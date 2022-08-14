Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Elderly dog missing for two months discovered by explorers in 22-mile Missouri cave system
An elderly dog who had been missing for two months was unexpectedly found by cave explorers in Missouri.Rick Haley said he found the dog along with fellow cave explorer (also known as a “spelunker”) Gerry Keene while exploring a cave system in Perry County, Missouri, last week.The Tom Moore Cave system where the dog “Abby” was found is located between Brewer and Perryville, Missouri, and is the second longest cave system in the state at more than 22 miles long, Fox2 reported.Mr Haley told his Facebook followers in a post on Thursday: “Here’s a feel good story of survival....
Explorers in 22-Mile Cave Accidentally Find Dog Missing for Two Months
The rescuers then had to knock door-to-door in the local area to track down the missing pet's owners.
A caving project became a rescue mission after a dog was found 500 feet down
Gerry Keene was about 20 minutes into his caving excursion in the Tom Moore cave system near Perryville, Mo., when one of the kids with him said there was a dog ahead of them. Dogs don't usually dwell in caves, but sure enough, there was a dog curled up on the mud floor.
A dog was found 500 feet underground months after it vanished into a Missouri cave
Rescuers squeezed through tight passageways inside Berome Moore cave in Missouri to get to Abby the dog, who had vanished two months ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spelunkers Rescue 13-Year-Old Dog From Cave Months After She Went Missing
It took about an hour to get the dog out of the cave before she was returned to her owners.
Humane Society Saves 80 Dogs From Ohio House in its Largest Rescue Ever
The Licking County Humane Society rescued eighty dogs from an Ohio home on July 22 — the largest rescue in the shelter's history. The rescue took the humane society hours to complete, Elycia Taylor, the program and communications director at the Licking County Humane Society, told PEOPLE in an email.
dailyphew.com
Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him
Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
Black Bear Rings Woman's Doorbell in Hilarious Video: 'Trick or Treat'
"When I saw the bear in the video, I was so shocked, I almost spit my coffee," Wendy Watson told Newsweek.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rooster Fights Off An Attacking Hawk To Protect His Hens In Missouri Backyard
A rooster is the king of the coop, and there’s a reason why there’s only one in a crowd. They like having all of those hens around them to themselves. Naturally, that can cause them to have some aggression toward anything that tries to take his girls away from him.
Pet owner's heartbreak as his six-month-old puppy dies during a mysterious spate of five dog deaths in 72 hours at a popular beach
A man said he is 'absolutely heartbroken' after his six-month-old puppy died following a walk at a popular beach - one of a mysterious spate of five dog deaths in 72 hours. Dusty Sammon took his rescue pup Yindi for a walk on August 3 along Kawana Beach on Queensland's Sunshine Coast.
Akili the Lioness Killed by Male Lion During the Animals' Introduction at Birmingham Zoo
Staff members at the Birmingham Zoo are mourning the loss of their African lioness Akili. In a statement on Facebook, the Alabama zoo explained that Akili was "fatally injured on Monday afternoon, July 18th, during introductions to male lion Josh." "Animal introductions are always risky because wild animals can be...
dailyphew.com
An Adorable Dog Who Has Been In An Animal Shelter Since She Was A Baby, Works As A Delivery Person To Help Her Furry Siblings
A charming dog in Mexico City has won the hearts of all the people and netizens who are aware of her tale on various social media platforms. The dog works as a vegan food delivery person to aid her coworkers at the animal sanctuary to which she belongs. Any is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A beagle puppy and his mother are the first of 62 rescued dogs to find a foster home
If you have been following the story of the beagles who were rescued from a laboratory in Culpeper Virginia it's time to pull out your tissues and have a good cry. For readers who are not familiar the animals were being mistreated while utilized for research and scientific experimentation. There were more than 4,000 beagles who were rescued and 64 of those found their way to Angels of Assissi in Roanoke where they will receive medical care and TLC until they find foster homes and ultimately a fur-ever home.
3-year-old Missouri girl dies after being found in hot SUV
A 3-year-old Missouri girl has died after being found unresponsive in a hot vehicle that was parked outside her home, authorities said. Temperatures were in the 90s on Friday when the girl was discovered in the SUV, Carthage police Lt. Eric Miller said. She was rushed to a hospital in nearby Joplin and then flown to a hospital in Springfield, where she died Saturday.
5 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri
While it is definitely not as popular as many other states in the country, Missouri has a lot to offer and for those looking for new and exciting places, it might just be the perfect destination. That's because no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, there is something for your liking in Missouri and you'll soon learn this once you travel to Missouri for the first time. In fact, once you get to see how underrated the state of Missouri is, you'll want to come back for more, time and time again. For starters, here are five amazing places you can visit in Missouri:
'Fluffy' Pit Bull With Long Hair Due to Rare Recessive Gene Stuns Internet
"I didn't know the cure for my bad day was seeing a fluffy pitbull, but here we are," said one delighted internet user.
dailyphew.com
Man Gives Starving Dog Some Food But She Refuses To Eat- She Gave It To Her 4 Hungry Puppies
A man was enjoying his lunch on the streets of Bangkok, Thailand, when he suddenly saw a starving dog passing by. He decided to share his food with the pooch and gave her some meat on a stick. To the kind-hearted man’s surprise, the doggie didn’t eat it. She just...
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you love to have a good burger from time to time then you have to come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these burger spots are known to serve incredibly tasty burgers made out of fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, they truly have something for everybody so no matter how you prefer your burger, you will surely find something for your liking here. Here is the complete list of burger spots in Missouri you should visit next time you are in the area:
Internet Laughs As Retired Military Dog Won't Let Go of Toy in Pet Store
Rex the retired K9 was very attached to the toy and wasn't about to hand it over without a fight—even if his owners were just trying to buy it for him.
ohmymag.co.uk
The family’s anguish as their dog dies after the sitter left it to 'boil' in a scorching heat
The family left their beloved bulldog Teddie with a ‘highly recommended’ dog sitter to prepare him for a holiday later that year. The owner can’t hold back her tears as she describes her heartbreak after the sitter’s early morning call, simply stating their dog was dead. The animalwas left in a glass conservatory in extreme heat. The family is confident the death was avoidable.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
189K+
Followers
55K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 1