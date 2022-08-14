ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Summer Nor’Easter Rolling Into Maine Early Wednesday

Even though we have been dealing with a drought in New England for the last few years, it has become much more noticeable this summer. Even though we have only had a few days where it was really hot, it has still been a very dry spring and summer. Places that normally have lush, green grass, have only had brown patches of grass. Grandma is having problems keeping her flowers beautiful. We're even hearing that some people's wells have dried up.
Much needed rain late tonight & Wednesday

Tonight, cloudy with showers after midnight. Low to mid 60s. Wednesday, breezy with scattered showers throughout the day. A very cool day. Wind gusts out of the North to 25-30 MPH. Upper 60s and low 70s. Thursday evening, any light showers early will end, clearing late. Still breezy. Gusts to 25 MPH. Not staggering rain totals, but it is rain that is badly needed. A *WIND ADVISORY* issued for Cape Cod and Nantucket only. (Gusts to 40 MPH)
Critical drought conditions causing concern for well owners

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As the critical drought in western Massachusetts drags on, many municipalities are under water restrictions and now, we’re finding some privately-owned wells are running dry. “We’ve had four wells that we’ve just drilled recently for people that have had zero water and that’s a panic...
WATCH: Beautiful Black Bear Cools Off on a Hot Summer Day in Western MA

Summer in Berkshire County continues to heat up and wild animal sightings are nothing new. With the benefit of technology, folks throughout the Berkshires and Massachusetts capture and share videos and photos of animals out in nature doing their thing. Sometimes those animals aren't that far out in nature as some of them show up on decks, patios, driveways, and backyards. Bears in particular get bold when they are looking for food.
Massachusetts home sales were high and dry in July. Is this good news for buyers?

Like the scorched lawns and muddy ponds all across drought-ridden Massachusetts, the local real estate market dried up in July. Not as much as the region itself, with Boston experiencing one of its driest months on record. But the 5,266 single-family homes sold statewide in July marked a 17.4 percent drop from the 6,374 houses sold a year ago, according to The Warren Group, a real estate analytics firm.
15 September Fairs and Festivals

This is the month for harvest festivals, country fairs, and kid-friendly carnivals. Make some memories at one of these 15 seasonal events happening in the Bay State and beyond. Schooner Festival – Gloucester. The 38th annual festival, set in Gloucester’s scenic harbor, is jam-packed with events and opportunities to...
Looks Like MA Folks are Going to Have to Get Friendly with Coyotes

Coyotes roaming around in Massachusetts is nothing new. At times when I would visit my girlfriend (now wife), Amber at her home in Florida (not the state but the town in Berkshire County), we would have summer bonfires from time to time. During some of those gatherings, off in the distance, we would hear howling. We assumed it was coyotes or some type of wild dog.
MBTA riders, officials prepare for monthlong Orange Line shutdown

BOSTON — Massachusetts residents now have less than a week before shuttle buses replace MBTA Orange Line train service for an entire month. The entire Orange Line, from the Oak Grove to Forest Hills stations, will close starting at 9 p.m. Friday and is scheduled to last until 5 a.m. on Sept. 19 — the goal of which is to make the transit system safer, faster and more reliable.
Amazon to close five delivery stations in Massachusetts, consolidate facilities

DEDHAM, Mass. — E-commerce giant Amazon is planning to close five of its delivery facilities in Massachusetts and consolidate the work with other locations. Delivery stations in Dedham, Everett, Mansfield, Milford and Randolph are all slated to be closed, according to a statement from Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin. Employees...
CT woman suffers medical event, dies at Maine beach

OGUNQUIT, ME (WTNH) – A Connecticut woman died at a beach in Maine on Monday afternoon, according to the Ogunquit Fire Department. Fire officials said around 3 p.m. on Monday, a 62-year-old Connecticut woman had a medical event while in the water. She was quickly removed from the water by lifeguards and bystanders, according to […]
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Massachusetts

If you love eating seafood and you happen to live in Massachusetts then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood places in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit if you love good food. All of these restaurants are highly praised by local people and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. They are great choices for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also amazing options for when you are looking for a place to celebrate a special occasion. Are you curious about what these seafood places are? Here is the complete list. If you haven't visited any of them, make sure you do because they are truly amazing.
Massachusetts ranked best state in America to live in

BOSTON — Massachusetts is the best state in America to live in, according to a new report. In compiling its report on 2022′s Best States to Live in, the personal-finance website WalletHub says it compared the 50 states across 52 key indicators of livability, including housing costs, income growth, education rate, and quality of hospitals.
