Business Insider

Americans are in a 'vibecession' despite booming spending and jobs, and their gloomy outlook could drag the economy into a real downturn

Recent economic data has been encouraging, but Americans still feel bad about the recovery. The 'vibecession' comes from weakening worker power, high inflation, and falling real wages. If it persists, the bad mood could slow spending and drag the economy into an actual slump. The economic recovery from the coronavirus...
PC Gamer

Here's a whole roguelike about inventory management

Today's new release trending upward on Steam is Backpack Hero, a whole roguelike about inventory management. You're a literal pack rat, a critter delving into a dungeon with a big backpack and a craving for the ancient and powerful cheeses held within. Your real power? That packpack is magic, and it gets bigger as you defeat enemies, letting you store more items in ever-puzzlier combinations for ever-greater results.
The Associated Press

Mytide Therapeutics Partners with Agilent to Collaborate on Automation Solutions for Mytide’s Next-generation Manufacturing Platform

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- Mytide Therapeutics, a company transforming peptide manufacturing with predictive analytics and machine learning, has partnered with Agilent, a global leader in life science, diagnostic and applied chemical markets. The two companies will collaborate on robust, scalable and reliable automation solutions for Mytide’s BioFab2 platform, a technology suite that combines chemistry, robotics and machine learning to advance and accelerate peptide and peptide conjugate manufacturing. Under the terms of the agreement, Agilent will supply analytical and preparative chromatography equipment for Mytide’s BioFab2 fleet. The ultimate aim of the partnership is to drive clinical impact by accelerating the development of life-saving therapeutics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005115/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch

Vividly wants to put some sparkle in your next CPG trade promotion campaign

“We are seeing brands negotiate 20% off a promotion, but it might not run, yet they are still getting charged,” Whatley added. Given that CPG companies spend over 20% of their revenue on trade promotion management, this is where Vividly comes in. Formerly known as Cresicor, the company provides trade promotion management tools for the $20 million global consumer packaged goods industry, which is forecasted to be valued at $25 million in 2028. The tools manage trade spend from the creation of campaigns to promotion planning, forecasting and deductions management.
TechCrunch

Faraday Future seeks to raise capital after massive Q2 loss

The company posted an operating loss of $137 million for the second quarter compared with $28 million for the year-ago period. Overall, its second-quarter financial report paints a grim picture. With still no vehicle to sell and little near-term prospect for generating revenue, the company has warned several times this...
TechCrunch

Pliops lands $100M for chips that accelerate analytics in data centers

Part of the problem is that data-intensive workloads require substantial resources, and that adding the necessary compute and storage infrastructure is often expensive. For companies moving to the cloud specifically, IDG reports that they plan to devote $78 million toward infrastructure this year. Thirty-six percent cited controlling costs as their top challenge.
CNBC

S&P 500 closes higher on Monday, building on its four-week win streak

U.S. equities rose on Monday as the rally on Wall Street continued and traders prepared for a big week for retail earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 151.39 points, or 0.45% to close at 33,912.44. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% to 4,297.14, while the Nasdaq Composite edged 0.62% higher to close at 13,128.05.
