The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ Coombs
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
2022 Chiefs Rookie OutlookChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey's Racy Boat Photos
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and his girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, recently enjoyed a day in the ocean. Over the weekend, Culpo shared photos of them on a boat. In one of the pictures, it looks like McCaffrey is trying to bite her. Culpo, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, used...
Cowboys Reportedly Cut Wide Receiver On Monday
The Cowboys have made some roster moves ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline. According to ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have released five players on Monday afternoon, including a wide receiver. "The Cowboys have made five roster moves, releasing TE Ian Bunting (neck), FB Ryan Nall (shoulder), WR Ty...
Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died
On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
Yardbarker
Current Steelers QB to be traded to Lions this week?
It was no secret that Detriot Lion’s situation at QB was going to be an issue. However, GM Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell saw different even after rumors of taking Malik Wills and Kenny Pickett. Those two also interviewed with the team keep in mind. So, you ask what made the group change their mind, look no further than Friday’s exhibition against the Falcons.
Michael Irvin Believes 1 NFL Team Could Go Undefeated This Year
Michael Irvin is known to let his Cowboys and University of Miami fandom get the best of him, and that showed itself once again on Monday. Appearing on ESPN's "First Take" for Stephen A. Smith's return, a fired up Michael Irvin said that his former team has a chance of catching the undefeated '72 Dolphins with one caveat:
John Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Joe Flacco Very Clear
Zach Wilson's knee injury could set up an intriguing Week 1 storyline. The New York Jets will begin the 2022 season by hosting the Baltimore Ravens. If Wilson isn't ready by Sept. 11, former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco will likely start against his old team. Via ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Ravens...
Steelers rumors: QB could be traded to NFC North in surprise move
The Pittsburgh Steelers may be so content with Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett as their top two QBs that they could let Mason Rudolph go. The Steelers entered training camp with a three-man quarterback battle. It could be down to two within a few short days. While Mitchell Trubisky and...
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday
Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon. Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.
Brian Kelly Reacts To LSU Quarterback's Surprise Retirement
On Monday, veteran LSU quarterback Myles Brennan decided to call it a career after five seasons in Baton Rouge. Shortly after, Tigers head coach Brian Kelly thanked the QB for everything he did for the LSU program:. We are grateful for everything he has done for LSU Football. Myles is...
Football World Heartbroken Over Ex-Running Back's Killing
The football world is mourning the death of a youth coach and former college running back on Monday. Mike Hickmon, a youth football coach in Texas, was reportedly killed during a dispute at a game over the weekend. The youth football coach played collegiately at Tulane, where he was a...
Buccaneers Running Back Has Been Ruled Out For The Season
At 33 years of age, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back/return specialist Kenjon Barner is contributing however he can to keep his NFL career going. Unfortunately, his 2022 NFL season has just been cut short. On Monday, the Buccaneers placed Barner on season-ending injured reserve. In a corresponding move, they signed...
NFL World Reacts To The Andy Reid Vacation News
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid took a trip to Italy earlier this summer. Italy is known for its wine and coffee, though the Super Bowl-winning head coach didn't partake in any of that. Why go to Italy, then?. Because Andy Reid likes to eat. NFL fans are loving the story.
College Football World Reacts To Veteran Quarterback Transfer News
A veteran college football quarterback has hit the transfer portal less than a month before the start of the 2022 regular season. According to a report from Chris Hummer of 247Sports, veteran college football quarterback Jarret Doege is entering the transfer portal. Doege, who's played at Western Kentucky, West Virginia...
Julius Erving Reveals His Favorite Current NBA Player
When it comes to NBA legends it doesn't get much greater than Julius "Dr. J" Erving. In a recent conversation with Clippers writer Farbod Esnaashari, The Doctor revealed that his favorite player to watch nowadays is Kawhi Leonard. Saying, “Kawhi is my favorite NBA player. Absolutely.”. Erving said that...
Stephen A. Smith 'Feels Bad' For 1 Major College Football Team
The 2022 college football season hasn't even started yet, but ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is already feeling bad for one team. In a conversation with college football analyst Paul Finebaum, Smith thinks the Texas A&M Aggies are in for a world of hurt when they step on the field for a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide this year.
Jets Release Wide Receiver Following Their Big Signing
The New York Jets signed Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown to be their new left tackle for the 2022 season. Unfortunately, signing Brown means that one wide receiver has to lose his roster spot. On Monday, the Jets formally signed Brown to a deal. In a corresponding move, they released...
Report: More Details Emerging From Tom Brady's Mysterious Absence
Even though Tom Brady is missing valuable practice time, everything seems to be alright. Per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Brady's 10-day absence from camp was pre-planned and then cleared by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's also reporting that Brady's family is fine. It's been four days since head coach Todd...
Ravens Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday
The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly trimming down their quarterback room before Tuesday's deadline for roster cuts. All NFL teams have until 4 p.m. to reduce their roster from 90 to 85 players. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, the Ravens will move closer to that new limit by releasing Brett Hundley.
Las Vegas Raiders Release Two Veteran Players
This Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made several important roster decisions. Among those decisions was the release of two veterans players. The Raiders announced this Tuesday that they have released defensive tackle Vernon Butler and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. "The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the...
