Steelers rumors: QB could be traded to NFC North in surprise move
The Pittsburgh Steelers may be so content with Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett as their top two QBs that they could let Mason Rudolph go. The Steelers entered training camp with a three-man quarterback battle. It could be down to two within a few short days. While Mitchell Trubisky and...
LSU football: QB walking away from game after not win starting job
Myles Brennan is leaving the LSU football team after not winning the starting quarterback job. After being informed he was not going to be the main man, Myles Brennan walked away from the sport he loved, as he will no longer be part of Brian Kelly’s LSU football family.
Danny Johnson makes play of training camp with crazy one-handed interception
With Week 2 of preseason on the horizon, the Washington Commanders are approaching the end of training camp. On Tuesday, the team was forced to trim its roster from 90 to 85 players, so that was the big talking point. The Commanders released guard Deion Calhoun, cornerback De’Vante Bausby and...
Notre Dame football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game
Notre Dame football is looking to start the Marcus Freeman era off strong, and they have a good shot at doing so. Notre Dame football is one of the elite programs in the country. While they may not have won a National Championship in a while, they are one of the most-watched teams in the entire country. This year, there is plenty of reason to watch the Fighting Irish take the gridiron this fall.
NFL
Pro Football Hall of Fame announces 2023 Senior Finalists
The Pro Football Hall of Fame just enshrined its 2022 class. Now it’s time to take a look forward as three longtime standouts may finally get their call. Back in late April, the Pro Football Hall of Fame made a decision to expand its Senior Committee nominees from one to three.
NFL
Former Vikings coach joins Deion Sanders’ staff at Jackson State
Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has a new gig on Deion Sanders’ staff at Jackson State as an analyst: “Pay’s not good but I do love Deion.”. Recently fired head coaches always seem to land an analyst job with Nick Saban’s Alabama staff but Mike Zimmer is taking a different route.
Notre Dame won’t be joining Big Ten after TV deal, but a rivalry will return
Notre Dame will not join the Big Ten after its new media rights, but to the victors go the spoils. With NBC getting into the Big Ten football business, don’t be shocked if Notre Dame starts playing regional rival Michigan with greater regularity going forward. John Ourand of Sports...
