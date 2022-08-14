Read full article on original website
Summer Nor’Easter Rolling Into Maine Early Wednesday
Even though we have been dealing with a drought in New England for the last few years, it has become much more noticeable this summer. Even though we have only had a few days where it was really hot, it has still been a very dry spring and summer. Places that normally have lush, green grass, have only had brown patches of grass. Grandma is having problems keeping her flowers beautiful. We're even hearing that some people's wells have dried up.
Nor’easter forecast for eastern Massachusetts with strong wind, heavy rain, strong surf
Strong gusts of wind, heavy rain and a strong surf are expected to hit the eastern coast of the state on Wednesday. The National Weather Service has put out a hazardous weather advisory for several counties — including Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Plymouth, Barnstable and Nantucket — from 8 a.m. Wednesday morning to 8 p.m.
Much needed rain late tonight & Wednesday
Tonight, cloudy with showers after midnight. Low to mid 60s. Wednesday, breezy with scattered showers throughout the day. A very cool day. Wind gusts out of the North to 25-30 MPH. Upper 60s and low 70s. Thursday evening, any light showers early will end, clearing late. Still breezy. Gusts to 25 MPH. Not staggering rain totals, but it is rain that is badly needed. A *WIND ADVISORY* issued for Cape Cod and Nantucket only. (Gusts to 40 MPH)
Low severe thunderstorm activity contributes to dry conditions
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — By this point in mid-August, we would hope to be in a better situation regarding drought, but relying on thunderstorms to aid in that does not always work out. CHIME IN: Send us your weather pictures and videos. While we do NOT want severe thunderstorms,...
Critical drought conditions causing concern for well owners
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As the critical drought in western Massachusetts drags on, many municipalities are under water restrictions and now, we’re finding some privately-owned wells are running dry. “We’ve had four wells that we’ve just drilled recently for people that have had zero water and that’s a panic...
Massachusetts home sales were high and dry in July. Is this good news for buyers?
Like the scorched lawns and muddy ponds all across drought-ridden Massachusetts, the local real estate market dried up in July. Not as much as the region itself, with Boston experiencing one of its driest months on record. But the 5,266 single-family homes sold statewide in July marked a 17.4 percent drop from the 6,374 houses sold a year ago, according to The Warren Group, a real estate analytics firm.
Massachusetts ranked best state in America to live in
BOSTON — Massachusetts is the best state in America to live in, according to a new report. In compiling its report on 2022′s Best States to Live in, the personal-finance website WalletHub says it compared the 50 states across 52 key indicators of livability, including housing costs, income growth, education rate, and quality of hospitals.
