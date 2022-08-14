Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Steelers rumors: QB could be traded to NFC North in surprise move
The Pittsburgh Steelers may be so content with Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett as their top two QBs that they could let Mason Rudolph go. The Steelers entered training camp with a three-man quarterback battle. It could be down to two within a few short days. While Mitchell Trubisky and...
Pete Carroll Provides Update on Seahawks’ Quarterback Competition Between Drew Lock, Geno Smith
The Seattle Seahawks and head coach Pete Carroll have some decisions to make this offseason. For years, longtime quarterback Russell Wilson was a lock heading into training camp every year. However, after a blockbuster trade sent him to the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks have a full-on quarterback competition brewing in Seattle.
Seahawks considering change at starting quarterback?
Are the Seattle Seahawks considering making a change with their No. 1 quarterback spot? It seems like that may be the case. The Seahawks are believe to have Geno Smith listed as their No. 1 QB on the depth chart. Smith has taken most of the repititions in training camp with the No. 1 offense. They also started Smith in their first preseason game and then Drew Lock came in after him.
Danny Johnson makes play of training camp with crazy one-handed interception
With Week 2 of preseason on the horizon, the Washington Commanders are approaching the end of training camp. On Tuesday, the team was forced to trim its roster from 90 to 85 players, so that was the big talking point. The Commanders released guard Deion Calhoun, cornerback De’Vante Bausby and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seahawks Rookie RB Kenneth Walker III Dealing With Tough Injury
Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III is expected to be a big contributor this upcoming season. However, he's going to need to get healthy first. Head coach Pete Carroll announced this Tuesday evening that Walker, the former Michigan State star, is dealing with a hernia injury. The good news...
FanSided
275K+
Followers
521K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0