ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Former Nick star Josh Peck calls sobriety ‘the bedrock of his life’

By Nicki Gostin
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09hWsu_0hGtGrwa00

Josh Peck says sobriety has been “wonderful” and a “foundation that has kept me really anchored.”

The “Drake & Josh” star, 35, developed a drug and alcohol problem after dropping 127 pounds and entered rehab in 2008.

“I’m lucky to have found recovery through a 12 steps program almost 14 years ago and it’s something that I still do regularly to this day,” he told Page Six in a recent interview. “It gives me a lot of structure in my life. It’s really the bedrock of my life and from it, all these wonderful things have been built.”

The Manhattan-born actor who wrote about his battle with drugs and alcohol in the memoir, “ Happy People Are Annoying ,” explained that sobriety has also “introduced me to a level of spirituality and how to embrace stoicism and ancient truths. It’s given me a foundation that has kept me really anchored.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22JeT1_0hGtGrwa00
Peck starred in the Nick show “Drake & Josh.”
©Nickelodeon Network/Courtesy E

Peck jokingly added that his mother — who raised him by herself — and his wife Paige O’Brien “make sure I don’t get out of line.”

The Nickelodeon alum can currently be seen as a Rabbi helping a congregant prepare for his bar-mitzvah in the Netflix movie, “ 13: The Musical ” and says that he is “incredibly proud to be Jewish. I think it’s something that as I get older has become more important to me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FTik8_0hGtGrwa00
Peck plays a rabbi in “13: The Musical.”
Netflix

One reason Peck was eager to take a role in the movie was to work with director Tamra Davis, who directed the documentary, “Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Radiant Child” about the artist who died of a heroin overdose in 1988.

“Jean-Michel Basquait is a personal hero of mine,” he explained, “so selfishly I just knew I would be nagging her on set asking her for Basquait stories.”

It’s also a busy time in Peck’s personal life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l5jOg_0hGtGrwa00
Peck and wife Paige O’Brien are expecting another child together.
Angela Weiss

He and O’Brien are expecting their second child together and are already parents to a 3-year-old son, Max. Peck confesses that before Max’s birth he was terrified to become a father, having never met his own.

“Having a father in so many ways would have hopefully given me structure or a manual on being a dad,” he shared, “but thankfully, I had enough apostles in my life, my father-in-law, who I really look up to, and my brother from the Big Brother Jewish Foundation, Dan, who has been in my life since I was 8. I’m so lucky to have great men in my life that I could go to for counsel and advice and mirror the things they did so well with their kids.”

Comments / 3

Related
Popculture

Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Sheree Zampino wouldn’t film ‘RHOBH’ if Jada Pinkett Smith joined the show

Sheree Zampino would never let a diamond get in the way of her relationship with ex-husband Will Smith and his current wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 54, exclusively tells Page Six that she would bow out the reality series if Pinkett Smith, 50, ever signed on as a cast member.   “Honestly, I wouldn’t do the show with Jada,” Zampino reveals. “I would never want to jeopardize what we’ve built. I wouldn’t even take that chance.” Since divorcing Smith, 53, in 1995, the “Hollywood Exes” alum has maintained a healthy co-parenting dynamic with the Oscar-winning actor. The...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Demi Lovato packs on the PDA with new boyfriend, musician Jute$

Demi Lovato is all loved-up again. The former Disney Channel star, 29, was seen packing on the PDA with her new boyfriend, musician Jute$, at New York hotspot LAVO on Tuesday. “They were snuggling and sneaking kisses throughout their meal,” a source tells Page Six, noting the couple “stuck to water only” and held hands as they left the restaurant.  A second insider tells us her beau, whose real name is Jordan Lutes, also joined her earlier in the day at a taping of the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” It comes a few days after People reported the “Skyscraper” singer — who recently changed her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
Person
Josh Peck
Person
Jean Michel Basquiat
Person
Tamra Davis
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Machine Gun Kelly Shows Off Bloody Face After Smashing A Glass On His Forehead Again

On August 13, Machine Gun Kelly wrapped the North American leg of his Mainstream Sellout tour in his hometown of Cleveland. Yesterday, he shared some Instagram Story videos of himself gushing blood from his face after the incident. Apparently, he smashed a wine glass over his head during the show, which took place at FirstEnergy Stadium. “Oh my God, Cleveland,” MGK said. “That was fucking insane.”
CLEVELAND, OH
DoYouRemember?

Clint Eastwood ‘Popped’ His Son After He Made An Error At A Party

American actor and film director Clint Eastwood rose to international prominence based on his character as the Man with No Name in Sergio Leone’s Dollars Trilogy, the first of it produced in 1964. According to his son, 36-year-old Scott Eastwood, who is one of Clint’s eight children from different mothers, the actor, who was always in the middle of glitz and paparazzi, did not condone his children despite being a Hollywood superstar.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Drake Josh#Bedrock#Jewish
POPSUGAR

Jamie Foxx Has 2 Daughters — Meet His Girls, Corinne and Annalise

It's clear from his TV interviews, red carpet events, and social media posts that Jamie Foxx is one proud papa! The 54-year-old actor and comedian, and star of the upcoming Netflix movie "Day Shift," is the father of daughters Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop. Both of his girls are from different, prior relationships. The two share almost a 15-year age-gap, but it's obvious that hasn't stopped them from having a close bond and spending time together as a family of three, including on the red carpet at his big premieres, like "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Hudson’s Son David, 13, Towers Over His Mom In Rare Family Photo On His Birthday

Jennifer Hudson is now the mom of a teenager! The Oscar winning actress and brand-new TV host, 40, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 10, to share some rare family birthday celebration snaps with her 3.6 million followers. Her son, David Daniel Otunga Jr, hit the milestone yesterday. “Can the entire team Jhud and the world stop what U r doing and wish my son a very happy 13th bday on today !!!!!!” she captioned the sweet gallery, which included both photos and video clips. “I officially have a teenager !!!! Wow !!!!!! Turn up my baby !!!! I will forever celebrate u !!!! #DoJ13.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Black Enterprise

‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date

Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Apologizes To Kim Kardashian After Pete Davidson Is Chosen As Her ‘Lover’ On TikTok: Watch

Katy Perry is all about living in a mansion and driving a Tesla — but she’s a bit wary on calling Pete Davidson her “lover.” While playing with the popular MASH (mansion, apartment, shack or house) filter via TikTok on Thursday, August 4, the “Fireworks” singer was hilariously predicted to live in a giant abode, zip around in a luxury electric car and romance the Saturday Night Live comedian. Upon seeing the name of her hypothetical future beau, Katy grimaced and apologized to Pete’s girlfriend and her own fiancé in the caption, writing, “No offense @KimKardashian (and Orlando?).”
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline

Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Beyoncé shares rare selfie with Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy ahead of album release

Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, which drops this week.In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”“Creating this album...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

136K+
Followers
15K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy