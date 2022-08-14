ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Seahawks considering change at starting quarterback?

Are the Seattle Seahawks considering making a change with their No. 1 quarterback spot? It seems like that may be the case. The Seahawks are believe to have Geno Smith listed as their No. 1 QB on the depth chart. Smith has taken most of the repititions in training camp with the No. 1 offense. They also started Smith in their first preseason game and then Drew Lock came in after him.
The Spun

Seahawks Rookie RB Kenneth Walker III Dealing With Tough Injury

Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III is expected to be a big contributor this upcoming season. However, he's going to need to get healthy first. Head coach Pete Carroll announced this Tuesday evening that Walker, the former Michigan State star, is dealing with a hernia injury. The good news...
FanSided

FanSided

