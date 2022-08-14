Read full article on original website
Journal Review
Alice Anne McKeehan
Alice Anne McKeehan, 90, of Bainbridge passed away Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at Wellbrooke of Crawfordsville. Anne was born July 18, 1932, at Greencastle, the daughter of Archie Ellis and Beryl Leda (O’Hair) Allen, and was a graduate of Danville High School. Anne earned her bachelor’s degree from Indiana State University and her master’s degree in education from DePauw University.
Journal Review
Darrell Wayne Grimes Jr.
Darrell Wayne Grimes Jr., 45, passed away Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at his home in New Ross. He was born Dec. 25, 1976, at Indianapolis, a son of Darrell W. Grimes, Sr. and the late Robin Del (Mitchell) Pickens. On Oct. 27, 2001, he was married to Angel (Roosa) Grimes...
Journal Review
Roberta ‘Kay’ Ferguson
Roberta “Kay” Ferguson, 71 of Waynetown passed away Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Franciscan Health Crawfordsville. She was born Oct. 21, 1950, in Missouri, to Robert and Lillian Stanley Lewis. Kay was retired from Hi-Tek/Lithonia Lighting and was a member of the Eagles. She was married to Ronnie...
Journal Review
Rose-Hulman’s ‘AskRose’ math, science tutoring program available
TERRE HAUTE — A new school year has brought challenges for middle school and high school students trying to make sense of their math and science homework — especially when it comes to solving problems in such challenging subjects as algebra, calculus, physics and chemistry. Rose-Hulman Institute of...
Journal Review
Local Record: Aug. 16, 2022
• Property damage crash at 46 Hickory Lane— 8:40 a.m. • Public disturbance in the 1600 block of Crawfordsville Square Drive — 2:53 p.m. • Theft in the 1300 block of South Grant Avenue — 2:57 p.m. • Drug investigation in the 1400 block of West Wabash...
Journal Review
Light & Shadow
The Carnegie Museum of Montgomery County is pleased to announce the opening of a temporary exhibit, Light and Shadow: Art & History of Shades State Park. The exhibit will open with a public reception 2-4 p.m. Saturday. Light refreshments will be served. Light and Shadow showcases 22 works of art...
Journal Review
Jerry Gene Long
Jerry Gene Long has been reunited with his beloved parents, George and Darlene (Craig) Long, and brother Larry. Jerry was proud to have been a lifelong Ladoga resident, graduating from Southmont Class of 1977. Jerry is survived by daughter Abby “Abra” Hooley-Long; partner Cindy Hooley; cousins, Tim (Diane) Rodgers and...
Journal Review
A Real Rom-Com
HILLSBORO — The sixth main stage production in Myers Dinner Theatre’s 26th anniversary season will be The Fantasticks, book and lyrics by Tom Jones and music by Harvey Schmidt, opening Wednesday with seating for dinner beginning at 11:30 a.m., and running through Sept. 4. This production is being...
