, though in many cases, police cannot access it. "Just imagine if it was your loved one, someone that was missing," said Lt. Brad Heath. You expect law enforcement to track them, for us to tell you we’re not able to track them because there’s no crime committed," said Winter Springs Lt. Brad Heath, referring to Florida Statute 934.42.
Weather Forecast: August 15, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida will see higher humidity levels over the next few days. Rain chances are low on Tuesday except along the Atlantic Coast. By mid-week, a larger part of the FOX 35 viewing area could see rain chances increase.
Could cell phone data help find missing Florida woman, Rachel Yates?
Rachel Yates, a woman from Winter Springs, Florida, has been missing since 2006. Police believe cell phone data may help provide answers in the case, but a state privacy law is preventing access to that data. An investigator wants the law changed.
Florida woman begging thieves to return her brother's ashes: 'Please bring my brother home'
ZELLWOOD, Fla. - A Florida woman said thieves broke into her home and stole money and most of her valuables, including her brother's remains. The family was planning to bury his ashes in Georgia, and she is begging whoever took her brother's ashes to return them. "I was over in...
Florida college student shot, killed in Alabama stopped to help woman claiming she needed help, officials say
CLAY COUNTY, Al. - A Florida college student was shot and killed on Sunday in Alabama trying to protect himself and his girlfriend after they were apparently tricked and held at gunpoint by a woman who claimed she was having trouble with her car, according to the Clay County (Alabama) Sheriff's Office.
Bethune-Cookman University student,19, hurt after shootout on basketball court near campus
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Bethune-Cookman University student is recovering after being shot when a shooting broke out on a basketball court at a community park near the campus Monday night. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, around 10:30 p.m., its officers were called out to Joe Harris Park...
Watch: Man in video may have info about deadly beating in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is believed to have information regarding a deadly beating. On May 20, deputies said 40-year-old Omar Toro was beaten in an empty lot located at 1505 25th Street in what appeared to be a homeless camp. The sheriff's office said Toro died from his injuries on Aug. 6.
Orlando weather forecast: Heavy rain, lightning storms possible Thursday
WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS: Afternoon highs will soar to the mid-90s across the interior and along the Atlantic coast. Storm coverage is on the rise across central Florida this afternoon/ evening. Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds (50+ mph) will be the main weather threats. Storms will develop by early afternoon and will begin to dissipate in the late evening hours.
VIDEO: See moment Florida deputies arrest Chad Keene, man accused of shooting, killing his girlfriend
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - New body camera video released Tuesday showed the moment when officers arrested 37-year-old Chad Keene, a Central Florida man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend in Daytona Beach. "Hands up! Get your hands up. Don't move," a police officer is heard saying on video after...
Manhunt over: Florida man wanted in girlfriend's death arrested
Daytona Beach police said in a tweet that Chad Keene has been taken into custody. Authorities said Keene shot and killed his girlfriend on Tuesday morning, and said the man may have shot her accidentally and actually intended to shoot her ex-boyfriend.
Safety is a top priority as Volusia County kids head back to school
DELAND, Fla. - Monday is back to school for Volusia County students. Parents like Minelli Santiago are getting ready. "Basically they start tomorrow, so I'm just getting the last-minute things they need like label makers, headphones, anything they need for back to school," she said. District leaders say that with...
